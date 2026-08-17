Elmer Rodriguez Worth Stash In Anticipation of Another MLB Chance
Elmer Rodriguez is coming off of two very good starts in August at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as he had two earned runs in 11 innings pitched on his way to a 1-0 mark. He had 13 strikeouts over those 11 combined innings and allowed just six hits and six walks. He also had a very productive July at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, proving he might be ready for another shot to pitch for the Yankees. Rodriguez is looking like a good stash in redraft leagues in hopes he gets called back up and can produce in another opportunity with New York. The No. 3 prospect of the Yankees, Rodriguez is ready to improve on his 0-2 mark in four starts with the Yankees this season. He has a 55-grade fastball, curveball, and changeup with a 50-grade slider. He seems to have the stuff to be successful for the Yankees and could be a good late addition to fantasy rosters.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball