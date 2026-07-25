Carson Whisenhunt Draws the Start on Sunday
Carson Whisenhunt will be recalled to take the mound against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. The Giants have decided to call upon Whisenhunt to fill the void in the rotation left by Trevor McDonald (elbow), who landed on the Injured List. Whisenhunt has only started two games for the Giants this season, but has pitched well in Triple-A Sacramento. The 25-year-old figures to get an extended look with McDonald out and the Giants likely to move some veteran pitchers at the trade deadline. Whisenhunt draws a favorable start on Sunday and could be worth snagging in deeper mixed leagues.
Source: Shayna Rubin
Source: Shayna Rubin