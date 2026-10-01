D'Andre Swift Misses Practice on Thursday with Knee Injury
Oct 1, 2026, 4:09 PM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (knee) did not participate in his team's practice on Thursday due to a knee injury. The 27-year-old was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, so it appears the knee issue is a new development. Swift has gotten off to a strong start to the 2026 season, recording 321 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns on 62 touches across three games. While the severity of his knee injury is not yet known, the veteran back could be in danger of missing Chicago's Week 4 contest against the New York Jets. If Swift is inactive this week, Bears running back Kyle Monangai would likely handle the majority of the team's backfield duties and would profile as a must-start running back for fantasy managers against the Jets.--Will Brady
Source: Chicago Bears
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Jaylen Wright Listed Atop Dolphins' Depth Chart
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 1, 2026, 4:06 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright is listed as the team's RB1 on the latest depth chart. Wright has barely been involved so far, carrying three times for 10 yards through two appearances, and he missed Week 3 while dealing with foot and stinger injuries. He returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant. The new depth-chart placement puts Wright in position for a much bigger role, but it doesn't necessarily mean Miami is handing him the backfield. Ollie Gordon II handled 20 touches against Kansas City after De'Von Achane went down and should remain involved. Wright's health and how Miami divides the work will be worth watching Sunday against Minnesota.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Miami Dolphins
Justin Jefferson Not Seen Practicing Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 1, 2026, 3:54 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) was not practicing during the open portion of Thursday's session, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN. Jefferson also sat out Wednesday as he works back from the left ankle sprain that knocked him out of last week's win over Tampa Bay. Head coach Kevin O'Connell has called him day-to-day and said the Vikings won't put Jefferson back on the field until he can play like himself. The star receiver has 13 catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns through three games. Minnesota has not ruled him out for Sunday against Miami, but another day without visible practice work keeps his Week 4 status very much up in the air.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kevin Seifert
Puka Nacua Expected to Practice in Full Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 1, 2026, 3:42 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip/groin) is expected to practice in full Thursday, according to Adam Grosbard. Offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase also pointed to a play from Wednesday when Nacua twisted back to catch a pass thrown behind him as another encouraging sign in his recovery. Nacua was limited Wednesday in his first official practice since Sept. 18 after missing the last two games. Head coach Sean McVay has already said he expects Nacua to return Sunday against Philadelphia. The 25-year-old caught five passes for 74 yards in the season opener before the injury surfaced. Thursday's official participation level still needs to be posted, but everything continues to point toward Nacua being back in the lineup for Week 4.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Grosbard
Emeka Egbuka's Fantasy Stock Takes a Hit
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 1, 2026, 3:29 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is not falling because of anything he did wrong in Week 3. He caught five of nine targets for 62 yards against Minnesota and now has 20 targets through three games. The problem is the quarterback change. Baker Mayfield dislocated his right thumb late in Sunday's loss and is expected to miss at least three games, leaving undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels to make his first NFL start against Green Bay. Daniels went 0-for-3 with an interception in relief of Mayfield. Egbuka's role itself remains healthy, especially with Jalen McMillan now on injured reserve because of a knee injury. Chris Godwin also returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday with an ankle issue. The concern is the quality and consistency of Egbuka's targets while Mayfield is out, not whether Tampa Bay still wants the ball in his hands. His fantasy stock takes a hit for now, even though the underlying usage remains encouraging.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen Ramsey Expected to Play Through Broken Wrist
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 1, 2026, 3:15 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (wrist) is expected to play Thursday night against Cleveland despite a broken wrist, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Ramsey suffered the injury on Pittsburgh's first defensive series of Sunday's win over Cincinnati but stayed in the game and finished with eight tackles. He was limited throughout the short practice week and officially carries a questionable designation. Ramsey said earlier this week that his availability would depend on whether he could protect the wrist while still playing at the level he expects. The Steelers haven't officially declared him active yet, but the expectation is that Ramsey will be on the field against the Browns.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Lamar Jackson Expected to Play Sunday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 1, 2026, 3:02 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (back) is expected to play Sunday against Tennessee, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jackson was limited in Wednesday's practice with the back issue, though head coach Jesse Minter downplayed the concern and called it "something small." Jackson was back on the field to begin Thursday's session, another encouraging sign ahead of Week 4. He has completed 53 of 76 passes for 745 yards, four touchdowns and one interception through three games while adding 124 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Baltimore has not given Jackson a final game designation yet, but the expectation is that he will be under center against the Titans.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
DeVonta Smith Misses Second Straight Practice
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 1, 2026, 2:52 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) will not practice Thursday, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Smith was also listed as a projected non-participant for Wednesday's walkthrough, giving him two straight DNP designations on a short turnaround from Monday night. He still led Philadelphia against Chicago with six catches for 65 yards on eight targets, including a 30-yard reception. Smith dealt with the same hamstring issue last week and followed a similar path, sitting out Thursday before going limited Friday and full Saturday. That makes this worth monitoring without sounding the alarm just yet. Friday's practice should give a better read on his availability for Sunday's game against the Rams.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeff McLane
Caleb Douglas Still Unable to Practice
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 1, 2026, 2:43 PM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas (ankle) was not seen during the media-viewing portion of Thursday's practice, according to David Furones. Douglas also missed Wednesday's session as he continues working back from the ankle injury that kept him out of Week 3 against Kansas City. The rookie started Miami's first two games and caught seven passes for 113 yards, including five catches for 94 yards in his NFL debut. Head coach Jeff Hafley said Wednesday that the Dolphins are taking Douglas' recovery one day at a time. Another absence Thursday isn't encouraging for his chances of returning Sunday against Minnesota, though Miami's official practice designation will provide more clarity later in the day.--Bruno Mulé
Source: David Furones
Jalen Coker Works Off to Side Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 1, 2026, 2:32 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (quad) was in uniform Thursday but opened practice working off to the side with a trainer, according to Mike Kaye. Coker was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated report after suffering a minor quad strain in Week 3. Head coach Dave Canales has called him more day-to-day than week-to-week and said Carolina needs to see how he moves before putting him back into action. Thursday's side work is at least encouraging, but it does not necessarily mean Coker will be listed as a practice participant. His official status later in the day should give a better idea of where he stands for Sunday night's game against Detroit.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Kaye
Isaiah Davis Set for Larger Role in Jets Backfield
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 1, 2026, 2:22 PM ETNew York Jets running back Isaiah Davis is expected to take on a larger offensive role as the team prepares to use a committee in the backfield. Head coach Aaron Glenn said Wednesday that he is comfortable with any of his running backs handling the work and specifically confirmed that Davis will see more of the offense. Braelon Allen should also be heavily involved if Breece Hall remains sidelined. Davis hasn't recorded an offensive touch through three games, but he has averaged 5.6 yards per carry over his first two NFL seasons while adding 30 catches for 261 yards and a touchdown. The Jets have wanted to use multiple backs under Glenn, and Davis could finally get his first extended opportunity of 2026 Sunday against Chicago.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Ted Hurst III Making Case for More Targets
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 1, 2026, 2:08 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III has caught the attention of offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. The rookie scored his first NFL touchdown Sunday against Minnesota, turning his only reception into a 40-yard score that helped Tampa Bay answer an early 10-0 deficit. Robinson praised Hurst's ability to separate and get open Thursday, adding that the Buccaneers need to do a better job finding him. Hurst has six catches for 103 yards and one touchdown through three games, and he actually led Tampa Bay's wide receivers with 52 offensive snaps last week. The targets haven't followed the playing time yet, but Robinson's comments make Hurst's usage worth watching.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pewter Report
KhaDarel Hodge's Opportunity Growing Amid 49ers Injuries
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 1, 2026, 2:06 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge saw his role jump in Week 3, even if the box score did not show it. Hodge played 30 of San Francisco's 54 offensive snaps against Arizona after Mike Evans left with a rib injury, but he was not targeted. The playing time is opening up because the 49ers are thin at receiver, not because Hodge has suddenly become a major part of the passing game. Demarcus Robinson is on injured reserve with an ankle injury, while Evans did not practice Wednesday because of his ribs. Hodge has only one catch for 18 yards through three games, so the fantasy appeal is still limited to deeper formats. His own status needs watching too after he missed Wednesday's practice with a knee injury. If Hodge is cleared and Evans remains sidelined, there should be another path to meaningful snaps against Denver in Week 4.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Buccaneers Want to Get the Ball Into Sean Tucker's Hands
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 1, 2026, 2:00 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker missed the season opener with a hamstring injury and has taken only one offensive snap in the two games he's been active, but offensive coordinator Zac Robinson told reporters Thursday that he'd like to get his third-string back more involved. "100%, we've got to get Tuck going," he told the assembled media. "He is special with the ball in his hands, as you guys have seen from his time here. That's on us as coaches to find spots to mix him in." Robinson shared similar messaging about Kenny Gainwell's lack of involvement early in the year, sharing that the flow of the first three games has led to a larger snap share for Bucky Irving. Tucker is a name for fantasy managers to keep on the radar moving forward, but until Robinson backs his words up with actions, he is not yet a player who needs to be rostered, particularly with undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels in line to start at least the next three games with Baker Mayfield (thumb) sidelined by a dislocated thumb.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Pewter Report
Coaches Say Drake Maye is Not Limited by Shoulder Issue
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 1, 2026, 1:50 PM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (shoulder) popped up on the injury report this week, listed as a full participant despite a right shoulder concern, and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels told reporters on Thursday that he believes the throwing shoulder "got dinged" in the team's Week 3 loss to the Jaguars. McDaniels added that any ailment has not affected Maye or his own play calling. After finishing as the QB2 in 2025, Maye has been one of the biggest disappointments of 2026, throwing six interceptions to only one touchdown, though his struggles appear to stem more from poor decision-making than any physical setbacks. Maye faces his most fantasy-friendly opponent of the season in a divisional matchup with the Bills, but having proven difficult to trust early in the year, he is RotoBaller's QB20 on the week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Brian Hines
Buccaneers Want to Get Kenny Gainwell More Involved
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 1, 2026, 1:41 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell has seen just a 42.4% snap share in his first three games since joining the team on a two-year free agent deal, but offensive coordinator Zac Robinson told the media Thursday that he wants to get the veteran more involved. This line of thinking matches Robinson's early-season messaging of keeping Bucky Irving on a pitch count, but Robinson shared that the flow of the game has dictated a larger share of running back reps for Irving. With quarterback Baker Mayfield expected to miss at least three weeks after dislocating his right thumb in a Week 3 loss to the Vikings, Robinson could lean on more underneath passing to aid undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels, and having caught the fourth most passes of all running backs in 2025, Gainwell could factor heavily into such a game plan. After earning a season-high five targets in Week 3, Gainwell is RotoBaller's RB45 ahead of a Week 4 matchup with the Packers.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Pewter Report
Cyrus Allen Remains Uninvolved After Immense Preseason Hype
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 1, 2026, 1:25 PM ETAfter earning some of the loudest league-wide hype throughout training camp and the preseason, Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Cyrus Allen has yet to record his first NFL target. Through three weeks, the 2026 fifth-round pick has seen only five offensive snaps, and even in a wide receiver room lacking punch behind Rashee Rice, he has yet to make an impact. A soon-to-be-37-year-old Travis Kelce leads the team with 18 targets and looks fully rejuvenated after his 76 catches in 2025 marked an 11-year low. With Allen operating behind Rice, Xavier Worthy, Tyquan Thornton, and 2025 fourth-round pick Jalen Royals, he is not a player worth holding onto in redraft leagues and has quickly become a cut candidate in shallower dynasty formats.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Tucker Kraft Still in Search of a Return to Form
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 1, 2026, 1:13 PM ETAfter opening the season with a three-catch, 65-yard performance that was good enough to make him the TE16 on the week, Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft has turned in back-to-back quiet outings, and he has fallen to TE32 for the year. After an ACL tear ended his breakout 2025 campaign, Kraft came into the season with rumblings of a pitch count, but he has shown no signs of limitation in handling a 79% snap share and ranking ninth among tight ends with 17 targets. Unfortunately, his chemistry with quarterback Jordan Love has been lacking, with the two connecting on only 52.9% of those targets. Kraft's two drops in three games are already one shy of his total from a season ago, and while his 10.8 yards after catch helped make him a dominant force in 2025, that number has fallen to 5.6 yards per catch on a limited 2026 sample. While he will need to prove he still belongs in the weekly TE1 discussion, Kraft has a plus matchup against the Buccaneers in Week 4 and is RotoBaller's TE10.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Lamar Jackson Seen Practicing on Thursday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 1, 2026, 1:00 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (back) was seen participating in practice on Thursday as the team prepares to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 4. Jackson was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday, but head coach Jesse Minter and Jackson did not appear to be concerned about the injury. Jackson has gotten off to a solid start to the 2026 season, completing 53 of 76 passes for 745 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception, while adding 124 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries on the ground. With him practicing ahead of their matchup against the Titans, Jackson should factor in as one of the top options at the quarterback position in Week 4.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jamison Hensley - ESPN
Chris Godwin Seen Practicing on Thursday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 1, 2026, 12:46 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Sr. (ankle) was seen practicing on Thursday as the team prepares to face the Green Bay Packers. Godwin missed Wednesday's practice with an ankle issue, a concern given the significant injury he suffered in the 2024 season that had complications. While Godwin's fantasy managers can breathe a sigh of relief, his current production and the quarterback situation still make him an unstartable option in Week 4. In three games, Godwin has hauled in 10 of 11 passes for 111 yards, while adding 15 yards on two carries on the ground. With starting quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) injured and undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels set to start, Godwin is too risky to consider in starting lineups this week, if he's active.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Rick Stroud - Tampa Bay Times
Zach Charbonnet Designated to Return, Will Practice on Thursday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 1, 2026, 12:40 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) has been designated to practice off the PUP list. Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL in January of last season, but the fourth-year running back has made great progress and will begin practicing with the team on Thursday. Last season, Charbonnet had 184 carries for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns, plus 20 receptions for 144 yards. While splitting time with now-Chiefs star running back Kenneth Walker III, Charbonnet averaged 10.7 half-PPR fantasy points per game. With Walker gone and first-round rookie running back Jadarian Price struggling with ball security, Charbonnet could step into a solid workload despite his injury. He isn't eligible to play until Week 5 and likely won't suit up as he ramps up, but he should be rostered and could be a solid FLEX option when healthy.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ari Meirov - My Sports Update