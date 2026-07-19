Could Austin Cindric be A Sneaky DFS Option for North Wilkesboro?

Jul 19, 2026, 5:59 PM ET
Austin Cindric of Team Penske will start in the 14th position for the Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Cindric was given the starting position after qualifying was canceled due to rain, and starting positions were set by the qualifying metric from the NASCAR rulebook. In two All-Star race appearances at North Wilkesboro, Cindric has a best finish of 18th. Through 20 races so far this season, Cindric has four top-10 finishes, including an eighth-place finish at Martinsville, another short track. In practice for this week's race, Cindric ranked 10th in 15- and 20-consecutive-lap averages and seventh in 25- and 30-consecutive-lap averages. Although he does not have the track history to indicate a favorable finish, Cindric's practice speeds do indicate that he will be a top-10 contender. As a result, he can be a sneaky pick for all formats.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: DriverAverages.com