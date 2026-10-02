Nebraska's Jacob Barney Jr. Listed As Questionable For Week 5

Oct 1, 2026, 10:59 AM ET

Texas A&M wide receiver Mario Craver is listed as questionable for the team's Week 5 matchup against Arkansas with a left ankle injury that he suffered in Week 4 against LSU. Craver missed time in the Week 4 loss but returned to action. The Aggies offense has been a huge letdown this season, as quarterback Marcel Reed has taken a major step backward in his development. Reed has been inaccurate all season, completing only 55% of his passes and has thrown only six touchdowns to four interceptions. Craver has been Reed's favorite target early in the season, with 22 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns. Craver has a 25% target share this season, and with wide receiver Terry Bussey out for the game as well, it will be interesting to see who steps up as a top target for the Aggies.