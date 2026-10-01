KhaDarel Hodge's Opportunity Growing Amid 49ers Injuries
Oct 1, 2026, 2:06 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge saw his role jump in Week 3, even if the box score did not show it. Hodge played 30 of San Francisco's 54 offensive snaps against Arizona after Mike Evans left with a rib injury, but he was not targeted. The playing time is opening up because the 49ers are thin at receiver, not because Hodge has suddenly become a major part of the passing game. Demarcus Robinson is on injured reserve with an ankle injury, while Evans did not practice Wednesday because of his ribs. Hodge has only one catch for 18 yards through three games, so the fantasy appeal is still limited to deeper formats. His own status needs watching too after he missed Wednesday's practice with a knee injury. If Hodge is cleared and Evans remains sidelined, there should be another path to meaningful snaps against Denver in Week 4.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Buccaneers Want to Get the Ball Into Sean Tucker's Hands
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 1, 2026, 2:00 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker missed the season opener with a hamstring injury and has taken only one offensive snap in the two games he's been active, but offensive coordinator Zac Robinson told reporters Thursday that he'd like to get his third-string back more involved. "100%, we've got to get Tuck going," he told the assembled media. "He is special with the ball in his hands, as you guys have seen from his time here. That's on us as coaches to find spots to mix him in." Robinson shared similar messaging about Kenny Gainwell's lack of involvement early in the year, sharing that the flow of the first three games has led to a larger snap share for Bucky Irving. Tucker is a name for fantasy managers to keep on the radar moving forward, but until Robinson backs his words up with actions, he is not yet a player who needs to be rostered, particularly with undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels in line to start at least the next three games with Baker Mayfield (thumb) sidelined by a dislocated thumb.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Pewter Report
Coaches Say Drake Maye is Not Limited by Shoulder Issue
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 1, 2026, 1:50 PM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (shoulder) popped up on the injury report this week, listed as a full participant despite a right shoulder concern, and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels told reporters on Thursday that he believes the throwing shoulder "got dinged" in the team's Week 3 loss to the Jaguars. McDaniels added that any ailment has not affected Maye or his own play calling. After finishing as the QB2 in 2025, Maye has been one of the biggest disappointments of 2026, throwing six interceptions to only one touchdown, though his struggles appear to stem more from poor decision-making than any physical setbacks. Maye faces his most fantasy-friendly opponent of the season in a divisional matchup with the Bills, but having proven difficult to trust early in the year, he is RotoBaller's QB20 on the week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Brian Hines
Buccaneers Want to Get Kenny Gainwell More Involved
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 1, 2026, 1:41 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell has seen just a 42.4% snap share in his first three games since joining the team on a two-year free agent deal, but offensive coordinator Zac Robinson told the media Thursday that he wants to get the veteran more involved. This line of thinking matches Robinson's early-season messaging of keeping Bucky Irving on a pitch count, but Robinson shared that the flow of the game has dictated a larger share of running back reps for Irving. With quarterback Baker Mayfield expected to miss at least three weeks after dislocating his right thumb in a Week 3 loss to the Vikings, Robinson could lean on more underneath passing to aid undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels, and having caught the fourth most passes of all running backs in 2025, Gainwell could factor heavily into such a game plan. After earning a season-high five targets in Week 3, Gainwell is RotoBaller's RB45 ahead of a Week 4 matchup with the Packers.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Pewter Report
Cyrus Allen Remains Uninvolved After Immense Preseason Hype
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 1, 2026, 1:25 PM ETAfter earning some of the loudest league-wide hype throughout training camp and the preseason, Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Cyrus Allen has yet to record his first NFL target. Through three weeks, the 2026 fifth-round pick has seen only five offensive snaps, and even in a wide receiver room lacking punch behind Rashee Rice, he has yet to make an impact. A soon-to-be-37-year-old Travis Kelce leads the team with 18 targets and looks fully rejuvenated after his 76 catches in 2025 marked an 11-year low. With Allen operating behind Rice, Xavier Worthy, Tyquan Thornton, and 2025 fourth-round pick Jalen Royals, he is not a player worth holding onto in redraft leagues and has quickly become a cut candidate in shallower dynasty formats.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Tucker Kraft Still in Search of a Return to Form
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 1, 2026, 1:13 PM ETAfter opening the season with a three-catch, 65-yard performance that was good enough to make him the TE16 on the week, Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft has turned in back-to-back quiet outings, and he has fallen to TE32 for the year. After an ACL tear ended his breakout 2025 campaign, Kraft came into the season with rumblings of a pitch count, but he has shown no signs of limitation in handling a 79% snap share and ranking ninth among tight ends with 17 targets. Unfortunately, his chemistry with quarterback Jordan Love has been lacking, with the two connecting on only 52.9% of those targets. Kraft's two drops in three games are already one shy of his total from a season ago, and while his 10.8 yards after catch helped make him a dominant force in 2025, that number has fallen to 5.6 yards per catch on a limited 2026 sample. While he will need to prove he still belongs in the weekly TE1 discussion, Kraft has a plus matchup against the Buccaneers in Week 4 and is RotoBaller's TE10.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Lamar Jackson Seen Practicing on Thursday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 1, 2026, 1:00 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (back) was seen participating in practice on Thursday as the team prepares to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 4. Jackson was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday, but head coach Jesse Minter and Jackson did not appear to be concerned about the injury. Jackson has gotten off to a solid start to the 2026 season, completing 53 of 76 passes for 745 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception, while adding 124 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries on the ground. With him practicing ahead of their matchup against the Titans, Jackson should factor in as one of the top options at the quarterback position in Week 4.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jamison Hensley - ESPN
Chris Godwin Seen Practicing on Thursday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 1, 2026, 12:46 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Sr. (ankle) was seen practicing on Thursday as the team prepares to face the Green Bay Packers. Godwin missed Wednesday's practice with an ankle issue, a concern given the significant injury he suffered in the 2024 season that had complications. While Godwin's fantasy managers can breathe a sigh of relief, his current production and the quarterback situation still make him an unstartable option in Week 4. In three games, Godwin has hauled in 10 of 11 passes for 111 yards, while adding 15 yards on two carries on the ground. With starting quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) injured and undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels set to start, Godwin is too risky to consider in starting lineups this week, if he's active.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Rick Stroud - Tampa Bay Times
Zach Charbonnet Designated to Return, Will Practice on Thursday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 1, 2026, 12:40 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) has been designated to practice off the PUP list. Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL in January of last season, but the fourth-year running back has made great progress and will begin practicing with the team on Thursday. Last season, Charbonnet had 184 carries for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns, plus 20 receptions for 144 yards. While splitting time with now-Chiefs star running back Kenneth Walker III, Charbonnet averaged 10.7 half-PPR fantasy points per game. With Walker gone and first-round rookie running back Jadarian Price struggling with ball security, Charbonnet could step into a solid workload despite his injury. He isn't eligible to play until Week 5 and likely won't suit up as he ramps up, but he should be rostered and could be a solid FLEX option when healthy.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ari Meirov - My Sports Update
Lynch: Mike Evans Will Make Every Attempt to Play in Week 4
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 1, 2026, 12:34 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch says veteran wide receiver Mike Evans (rib) will do everything possible to play in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos. Evans suffered a rib injury that knocked him out of their Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Although he did not practice on Wednesday, Lynch said, "He is old school in his mindset, and he doesn't want to miss... Mike will make every attempt, and we'll see where that goes." In three games this season, Evans has caught 12 of 16 targets for 137 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 10.6 half-PPR fantasy points per game. Even if he is active, he faces a Broncos secondary led by Pat Surtain, which was among the NFL's best in 2025. Fantasy managers should temper expectations for the veteran receiver, as he will hope to fight through injury in a tough matchup.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Cam Inman
Nico Collins Seen Practicing on Thursday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 1, 2026, 12:28 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) was seen practicing Thursday as the team prepares to face the Dallas Cowboys. Collins has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury but has participated in back-to-back sessions and is trending in the right direction for Week 4. In his only game action this season, he had seven receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills. Friday's practice will be key to his ability to play against the Cowboys, and his return would also help quarterback C.J. Stroud and the run game. Fantasy managers should feel comfortable starting Collins if he is active in Week 4, as he is a high-end WR2 against a weaker Dallas secondary.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Cody Stoots
Kyle Pitts Has Become An Afterthought In Atlanta
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 1, 2026, 12:18 PM ETAtlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. has been a non-factor to start the 2026 season. In three games, Pitts has caught just two passes for 20 yards, averaging one fantasy point per game. Despite the Falcons' offensive explosion in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, Pitts caught only one pass for five yards, while backup tight end Austin Hooper found the end zone. Through three games, Pitts has played just 53% of snaps and 63% of routes, with a 7.5% target share. Despite being drafted fourth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Pitts has not lived up to expectations and is on pace for his worst season to date. Right now, he doesn't have enough value to be rosterable, though a productive game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 could catapult him back to relevance.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Omarion Hampton's Role Trending In The Wrong Direction
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 1, 2026, 12:08 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton has gotten off to a slow start in his second season. In three games, Hampton has 50 carries for 193 yards and two touchdowns, two receptions for 21 yards, and two fumbles. The second-year back saw a dip in snaps and opportunities in Week 3's loss to the Buffalo Bills, dropping from 61% to 42%. With Keaton Mitchell healthy and producing at a very efficient clip, and with the team struggling offensively, Hampton could struggle to meet expectations given his high draft capital. Adding to the negative points around his fantasy outlook, the Chargers face the Seahawks, Broncos, Chiefs, Rams, and Texans in the next six weeks, all of which ranked inside the top 10 in run defense in 2025. With his tough schedule, decreasing role, and struggles with ball security, Hampton is a risky option moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
RJ Harvey Emerging as a Factor in Broncos Passing Game
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 1, 2026, 11:45 AM ETDenver Broncos running back RJ Harvey has barely been involved as a runner, but Denver keeps finding him in the passing game. Harvey returned from a hamstring injury in Week 3 and caught six of seven targets for 41 yards against the Rams. That came after he caught all four of his targets for 23 yards in the opener. Through two appearances, he has 10 receptions on 11 targets despite only five carries. J.K. Dobbins is still handling the bulk of the rushing work, but his start has been uneven. He has 121 yards on 35 carries, an average of 3.5 yards per attempt, and has yet to score on the ground. Harvey is not taking that job away right now. The receiving work still gives him a real path to fantasy value, though, and it is a role he handled well as a rookie with 47 catches for 356 yards and five touchdowns. If Denver keeps leaning on him in passing situations, Harvey can keep climbing even without a major shift in carries.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Terry McLaurin Getting Back on Track After Slow Start
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 1, 2026, 11:32 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin finally got going in Week 3, catching six of nine targets for 77 yards and a touchdown against Seattle. His first two games were much quieter, with four catches for 64 yards combined, but the usage had already started to turn. McLaurin went from four targets in Week 1 to nine in Week 2, then saw nine more with Marcus Mariota starting on Sunday. That is much closer to what Washington talked about during the offseason, when offensive coordinator David Blough said the goal was to get McLaurin around 10 targets per game. The quarterback situation is still worth watching. Jayden Daniels was limited in Wednesday's practice as he works back from a left elbow injury, so Mariota could remain under center against Indianapolis. Either way, McLaurin just showed the target volume can survive a quarterback change. After a slow opening week, his fantasy stock is moving back up heading into Sunday's game in London.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Bhayshul Tuten Firmly Establishing Himself as Jaguars' Lead Back
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 1, 2026, 11:14 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten keeps giving the team reasons to leave him at the front of the backfield. He handled 15 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown against New England on Sunday, adding two catches for another 17 yards. More importantly, he played 30 offensive snaps compared with 13 for Chris Rodriguez Jr. and finished with 17 touches to Rodriguez's nine. That was not a one-week development, either. Tuten has now led Rodriguez in both snaps and touches in all three games, while averaging 4.7 yards on his 43 carries. He has rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns so far and has not fallen below 13 carries in a game. Rodriguez will continue to get work, and Jacksonville has other backs involved on passing downs, so Tuten is not suddenly a 20-touch workhorse. Still, the lead role looks more secure now than it did entering the season. His fantasy value continues to move up heading into Sunday's matchup with Cincinnati.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
George Kittle Has Been the Top-Scoring Tight End Since Returning to Full Health
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 1, 2026, 11:09 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been an elite fantasy option in the two weeks since he returned to being 100% healthy. Kittle had a limited role in the season opener since it was his first game back from an Achilles injury, but over the last two weeks, he ranks as the overall TE1 in PPR leagues with 10 catches, 162 yards, and three touchdowns. His fantasy stock has benefitted from injuries at other positions, with wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs) up in the air for Week 4 and Demarcus Robinson (ankle), De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), and Christian Kirk (calf) all on injured reserve. The 49ers are 3-0 and firing on all cylinders offensively, so Kittle should be able to sustain his top-tier fantasy value even as the receivers work back to full health. He should be treated as a high-end TE1 heading into Week 4 against the Broncos.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Travis Kelce Remains a High-Scoring Tight End at 36 Years Old
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 1, 2026, 11:05 AM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is past the peak of his career, but he's still a top fantasy option for managers seeking consistent production at the tight end position. At 36 years old, Kelce ranks as the TE2 in PPR scoring through the first three weeks of the season. He already has 14 catches for 231 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It's early, but he's currently on pace to post his highest touchdown total since 2022, which is also the last time he finished a season as the overall TE1. Kansas City's offense is firing on all cylinders right now, so Kelce should remain a must-start fantasy tight end going forward. Given that his ADP was in the eighth round of fantasy drafts, he also has league-winning upside if he continues to produce at his current pace.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Colston Loveland Trending Up After Bounce-Back Showing on Monday Night
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 1, 2026, 10:58 AM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland endured a very disappointing start to the season, but his performance in Week 3 suggests that he has turned a corner and will return to fantasy relevance going forward. After catching just one pass through the first two weeks, Loveland bounced back on Monday night with four catches for 31 yards. He also nearly had a touchdown, but he was ruled short of the goal line upon further review. Nevertheless, seeing Loveland handle increased volume and get involved around the goal line was very encouraging. He has played more than 79% of snaps in every game so far, so there's no concern about his ability to get on the field. The Bears' quarterback situation is up in the air for Week 4, but regardless of who gets the nod, Loveland is suddenly in a much better place from a fantasy perspective. He's a relatively safe bet to finish this week as a top-12 fantasy tight end.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Deebo Samuel Sr. Staying Healthy and Climbing Up the Rankings
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 1, 2026, 10:49 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. is one of the few players who have stayed healthy within his position group, allowing him to increase his fantasy value as the season goes on. Samuel opened the year in a somewhat crowded receiver room, but he's now one of the only sources of availability with Mike Evans (ribs) in doubt for Week 4 and Demarcus Robinson (ankle), De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), and Christian Kirk (calf) all on injured reserve. If Evans does miss Week 4, Samuel would step up as the No. 1 receiver with minimal competition alongside him. In that hypothetical scenario, he'd be locked in as a fantasy WR2, which falls in line with his total scoring so far this season. He actually didn't catch a pass last week, but he still managed to post double-digit fantasy points with an 80-yard touchdown off a lateral. A more traditional receiver's role surely awaits Samuel this Sunday, giving him WR2 status with low-end WR1 upside against the Broncos.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jared Goff Maintaining High-End Value as Clean Streak Continues
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 1, 2026, 10:45 AM ETDetroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has yet to commit a turnover this season, and his role in a high-volume passing offense has vaulted him to QB6 in overall fantasy scoring through three weeks. Although he's not the most flashy name out there, Goff has enjoyed another very productive start to the season. So far, he has completed 70.6% of his pass attempts for 802 yards, eight touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also has just seven sacks and zero fumbles. Goff has a great supporting cast around him that includes Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, and Jahmyr Gibbs. Additionally, Gibbs' dominance in the rushing game forces defenses to play conservatively, so they can't sell out to defend the pass every play. The Lions have yet to win a game by more than seven points this year, but Goff and his offense are a huge reason why Detroit is above .500 through the first three weeks. He should continue to be deployed as a mid-to-low QB1 in weekly fantasy matchups.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller