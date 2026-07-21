Jonathan Taylor Could be a Hold-in During Training Camp
Jonathan Taylor could be a hold-in when training camp begins. Taylor is entering the final year of the three-year, $42 million contract he signed with the team in October of 2023. He said he wants "to be a Colt for life," but if the two sides can't reach an amicable agreement before camp starts, Boyd thinks Taylor should hold in despite his legacy with the Colts already being solidified. The 27-year-old ranks first in franchise history in rushing touchdowns (69) and needs just 1,629 more rushing yards to surpass Hall of Famer Edgerrin James for the franchise lead. The star RB was still dealing with a lingering right-ankle injury from 2022 when he demanded a new contract three years ago, so he wasn't technically a hold-in during camp that summer. Despite being three years older, Taylor could have more leverage in negotiations this time around because he figures to be leaned on heavily early in 2026 with QB Daniel Jones coming off an Achilles tear in 2025. A hold-in this summer could make Taylor more of a bust candidate as an RB1, especially since the Colts will be mindful of his workload after leading the NFL with 323 rushing attempts last year in his sixth year in the league.
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd