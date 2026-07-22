Tom Kim Looking to Shake Off Open Championship Letdown at 3M Open

Jul 22, 2026, 10:38 AM ET
It was a disappointing two days at Royal Birkdale for Tom Kim after winning the Scottish Open the previous week. With rounds of 70-73, he missed the cut by two shots, most notably due to a bad driving week that cost him over two and a half shots over rounds one and two. He still excelled in his approach play, but everything else was certainly off compared to his performance at the Renaissance Club the week before. The 24-year-old is making his third career appearance at this week's 3M Open, where he's turned in top 30 finishes both times previously. He has the approach play necessary to thrive around TPC Twin Cities, but he'll need a more accurate week off the tee to have any real success. Still, he's one of the more talented players in the field from top to bottom, and would make a decent DFS asset to lineups.--Todd McGillSource: Data Golf