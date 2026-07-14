Cole Kmet is Quickly Losing Dynasty Value
Cole Kmet saw a significant drop in production this past season. Before this past season, Kmet had registered 45-plus receptions and more than 400 receiving yards in each of the last five seasons. In 2025, Kmet finished with 30 receptions for 347 yards and scored two touchdowns in 16 games. The biggest reason for his regression was the emergence of Colston Loveland. The 22-year-old quickly proved to be a top-tier tight end and jumped Kmet on the depth chart. Kmet should remain in the picture going forward, but it'll likely be more years like his 2025 campaign. He's worth holding in dynasty leagues as insurance in case Loveland goes down at some point.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference