Sungjae Im Hoping The Open Sparked a Turnaround in Approach Play

Jul 22, 2026, 11:20 AM ET
Sungjae Im put together his most complete week of the season at The Open Championship, finishing T14 while gaining strokes throughout the bag. His biggest issue this year has been approach play, where he lost strokes in 13 straight events before gaining +1.65 at Royal Birkdale. He now looks to carry that momentum into the 3M Open, where he had finishes of T15 and T2 in his first two appearances before missing the cut in his last two trips here. Im ranks 59th off the tee (+0.146 strokes per round), 47th in putting (+0.180), and 14th around the greens (+0.345). As mentioned, the concern remains his irons, where he ranks just 150th on approach (-0.672) and 127th in proximity from 175-200 yards, a range that accounted for 22% of approach shots here last year. At $8,500 on DraftKings, Im offers plenty of upside, but fantasy managers will have to decide whether The Open was the start of an approach turnaround or simply a teaser of what could be.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour