Shea Langeliers Leaves Friday's Game Early With Thumb Injury
Shea Langeliers (thumb) was forced from Friday's game early against the Miami Marlins with a left-thumb injury, according to Theo DeRosa of MLB.com. Before being pulled prematurely, Langeliers went 0-for-2 at the plate with two strikeouts. Jonah Heim entered the contest as a pinch-hitter and replaced Langeliers behind the dish. For now, we'll consider Langeliers as day-to-day until we know more about the severity of his thumb injury. It would be a major blow to fantasy managers and the A's if Langeliers is forced to miss extended time with his injury, as he's one of the best power producers at the position in the game with a hitter-friendly home ballpark in Sacramento to boot. The 28-year-old former ninth overall pick by the Atlanta Braves in 2019 out of Baylor University came into Friday's contest with a .265/.330/.497 slash line, .827 OPS, 20 homers, 44 RBI, 51 runs, and two stolen bases in 328 at-bats. Heim would serve as the A's primary backstop if Langeliers is forced to miss additional time. Check back on Saturday for an update on the severity of Langeliers' thumb injury.
Source: MLB.com - Theo DeRosa
Source: MLB.com - Theo DeRosa