Victor Wembanyama Signs Mega Extension with Spurs
Victor Wembanyama has signed a massive extension with the organization on Friday. According to Shams Charania, Wembanyama has agreed to a five-year, $252 million contract with the Spurs. Wembanyama could've received an extension worth 30 percent of the Spurs' salary cap. Instead, he takes a deal that saves the Spurs $50 million over the next five years. Wembanyama wanted to make sure the Spurs still have the cap space available to build a team for the future. The 7-foot-4 superstar helped lead the Spurs to the NBA Finals this past season. He's going to be in the MVP conversation for many years to come.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania