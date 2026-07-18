Cameron Boozer Posts a Double-Double in Grizzlies' Semifinal Win
Cameron Boozer stuffed the stat sheet with a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double, five assists, one steal, and one block in Saturday's 101-90 Summer League semifinal win over the Rockets. The Duke product did it on an off-shooting night, going 3-for-13 from the field and 0-for-4 from deep while getting to the line for the rest of his points. That he still posted a double-double and led Memphis on the glass speaks to his floor: the rebounding, passing, and defense travel even when his shot does not. For fantasy managers, that all-around base is the appeal, and the shooting should catch up as the sample grows.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA