Patrick Mahomes' Goal is to Play in Week 1
Patrick Mahomes (knee) told Caroline Fenton on Yahoo Sports Daily on Wednesday that he's still aiming to be ready for the Week 1 regular-season opener on Monday Night Football against the division-rival Denver Broncos on Sept. 14. "That's my goal," Mahomes said. "I've said that since the beginning is being ready to go Week 1. I can't predict the future, and I know that it's a long process. It's not just my decision, but at the same time I'm going to give the doctors and the coaches every single opportunity I can to let me be out there Week 1." The 30-year-old two-time MVP and six-time Pro Bowler tore his ACL in Week 15 of last year, but he remains on schedule to be ready for the start of the 2026 season and took part in the offseason program on a limited basis. We should get a better read on Mahomes' availability for the start of the regular season when training camp kicks off in a couple of weeks. Even if Mahomes is ready to roll for Week 1, fantasy managers should temper expectations for a signal-caller entering his age-31 season coming off a major knee injury. RotoBaller has Mahomes ranked as the QB13 as he heads into his 10th year in the league.
Source: Yahoo Sports Daily
Source: Yahoo Sports Daily