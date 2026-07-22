Maverick McNealy Looking to Continue Strong Season at 3M Open

Jul 22, 2026, 10:58 AM ET
Maverick McNealy has put together a very solid season, recording nine top-25 finishes with only two missed cuts through 17 events. He looks to keep the momentum going at the 3M Open, where he has finishes of T16, T49, T3, and a missed cut in four appearances. TPC Twin Cities typically rewards accuracy off the tee, precision on approach, and converting opportunities on and around the greens. McNealy ranks 63rd off the tee (+0.127 strokes per round), 113th on approach (-0.103), 18th in putting (+0.432), and 13th around the greens (+0.358). His biggest concern is precision, where he ranks 122nd in driving accuracy and 143rd in proximity from 175-200 yards, a range that accounted for 22% of all approach shots here last year. McNealy is one of the stronger players in this field, and if he can have even a neutral week with his irons, his elite short game gives him a chance to contend.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour