Isaiah Likely has Clear Breakout Potential Now That he's Out of Baltimore
Isaiah Likely is a breakout candidate in 2026 after signing a three-year, $40 million contract in free agency, the richest contract the team handed out in new head coach John Harbaugh's first season in the Big Apple. The big contract (he's now the fourth-highest-paid TE in the NFL) wasn't considered an overpay, either, because Likely's receiving talent is evident. The 26-year-old former fourth-rounder in 2022 by Baltimore out of Coastal Carolina never exceeded 42 receptions or 477 receiving yards in his four seasons in Baltimore because of the presence of veteran Mark Andrews. With the Giants, Likely will operate as the G-Men's unquestioned No. 1 tight end after following Harbaugh from Baltimore, and "the team needs his production to match his compensation." Likely's case for a 2026 breakout will be even stronger if top wideout Malik Nabers (knee) isn't ready for the start of the regular season in September. Likely is ranked as RotoBaller's No. 14 fantasy TE, but he'll have top-10 upside at the position if he stays healthy in his first year in New York.
Source: The Athletic - Dan Duggan
Source: The Athletic - Dan Duggan