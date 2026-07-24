Damian Rzepecki Looks To Remain Undefeated
Source: UFC
Jul 24, 2026, 3:20 PM ETDamian Rzepecki aims to remain unbeaten as he takes on Magomed Zaynukov on the main card of UFC Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Rzepecki was last seen in action in April at WOW 29: Valencia, where he defeated Corneliu Rotaru Lascar via unanimous decision. Known for his finishing ability, Rzepecki has gone the distance only once, and that was in his last fight. He is currently undefeated with an MMA record of 10-0. DraftKings sees Rzepecki as a big underdog with a salary of $7,000.--Alen Kurbasic
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