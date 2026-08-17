Jacob Wilson Scratched on Monday With Shoulder Soreness
Jacob Wilson (shoulder) has been scratched from Monday's starting lineup against the hosting Kansas City Royals with soreness in his left shoulder, per the team. Alika Williams will take over at the 6 for the A's and at eighth against Royals right-hander Michael Wacha. Wilson missed a game over the weekend due to swelling in his left pinkie finger, and now he is out with a shoulder ailment, continuing what has been a disappointing and injury-plagued 2026 season for the former first-rounder. It is unclear how serious his shoulder injury is or if it will require a stint on the injured list. Fantasy managers should consider him day-to-day for now and check back on Tuesday to see if he is back on the field. Wilson is barely rostered in just over half of Yahoo leagues now and comes into Monday's action hitting .266/.298/.388 with a .685 OPS, only seven home runs, 37 RBI, 37 runs scored, and four stolen bases across his 320 at-bats. In 22 games since the All-Star break, Wilson has hit a weak .207 (18-for-87) with a .587 OPS, two homers, six doubles, nine RBI, nine runs, two stolen bases, one walk, and 10 strikeouts.
Source: A's Communications
Source: A's Communications