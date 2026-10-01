No Clear Path to Volume for Germie Bernard
Oct 1, 2026, 10:08 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard remains an intriguing dynasty stash, but without a clear path to meaningful volume this season, he can be avoided in most redraft formats. Bernard saw a significant spike in usage during Week 2 with Michael Pittman Jr. sidelined. However, in Weeks 1 and 3, with Pittman on the field, he totaled just one catch for 14 yards on one target. Last Sunday, he handled a very modest 27% snap share while operating as the Steelers' No. 4 receiver behind Pittman, DK Metcalf, and Roman Wilson. As long as those three receivers are healthy, the rookie from Alabama faces an extremely difficult challenge to get on the fantasy radar. He can be avoided in most redraft leagues for the time being.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Isaiah Bond Playing Very Limited Snaps
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 1, 2026, 9:55 AM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Isaiah Bond showed some flashes of upside as a rookie last year, finishing with 18 catches for 338 receiving yards. However, he has not been very involved in the Browns' new offense this season. He has only played a total of 16 snaps over three weeks (8.9%), and he only has one target. He did catch that target for 10 yards against the Buccaneers, but his role is very minimal behind rookie receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion Jr., in addition to veteran Jerry Jeudy. With Tylan Wallace (knee) out for Week 4 against the Steelers, Bond could get a few more opportunities, but he remains well off the fantasy radar until his playing time increases on a regular basis in Cleveland.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Rachaad White Is Not Practicing Thursday
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 1, 2026, 9:43 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White (shoulder) is not practicing on Thursday, according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic. The Commanders are preparing for their game in London against the Colts on Sunday, but it isn't certain if White will be a part of the game plan. The veteran running back sustained the injury last week against the Seahawks but was able to return to the game in the second half. He finished the game with eight carries for 35 yards and a six-yard touchdown catch, showing a solid connection with backup QB Marcus Mariota. White could return to practice Friday and still play on Sunday, but if he isn't able to work through the issue in time, Jacory Croskey-Merritt would likely get more playing time in passing situations, with Kaytron Allen possibly mixing in as well.--Zach Thompson
Source: Tashan Reed
Rico Dowdle Has a Pretty Good Chance to Play Next Week
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 1, 2026, 9:30 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) has already been ruled out of his team's Week 4 matchup on Thursday night against the Browns, but his return may not be far away. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning that Dowdle is more "day-to-day than anything else," and that he "has a pretty good chance" to return in Week 5, when the Steelers host the Colts at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Dowdle shared work in the first two weeks of the season with Jaylen Warren, and he'll be back in that timeshare when he returns from his toe injury. Until then, Warren will carry a big workload, giving him a boost in fantasy value.--Zach Thompson
Source: Ian Rapoport
George Pickens Looking for a Contract Extension
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 1, 2026, 9:22 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens will be an unrestricted free agent in 2027, and he's looking to sign an extension in Dallas, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Pickens was traded to the Cowboys from the Steelers before last season, and he had his best season in the NFL with 93 catches for 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, all personal bests. Pickens hasn't found the end zone in the Cowboys' first three games this season, but he has remained very involved, with a total of 16 catches for 150 yards on 25 targets. Pickens is playing this season on a $27.3 million franchise tender, looking to prove he's worth a massive payday this coming offseason, whether that comes from the Cowboys or another team.--Zach Thompson
Source: ESPN
Keaton Mitchell in a Walking Boot
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 1, 2026, 9:09 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell (ankle) was wearing a walking boot on his left foot when the locker room was open to reporters, according to ESPN's Kris Rhim. Mitchell initially wasn't on the injury report, but was later added as being limited due to an ankle issue. Mitchell said he was "OK" according to Rhim, so there is still a chance he is able to play this weekend when the Chargers take on the Seahawks. Mitchell is getting some deserved attention after a strong showing in Week 3 against the Bills, when he scored the team's only touchdown, racked up 52 yards on eight carries, and hauled in all three of his targets for a loss of five yards. Mitchell will be a deep-league FLEX option if he's healthy for Week 4, while Kimani Vidal would be worth a look if Mitchell's injury ends up costing him a game.--Zach Thompson
Source: Kris Rhim
AJ Barner Trending Up After Starting Quarterback Returns
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 1, 2026, 1:06 AM ETSeattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner had a relatively small role in the passing attack through the first two weeks of the season, but his volume shot up with quarterback Sam Darnold returning from injury in Week 3. During Sunday's loss, Barner exploded for nine targets, five catches, and 69 receiving yards. This was the second-highest target total of his career, suggesting that he's trending up with Darnold back in action. Barner may not get nine targets every week, but all signs point to him remaining on the fantasy radar as he continues to show off his rapport with Darnold. There's a case to be made that the 24-year-old is Darnold's second-favorite target, behind only Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Barner has low-end TE1 appeal heading into Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Bo Nix Turning the Corner After Sluggish Start
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 1, 2026, 12:33 AM ETDenver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix had two turnovers and just 131 passing yards in Week 1, but he has turned the corner with two significantly stronger outings over his last two games. Most recently, in Week 3 against the Rams, he racked up 186 passing yards, three total touchdowns, and one interception. Although he still didn't have an amazing yardage output, his ability to find the end zone three times against a strong Rams defense was quite impressive. Nix has jumped to 18th in fantasy scoring this year, and he's trending back toward the low-end QB1 tier for Week 4 and beyond. The Broncos have a very tough start-of-season schedule, but Nix will have a chance to lead his Broncos to a 3-1 start against the undefeated 49ers on Sunday.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Cowboys Acquire Joey Porter Jr. From Steelers
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 1, 2026, 12:21 AM ETThe Dallas Cowboys have acquired cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (back) from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a package that includes a second-round pick, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Porter has yet to play this season due to a back injury. However, it seems like he's getting closer to playing, and the trade to Dallas could be a sign that he'll suit up sooner rather than later. Porter finished fifth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2023, and he has recorded an interception in each of his three NFL seasons. He'll look to offer a huge boost to a Cowboys secondary that has allowed 207.3 passing yards per game this year.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ari Meirov
Christian Watson in Must-Start Territory with Big Role and TD Streak
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 30, 2026, 11:26 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has been fantastic this season, catching 17 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns through three games. He has at least eight targets in all three games this season, and he also has a four-game touchdown streak dating back to last regular season. The Packers have endured their fair share of struggles en route to a 1-2 start, but Watson has been able to maintain a very sizable role. He ranks as the overall WR5 in PPR leagues this season, putting him in must-start territory for every week regardless of matchup. Managers should have full confidence rolling him out as a mid-to-low WR1 for Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are also trending in the wrong direction with a 0-3 start to the year.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Large Workload Fuels Big Start to Season for D'Andre Swift
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 30, 2026, 11:23 PM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift continues to exceed expectations in his age-27 season. The veteran running back logged a season-high 22 touches last week, and he's now averaging 20.7 touches per game this year. Not only is he handling a large workload, but he has also been quite productive. Swift ranks as the overall RB7 in PPR leagues this year with 253 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. He has been able to fend off any sort of competition from Kyle Monangai, who has 10 carries in all three games this year but has handled a moderately low snap share while having a smaller role in the receiving game. It was especially encouraging to see Swift have such a productive game in Week 3, despite Caleb Williams (hamstring) being sidelined. Regardless of who quarterbacks the Bears in Week 4 and beyond, Swift should remain a high-end RB2 in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jeremiyah Love Looks to Keep his Momentum
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 30, 2026, 11:08 PM ETAfter playing more of a modest role in his first two NFL games, Arizona Cardinals rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love introduced himself as a lead running back in a 36-30 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3. Love started the game and played 55 out of 86 total offensive snaps (64%). He earned 21 carries for 90 yards (4.3 yards per carry) on the ground, while making his presence felt through the air with five receptions for 19 yards and a receiving touchdown. According to Pro Football Focus, 48 of Love's 90 yards came after contact. The No. 3 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft was clearly above veteran Tyler Allgeier in the pecking order in Week 3, which was not the case during the first two weeks. Arizona drafted Love early to be its workhorse back, and he now seems to be taking that role over. In total, through three games, Love has carried the ball 41 times for 160 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding 10 receptions for 44 yards and an additional score. He has a Week 4 matchup against a New York Giants defense that is allowing 104.3 rushing yards per game. Love enters the week as RotoBaller's No. 8 running back.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Dak Prescott Off to a Strong Start in 2026
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 30, 2026, 10:54 PM ETDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is off to a strong statistical start in 2026. Through three games, he has completed 73 out of 105 passes (69.5%) for 730 yards, with seven touchdown passes versus just one interception. Prescott has added 59 rushing yards. He is averaging 21 fantasy points per game. Prescott is coming off a performance against the Ravens in Brazil in which he completed 25 out of 40 passes (62.5%) for 276 yards and a touchdown, while throwing zero interceptions. However, the game ended in heartbreak for Prescott and the Cowboys as they fell to 0-2 following a game-winning 56-yard field goal by Baltimore's Tyler Loop as time expired. Prescott has a Week 4 matchup against a Houston Texans defense that ranks near the bottom of the league in passing yards allowed per game (238.7). He enters Week 4 as RotoBaller's No. 11 quarterback and is projected to score 17.9 fantasy points.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Jameson Williams Won't be Charged in Alleged Assault Case
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 30, 2026, 10:43 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams won't be charged in an alleged assault case, according to Dave Birkett and John Wisely of the Detroit Free Press. Williams was investigated earlier this month after a woman accused him of assaulting her in August, but the Oakland County prosecutors will not issue any charges. "Based on the facts presented to us at this time, the Novi Police and our office jointly concluded that there is no cause to file charges against Mr. Williams," a statement read, in part. Williams' attorneys, Jason Lampert and Larry Margolis, told the Free Press that "Mr. Williams unequivocally denies the allegation of domestic violence." The Lions said on Wednesday that the team was aware of the investigation, but did not comment further. It appears that Williams will be able to put this matter behind him and focus on the 2026 season. He has 10 catches for 127 yards through three games this season.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Dave Birkett and John Wisely - Detroit Free Press
Gervon Dexter Signs Four-Year Extension With Falcons
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 10:40 PM ETAtlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter signed a four-year, $78 million contract extension on Wednesday that includes $46.5 million guaranteed, his agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus told Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Falcons traded for Dexter on Aug. 30, and he is now signing an extension with the organization a month later. The 24-year-old was a second-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2023 from Florida, and he had 115 tackles (57 solo), 13.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 42 QB hits, three pass breakups, and four fumble recoveries in 49 games (33 starts) in his three seasons in the Windy City. Through three games so far in 2026 with Atlanta, Dexter has half a sack, seven tackles (two solo), and a pass breakup. Dexter has not been very efficient at all as a run defender in his career, but his pass-rushing upside is definitely needed in Atlanta on the interior.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Mike Evans Dealing with a Broken Rib?
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 30, 2026, 10:30 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs) is potentially dealing with fractured ribs. Per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, 49ers tight end George Kittle may have shed some light on the specifics of Evans' injury after San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan was coy about the situation. "Fractured ribs suck," Kittle said during an appearance on Bay Area radio station KNBR. "Hey, Mike's a stud. He'll do what's best for him and what's best for the team. We're not worried about it." Evans was injured in the first half of a Week 3 victory over the Arizona Cardinals and did not return. Evans did not practice on Wednesday. He is considered "day-to-day," and Shanahan said on Monday that he didn't expect Evans to have a long-term injury.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Charean Williams - Pro Football Talk
Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST A Must-Start on Thursday Night Football
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Sep 30, 2026, 10:24 PM ETThe Pittsburgh Steelers surrendered 27 points while recording one sack and one fumble recovery in a Week 3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. While its subpar performance didn't prevent the team from coming out on top, Pittsburgh's defense will hope for a stronger showing against the division-rival Cleveland Browns in Week 4. Although the Browns are 2-1, Cleveland's offense is averaging just 18 points per contest and ranks third-worst in total yards per game. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has only thrown one interception, but he has been sacked at least twice in each of his three starts to begin the campaign. The Steelers defense is mostly healthy, with cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (back) out once again and Jalen Ramsey (wrist) and Brandin Echols (concussion) both questionable after practicing in a limited capacity all week. Fantasy managers should fire up the Pittsburgh DST with confidence in what is projected to be a low-scoring affair.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Is Drake Maye's Confidence Gone?
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 30, 2026, 10:18 PM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is off to a disastrous start in 2026. He has seven turnovers combined, including six interceptions, compared to just one touchdown. He has completed 51 out of 80 passes (63.8%) for 585 yards and a touchdown, while adding 82 rushing yards. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3, Maye completed just 56% of his pass attempts for 199 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions, while also fumbling the ball twice (losing one). Chad Graff of The Athletic speculates that Maye's issues may be mental more than anything. "What's fallen apart with Maye looks like it's between the ears as much as anything physical. He looks like a quarterback whose confidence is shot," Graff writes. The Patriots fell to 1-2 after a 35-6 loss to the Jaguars. Maye and the Patriots will look to get back on track in a tough divisional matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Chad Graff - The Athletic
Chris Boswell Back on Streaming Radar Against Browns
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Sep 30, 2026, 10:05 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell was busy in Week 3, drilling all three of his extra-point tries and all three of his field goal attempts in a 30-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a surprising breakout for Boswell, who had limited opportunities amid Pittsburgh's offensive struggles through the first two weeks. While it's difficult to project the Steelers to score consistently on a weekly basis, fantasy managers should feel fairly confident deploying Boswell against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. Through the first three weeks, Cleveland has given up the second-most fantasy points to opposing kickers. That makes sense considering the Browns have surrendered just four red-zone touchdowns despite allowing over 340 yards of offense per contest. In what projects to be a low-scoring affair, Boswell could very well lead the way for the Steelers on Thursday night, making him a top-12 option at the position for fantasy purposes.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Pat Freiermuth Risky for Fantasy Purposes in Week 4
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Sep 30, 2026, 9:49 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth disappointed against the Cincinnati Bengals last week but will have another chance to make his mark against an AFC North opponent in Week 4. On Thursday Night Football, Freiermuth will face the Cleveland Browns, who have been a favorable matchup for opposing tight ends so far this season. Freiermuth's biggest concern will be playing time, as the 27-year-old has seen his snap share decrease in each of the past two games. Teammate Darnell Washington found success in Week 3, leading Pittsburgh in receiving yards and playing more snaps than Freiermuth for the first time this year. With that in mind, fantasy managers should look for another option this week and monitor the situation to see if Freiermuth continues to trend down.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Aaron Donald Misses Practice With Back Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 9:39 PM ETLos Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (back) did not practice on Wednesday due to a back injury, according to Blaine Grisak of Sports Illustrated. Donald, 35, came out of retirement this year to rejoin the Rams, a team with Super Bowl aspirations. The 10-time Pro Bowler and eight-time first-team All-Pro did not play in the season-opening loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers in Australia, and now he has a sore back after his first two games played in 2026. It does not sound like a serious injury at all, but the Rams will give the future Hall of Famer some extra rest going into a Week 4 contest on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles. Donald has played a rotational role, as expected, in his return to the Rams this year, and he has yet to record a sack while recording four tackles (one solo). He has 111 career sacks, but Donald is expected to continue working in a rotational pass-rushing role for the Rams, even with star pass-rusher Myles Garrett (knee) on Injured Reserve.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sports Illustrated - Blaine Grisak