Oct 1, 2026, 12:21 AM ET

The Dallas Cowboys have acquired cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (back) from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a package that includes a second-round pick, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Porter has yet to play this season due to a back injury. However, it seems like he's getting closer to playing, and the trade to Dallas could be a sign that he'll suit up sooner rather than later. Porter finished fifth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2023, and he has recorded an interception in each of his three NFL seasons. He'll look to offer a huge boost to a Cowboys secondary that has allowed 207.3 passing yards per game this year.