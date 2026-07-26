Ronald Acuna Jr. Not Returning on Sunday Against Orioles
Ronald Acuna Jr. (hamstring) is not being reinstated from the 10-day injured list for the team's series finale in Baltimore on Sunday against the Orioles, according to MLB.com. Mike Yastrzemski is making the start in right field for Atlanta and will bat eighth against Orioles right-hander Shane Baz. Acuna is believed to be ready to go following his second IL stint due to a left-hamstring strain, but the Braves are being cautious with him. He likely would have returned this weekend in Baltimore had his minor-league rehab game with Triple-A Gwinnett not been rained out on Friday. Barring something unforeseen, the Braves should activate the former MVP for Monday's series opener versus the division-rival New York Mets. The 28-year-old Venezuelan outfielder has been a massive disappointment for fantasy managers so far in 2026 because of his hamstring issues, but he still has five-category upside and could be a difference-maker down the stretch. Acuna will be returning to a .251/.373/.421 slash line with a .793 OPS, seven home runs, 22 RBI, 15 stolen bases, and 31 runs scored across his 195 at-bats.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com