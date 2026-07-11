Trevor Etienne Is a Hold, Not a Dynasty Buy
Trevor Etienne is still only 22, but there is not much reason to buy the dip after a quiet rookie season. The 5-foot-8, 198-pound fourth-round pick played all 17 games in 2025 and saw just 23 offensive touches, rushing 20 times for 94 yards and catching three passes for 13 yards. Most of his work came on special teams, where he returned 31 kickoffs and 20 punts. The backfield has only gotten tighter. Chuba Hubbard remains the lead back, Jonathon Brooks (knee) was back on the field during offseason work, and Carolina added AJ Dillon in March. Brooks is still being managed after missing all of last season, so Etienne is not completely buried, but he has yet to show that he can earn a regular offensive role. RotoBaller now has him outside its top 75 dynasty running backs and at RB84 for redraft. That makes him a reasonable hold in deeper dynasty leagues, especially for managers with room to wait on a young back. He is not a player contenders or rebuilders should be actively targeting, though, and can be left undrafted in ordinary redraft formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller