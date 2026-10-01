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AJ Barner Trending Up After Starting Quarterback Returns

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Oct 1, 2026, 1:06 AM ET

Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner had a relatively small role in the passing attack through the first two weeks of the season, but his volume shot up with quarterback Sam Darnold returning from injury in Week 3. During Sunday's loss, Barner exploded for nine targets, five catches, and 69 receiving yards. This was the second-highest target total of his career, suggesting that he's trending up with Darnold back in action. Barner may not get nine targets every week, but all signs point to him remaining on the fantasy radar as he continues to show off his rapport with Darnold. There's a case to be made that the 24-year-old is Darnold's second-favorite target, behind only Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Barner has low-end TE1 appeal heading into Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 1, 2026, 12:33 AM ET

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix had two turnovers and just 131 passing yards in Week 1, but he has turned the corner with two significantly stronger outings over his last two games. Most recently, in Week 3 against the Rams, he racked up 186 passing yards, three total touchdowns, and one interception. Although he still didn't have an amazing yardage output, his ability to find the end zone three times against a strong Rams defense was quite impressive. Nix has jumped to 18th in fantasy scoring this year, and he's trending back toward the low-end QB1 tier for Week 4 and beyond. The Broncos have a very tough start-of-season schedule, but Nix will have a chance to lead his Broncos to a 3-1 start against the undefeated 49ers on Sunday.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 1, 2026, 12:21 AM ET

The Dallas Cowboys have acquired cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (back) from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a package that includes a second-round pick, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Porter has yet to play this season due to a back injury. However, it seems like he's getting closer to playing, and the trade to Dallas could be a sign that he'll suit up sooner rather than later. Porter finished fifth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2023, and he has recorded an interception in each of his three NFL seasons. He'll look to offer a huge boost to a Cowboys secondary that has allowed 207.3 passing yards per game this year.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ari Meirov
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Sep 30, 2026, 11:26 PM ET

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has been fantastic this season, catching 17 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns through three games. He has at least eight targets in all three games this season, and he also has a four-game touchdown streak dating back to last regular season. The Packers have endured their fair share of struggles en route to a 1-2 start, but Watson has been able to maintain a very sizable role. He ranks as the overall WR5 in PPR leagues this season, putting him in must-start territory for every week regardless of matchup. Managers should have full confidence rolling him out as a mid-to-low WR1 for Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are also trending in the wrong direction with a 0-3 start to the year.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 30, 2026, 11:23 PM ET

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift continues to exceed expectations in his age-27 season. The veteran running back logged a season-high 22 touches last week, and he's now averaging 20.7 touches per game this year. Not only is he handling a large workload, but he has also been quite productive. Swift ranks as the overall RB7 in PPR leagues this year with 253 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. He has been able to fend off any sort of competition from Kyle Monangai, who has 10 carries in all three games this year but has handled a moderately low snap share while having a smaller role in the receiving game. It was especially encouraging to see Swift have such a productive game in Week 3, despite Caleb Williams (hamstring) being sidelined. Regardless of who quarterbacks the Bears in Week 4 and beyond, Swift should remain a high-end RB2 in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 30, 2026, 11:08 PM ET

After playing more of a modest role in his first two NFL games, Arizona Cardinals rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love introduced himself as a lead running back in a 36-30 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3. Love started the game and played 55 out of 86 total offensive snaps (64%). He earned 21 carries for 90 yards (4.3 yards per carry) on the ground, while making his presence felt through the air with five receptions for 19 yards and a receiving touchdown. According to Pro Football Focus, 48 of Love's 90 yards came after contact. The No. 3 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft was clearly above veteran Tyler Allgeier in the pecking order in Week 3, which was not the case during the first two weeks. Arizona drafted Love early to be its workhorse back, and he now seems to be taking that role over. In total, through three games, Love has carried the ball 41 times for 160 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding 10 receptions for 44 yards and an additional score. He has a Week 4 matchup against a New York Giants defense that is allowing 104.3 rushing yards per game. Love enters the week as RotoBaller's No. 8 running back.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 30, 2026, 10:54 PM ET

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is off to a strong statistical start in 2026. Through three games, he has completed 73 out of 105 passes (69.5%) for 730 yards, with seven touchdown passes versus just one interception. Prescott has added 59 rushing yards. He is averaging 21 fantasy points per game. Prescott is coming off a performance against the Ravens in Brazil in which he completed 25 out of 40 passes (62.5%) for 276 yards and a touchdown, while throwing zero interceptions. However, the game ended in heartbreak for Prescott and the Cowboys as they fell to 0-2 following a game-winning 56-yard field goal by Baltimore's Tyler Loop as time expired. Prescott has a Week 4 matchup against a Houston Texans defense that ranks near the bottom of the league in passing yards allowed per game (238.7). He enters Week 4 as RotoBaller's No. 11 quarterback and is projected to score 17.9 fantasy points.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 30, 2026, 10:43 PM ET

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams won't be charged in an alleged assault case, according to Dave Birkett and John Wisely of the Detroit Free Press. Williams was investigated earlier this month after a woman accused him of assaulting her in August, but the Oakland County prosecutors will not issue any charges. "Based on the facts presented to us at this time, the Novi Police and our office jointly concluded that there is no cause to file charges against Mr. Williams," a statement read, in part. Williams' attorneys, Jason Lampert and Larry Margolis, told the Free Press that "Mr. Williams unequivocally denies the allegation of domestic violence." The Lions said on Wednesday that the team was aware of the investigation, but did not comment further. It appears that Williams will be able to put this matter behind him and focus on the 2026 season. He has 10 catches for 127 yards through three games this season.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Dave Birkett and John Wisely - Detroit Free Press
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Sep 30, 2026, 10:40 PM ET

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter signed a four-year, $78 million contract extension on Wednesday that includes $46.5 million guaranteed, his agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus told Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Falcons traded for Dexter on Aug. 30, and he is now signing an extension with the organization a month later. The 24-year-old was a second-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2023 from Florida, and he had 115 tackles (57 solo), 13.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 42 QB hits, three pass breakups, and four fumble recoveries in 49 games (33 starts) in his three seasons in the Windy City. Through three games so far in 2026 with Atlanta, Dexter has half a sack, seven tackles (two solo), and a pass breakup. Dexter has not been very efficient at all as a run defender in his career, but his pass-rushing upside is definitely needed in Atlanta on the interior.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
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Sep 30, 2026, 10:30 PM ET

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs) is potentially dealing with fractured ribs. Per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, 49ers tight end George Kittle may have shed some light on the specifics of Evans' injury after San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan was coy about the situation. "Fractured ribs suck," Kittle said during an appearance on Bay Area radio station KNBR. "Hey, Mike's a stud. He'll do what's best for him and what's best for the team. We're not worried about it." Evans was injured in the first half of a Week 3 victory over the Arizona Cardinals and did not return. Evans did not practice on Wednesday. He is considered "day-to-day," and Shanahan said on Monday that he didn't expect Evans to have a long-term injury.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Charean Williams - Pro Football Talk
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Sep 30, 2026, 10:24 PM ET

The Pittsburgh Steelers surrendered 27 points while recording one sack and one fumble recovery in a Week 3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. While its subpar performance didn't prevent the team from coming out on top, Pittsburgh's defense will hope for a stronger showing against the division-rival Cleveland Browns in Week 4. Although the Browns are 2-1, Cleveland's offense is averaging just 18 points per contest and ranks third-worst in total yards per game. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has only thrown one interception, but he has been sacked at least twice in each of his three starts to begin the campaign. The Steelers defense is mostly healthy, with cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (back) out once again and Jalen Ramsey (wrist) and Brandin Echols (concussion) both questionable after practicing in a limited capacity all week. Fantasy managers should fire up the Pittsburgh DST with confidence in what is projected to be a low-scoring affair.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 30, 2026, 10:18 PM ET

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is off to a disastrous start in 2026. He has seven turnovers combined, including six interceptions, compared to just one touchdown. He has completed 51 out of 80 passes (63.8%) for 585 yards and a touchdown, while adding 82 rushing yards. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3, Maye completed just 56% of his pass attempts for 199 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions, while also fumbling the ball twice (losing one). Chad Graff of The Athletic speculates that Maye's issues may be mental more than anything. "What's fallen apart with Maye looks like it's between the ears as much as anything physical. He looks like a quarterback whose confidence is shot," Graff writes. The Patriots fell to 1-2 after a 35-6 loss to the Jaguars. Maye and the Patriots will look to get back on track in a tough divisional matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Chad Graff - The Athletic
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Sep 30, 2026, 10:05 PM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell was busy in Week 3, drilling all three of his extra-point tries and all three of his field goal attempts in a 30-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a surprising breakout for Boswell, who had limited opportunities amid Pittsburgh's offensive struggles through the first two weeks. While it's difficult to project the Steelers to score consistently on a weekly basis, fantasy managers should feel fairly confident deploying Boswell against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. Through the first three weeks, Cleveland has given up the second-most fantasy points to opposing kickers. That makes sense considering the Browns have surrendered just four red-zone touchdowns despite allowing over 340 yards of offense per contest. In what projects to be a low-scoring affair, Boswell could very well lead the way for the Steelers on Thursday night, making him a top-12 option at the position for fantasy purposes.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 30, 2026, 9:49 PM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth disappointed against the Cincinnati Bengals last week but will have another chance to make his mark against an AFC North opponent in Week 4. On Thursday Night Football, Freiermuth will face the Cleveland Browns, who have been a favorable matchup for opposing tight ends so far this season. Freiermuth's biggest concern will be playing time, as the 27-year-old has seen his snap share decrease in each of the past two games. Teammate Darnell Washington found success in Week 3, leading Pittsburgh in receiving yards and playing more snaps than Freiermuth for the first time this year. With that in mind, fantasy managers should look for another option this week and monitor the situation to see if Freiermuth continues to trend down.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 30, 2026, 9:39 PM ET

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (back) did not practice on Wednesday due to a back injury, according to Blaine Grisak of Sports Illustrated. Donald, 35, came out of retirement this year to rejoin the Rams, a team with Super Bowl aspirations. The 10-time Pro Bowler and eight-time first-team All-Pro did not play in the season-opening loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers in Australia, and now he has a sore back after his first two games played in 2026. It does not sound like a serious injury at all, but the Rams will give the future Hall of Famer some extra rest going into a Week 4 contest on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles. Donald has played a rotational role, as expected, in his return to the Rams this year, and he has yet to record a sack while recording four tackles (one solo). He has 111 career sacks, but Donald is expected to continue working in a rotational pass-rushing role for the Rams, even with star pass-rusher Myles Garrett (knee) on Injured Reserve.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sports Illustrated - Blaine Grisak
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Sep 30, 2026, 9:37 PM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. managed just two catches for 16 yards on five targets in Week 3 after missing Week 2 with a foot injury. Pittman and quarterback Aaron Rodgers were clearly not on the same page in last week's win, but the 29-year-old could turn things around against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. The Browns have given up five touchdowns and the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing receivers through the first three weeks. Although Pittman was out-produced by fellow wideouts DK Metcalf, Roman Wilson, and Ben Skowronek in his return, it was encouraging to see him play 73% of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps, trailing only Metcalf. An uptick in utilization will be worth monitoring in a favorable Week 4 matchup, but fantasy managers shouldn't consider putting Pittman in starting lineups just yet.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 30, 2026, 9:28 PM ET

Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (rib) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a rib injury, according to John Boyle of the team's official website. Holani appears to have picked up a minor rib injury in the upset loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 3, but if he can upgrade to a full practice in the next two days, he could be ready to go by this Sunday back at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. Holani played 36% of the offensive snaps, which was the same amount as backfield mate Emanuel Wilson, but Holani handled only three carries for 10 yards. He salvaged his fantasy day as a pass-catcher, though, catching a team-high five passes for 48 yards through the air. Holani is a hard-to-trust flex option, even in much deeper fantasy football leagues, given the increased role of Wilson in the last couple of weeks. Eventually, Zach Charbonnet (knee) will return to Seattle's backfield, which could push Holani to the RB4 role. In three games this year, he has 15 rushing attempts for 52 yards (3.5 yards per carry) and has added six receptions for 50 yards.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Seahawks.com - John Boyle
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Sep 30, 2026, 9:16 PM ET

New York Jets rookie first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq (back) is dealing with a back injury and was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. The Jets' tight end group is a bit banged up going into their Week 4 road contest against the Chicago Bears, with Jeremy Ruckert (knee) limited and Mason Taylor (thumb) missing another practice. Taylor did not play in last week's loss to the Detroit Lions, and Sadiq took advantage, catching seven of his eight targets for a season-high 105 yards and his first receiving touchdown of his career. It looks like Taylor could miss another game, but even when he returns, the 21-year-old Sadiq is expected to be the better downfield pass-catching option for the Jets at the position. Sadiq had only five catches for 38 yards in his first two NFL games, but he did manage to find the end zone on a three-yard rush. Sadiq could have TE1 upside for a second straight week in Week 4 if he is active and both Taylor and receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) miss another game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Jets
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Sep 30, 2026, 9:15 PM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf scored his first touchdown of the 2026 campaign last week and will look to carry positive momentum into a Thursday night showdown with the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland's defense has stepped up over the past two weeks, but the Browns are still allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts. In fact, Cleveland has already given up five touchdowns to receivers, with at least one to the position in each of its three games. Although Metcalf was out-targeted by Roman Wilson in Week 3, he remains the clear WR1 in Pittsburgh, averaging eight targets per contest. Michael Pittman Jr., who returned to the lineup last week, is likely to see more opportunities as the season progresses, but it may take some time for him and quarterback Aaron Rodgers to get on the same page. Fantasy managers should view Metcalf as a WR3 or flex option with upside, despite this contest's low projected point total.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 30, 2026, 9:05 PM ET

Seattle Seahawks rookie first-round running back Jadarian Price (chest) remains on the Week 4 injury report and was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, according to John Boyle of the team's official website. Price came out of the Week 2 win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals with a chest injury, and he played only 28% of the offensive snaps in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Washington Commanders, disappointing his fantasy managers with just five carries for 15 yards and one catch for a gain of seven yards. Head coach Mike Macdonald said he still has trust in the first-year RB, but the increased involvement from Emanuel Wilson over the last couple of weeks has been a major concern for Price's fantasy upside. Remember, Georg Holani (rib) is also involved. Additionally, Zach Charbonnet (knee), who continues to rehab from a torn ACL suffered in last year's postseason, could have his 21-day practice window opened later this week. Price should have no trouble suiting up this weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers, but he has become more of an RB3/flex with a limited ceiling in what has become a crowded Seattle backfield.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Seahawks.com - John Boyle
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Sep 30, 2026, 8:58 PM ET

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai is not on the team's Week 4 injury report and was able to practice in full on Wednesday. Monangai has nursed a knee injury in the early weeks of the season, but it has not kept him from playing in any of the first three games of 2026. The 24-year-old former seventh-round pick in 2025 from Rutgers has been impressive so far in his sophomore season while splitting the backfield with D'Andre Swift. He has 30 rushing attempts for 178 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and one rushing touchdown, while catching all four of his targets for 35 yards through the air. At the very least, the physical, big-play back should continue to be a strong RB3/flex option for fantasy managers, even with quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) likely to miss another game this weekend when the New York Jets visit on Sunday. Monangai has had exactly 10 rushing attempts in all three games so far this year, although he had just 31 rushing yards in Monday night's upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Bears Communications
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