Carson Hocevar Is A Great DFS option to Consider For Atlanta Lineups

Jul 12, 2026, 3:27 PM ET
Carson Hocevar of Spire Motorsports will start in the 14th position for this week's race at EchoPark Speedway, the Quaker State 400. This is a new career-best starting position in a Cup Series race at the Atlanta track. In five Cup starts at Atlanta, Hocevar has three top-10 finishes, and he also scored positive Place Differential in all of his appearances at the site. After 19 races so far this season, Hocevar has one win, seven top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 15.0. In his last eight races at drafting tracks, Hocevar has six top-10 finishes, including his win at Talladega earlier in the season. Hocevar has decent upside with his top-15 starting position, and with his excellent track history at drafting tracks, he is a driver fantasy players should target heavily in DFS lineups this week. --Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: DriverAverages.com