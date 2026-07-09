Peyton Watson Drawing Interest from Clippers
Peyton Watson is receiving interest from the Los Angeles Clippers, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. The Nuggets can match any offer sheet for the restricted free agent and reportedly want to keep him, though a sign-and-trade remains possible. Watson broke out last season with 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game, and his defensive profile gives him a cleaner fantasy path than most low-usage wings. A Clippers move could help if it brings starter-level minutes, but the roster still has Brandon Ingram, Bennedict Mathurin, Rui Hachimura, and Jordan Miller in the wing mix.
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk