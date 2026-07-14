Jaylen Warren Remains Underrated Dynasty Piece
Jaylen Warren continues to produce despite his ADP over the last few seasons. Warren has exceeded expectations and doesn't seem to be getting the credit he deserves. This past season, Warren rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and scored six touchdowns on 211 carries. He also hauled in 40 receptions for 333 yards and an additional two scores through the air. That performance landed him the RB16 spot in half-PPR leagues. Given his success, Warren will likely continue to see a similar usage next season. The Steelers did bring in Rico Dowdle to help take the load off Warren on the ground. The 27-year-old should still be a popular target for Aaron Rodgers, so the addition of Dowdle shouldn't threaten Warren's overall value too much. Dynasty managers should feel comfortable sliding in Warren as their RB2.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference