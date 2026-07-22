Khris Middleton Hopes to Remain Impactful in Year 15
Khris Middleton wants to have a significant role next season, not simply to be a locker room presence on a young team. "The more years you play, the more experience you have. That comes naturally," Middleton told Scott Eisberg of ABC News 4. "I just want to be myself... It's about guiding young guys, but being a basketball player myself. I'm still a basketball player, I'm not a coach yet. So, hopefully, I'll be playing and playing meaningful minutes and finding ways to impact the game still." In D.C., Middleton was limited to 24.3 minutes per game last season. He averaged 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists before finishing the campaign in Dallas. The Wizards brought Middleton back this offseason, but his role may shrink further on a much stronger roster.
Source: Scott Eisberg
Source: Scott Eisberg