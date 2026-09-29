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Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Misses Opening Night

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Sep 29, 2026, 5:09 PM ET

Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (lower body) won't be in action when the team starts the 2026-27 season on Tuesday night against the Vancouver Canucks. He sustained a lower-body injury late in Monday's practice. As a result of Nugent-Hopkins' absence, the Oilers will split up Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl for the first game of the season. McDavid is expected to skate with Isaac Howard and Zach Hyman. Kasperi Kapanen and Vasily Podkolzin will join Draisaitl. The Oilers' offense is expected to dominate on Tuesday, as bookmakers have made them a massive -303 favorite.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 29, 2026, 5:01 PM ET

Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery for a fractured skull, ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports. Last Friday, a puck struck Faber in the head during a preseason game. The team placed Faber on Injured Reserve Monday. Unfortunately, Minnesota must start the season without its best players, but it gives others a chance to step up. Jared Spurgeon is poised to partner with Quinn Hughes on the first defensive pairing in Thursday's season opener against Nashville. The Wild captain will also take Faber's spot on the second power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Emily Kaplan
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Sep 29, 2026, 9:58 AM ET

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson (lower body) has been placed on Injured Reserve. He was labeled week-to-week last Wednesday, and it's now clear he will miss at least a couple of games. Samuelsson suffered a lower-body injury in a preseason game when a puck struck him. With Samuelsson sidelined, Louis Crevier will get a big opportunity to impress on the first defensive pairing. The Sabres acquired Crevier in June from the Chicago Blackhawks after his first full NHL season. The 25-year-old demonstrated strong two-way play, recording 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists), 95 blocks, and 124 hits in 78 outings.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sabres.com
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Sep 29, 2026, 9:52 AM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (upper body) is considered week-to-week, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports. He was placed on Injured Reserve Monday. With Rust out, the Penguins can't count on the services of a player who has posted back-to-back 65-point campaigns. The Penguins' forward group is dealing with other injuries as well, giving players like Ville Koivunen a chance to take on more responsibility. Koivunen heads into the season opener with high expectations, having signed an eight-year, $32 million extension this offseason despite just 39 career games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Michelle Crechiolo
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Sep 29, 2026, 9:45 AM ET

Vancouver Canucks winger Jake DeBrusk (lower body) is expected to be fine for Tuesday's season opener against the Edmonton Oilers, Postmedia's Ben Kuzma reports. DeBrusk missed Monday's practice, initially leaving his status questionable for Tuesday night. However, he traveled with the team and will likely play. DeBrusk was slow out of the gate last season but finished with a respectable 42 points (23 goals, 19 assists) in 81 games. Fantasy managers know what to expect from DeBrusk, who has tallied at least 40 points in five consecutive campaigns.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Ben Kuzma
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Sep 29, 2026, 9:37 AM ET

Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (upper body) will not be available for the season opener against Nashville on Oct. 1 after being placed on Injured Reserve, retroactive to Sept. 25. Faber took a puck to the left side of his head in a preseason game last week. He initially carried on playing, making it look like it wasn't a serious injury. However, it will keep Faber sidelined for at least one game. As a result, Quinn Hughes faces a massive workload, and the rest of the blue line must also be ready for additional duties. In 2025-26, Faber averaged 24:41 of ice time per game and recorded a career-high 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) in 80 appearances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Michael Russo
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Sep 29, 2026, 9:25 AM ET

The Columbus Blue Jackets acquired winger Matthew Knies in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. He was part of a six-player deal that also sent Columbus defenseman Emil Andrae, winger Steven Lorentz, and a second-round draft pick. Knies had a productive 2025-26 season (66 points in 79 games), but his name often surfaced in trade rumors. Now, the American winger will start a new chapter in his career in Columbus. Knies could see more ice time with the Blue Jackets, boosting his fantasy appeal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 29, 2026, 9:16 AM ET

Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (shoulder) was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. The Columbus Blue Jackets included Merzlikins in a six-player trade centered around Kirill Marchenko and Matthews Knies. The Latvian netminder spent seven years in Columbus, suiting up for nearly 300 regular-season games. His future going forward is murky. Due to a shoulder injury, it's unclear when Merzlikins will be available for selection, and he's in the final season of his five-year, $27 million contract. The Maple Leafs have Sergei Bobrovsky and Anthony Stolarz ahead of Merzlikins on the depth chart.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 29, 2026, 9:10 AM ET

The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired right wing Kirill Marchenko from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a six-player deal. The Russian forward has been hoping for a change of scenery and finally got his move. After trading for Marchenko, the Maple Leafs signed him to a six-year, $72.5 million extension. Marchenko could have become a restricted free agent after the 2026-27 season. Last season, he narrowly missed a second consecutive 30-goal season. He has the potential to become a point-per-game player in Toronto as Auston Matthews' running mate on the first line.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 28, 2026, 9:58 AM ET

Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (lower body) is day-to-day, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports. He sustained a lower-body injury in training camp, leaving O'Connor questionable for opening night. The Avalanche begin the action on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Kings. O'Connor has been a regular 20-point scorer for Colorado, but he played only 13 games in 2025-26 after hip surgery. Left wing Zachary L'Heureux (lower body) is also day-to-day heading into opening week, so Colorado could be missing two fourth-line grinders on Wednesday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Aarif Deen
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Sep 28, 2026, 9:49 AM ET

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Dante Fabbro (upper body) will miss the first month of the regular season, according to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline. On Sunday, Portzline reported that Fabbro is expected to be unavailable for "a month or more." A week ago, Fabbro suffered an upper-body injury in a preseason game, and the team placed him on Injured Reserve Friday. Regarding Columbus' defense, Damon Severson's (shoulder) availability at the start of the season is also in question. As such, the Blue Jackets are trying to sign Carson Soucy to a standard contract after he spent training camp with the team on a tryout deal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Aaron Portzline
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Sep 28, 2026, 9:40 AM ET

Seattle Kraken right wing Mackie Samoskevich (upper body) will begin the 2026-27 campaign on Injured Reserve. He has dealt with an upper-body injury during preseason, and the team is set to start the regular season without him. In limited playing time, Samoskevich managed back-to-back 30-point seasons with the Florida Panthers, so it will be interesting to see what he can do in a larger role in Seattle. The Kraken plan to use him as a top-six regular. Alongside Samoskevich, Seattle placed center Jake O'Brien (lower body) on Injured Reserve Sunday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Seattle Kraken PR
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Sep 28, 2026, 9:30 AM ET

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar (upper body) fully participated in Sunday's practice, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Vladar had an injury scare last week in a preseason game, but he's on track to be ready for opening night. "I wouldn't say he's 100%, but he's very hopeful," Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet said. The Czech shot-stopper had an impressive first year with the Flyers and has a big role to play in the team's success. He finished the 2025-26 campaign with a 29-14-7 record, a 2.42 goals-against average, and a .906 save percentage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jackie Spiegel
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Sep 28, 2026, 9:19 AM ET

Defenseman Nick Blankenburg has converted a professional tryout agreement into a standard contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. On Sunday, Blankenburg signed a one-year, $1.4 million deal. The Maple Leafs are getting a versatile defenseman who recorded 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists), 72 SOG, 59 blocks, and 55 hits in 61 games last season. However, Blankenburg won't have a major role on the backline, making him a non-factor in fantasy hockey. He may not even be in the opening-night lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Toronto Maple Leafs
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Sep 28, 2026, 9:08 AM ET

Defenseman Logan Stanley signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the New York Islanders on Sunday. Despite a career year in 2025-26, Stanley was a free agent with only a few days remaining until the new campaign begins. He skated with the Winnipeg Jets and Buffalo Sabres last season, registering 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists), 96 SOG, 84 blocks, and 110 hits. Stanley will be a good depth option for the Islanders, who have dealt with several injuries on defense in previous seasons.--Taavi Pailk
Source: New York Islanders PR
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Sep 27, 2026, 9:58 AM ET

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Jordan Greenway (lower body) is expected to be available for next week's season opener, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The power forward has been nursing a lower-body injury in training camp, but he returned to the ice on Saturday. Greenway hopes for a fresh start in Chicago after a pair of very rough campaigns with the Buffalo Sabres. Injuries have limited him to just 74 regular-season appearances over the past two seasons. The 29-year-old will primarily add toughness to the Blackhawks' lineup and should be left on the waiver wire in fantasy leagues.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Ben Pope
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Sep 27, 2026, 9:48 AM ET

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Joel Edmundson (undisclosed) is day-to-day, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. Edmundson appeared in all 82 regular-season games last term, but an undisclosed injury could end his ironman streak at the start of 2026-27. The Kings will start the Peter Laviolette era on Sept. 30 against the Colorado Avalanche. Edmundson enjoyed a career year offensively last season, posting 23 points (two goals, 21 assists). He did so on a measly 1.9 shooting percentage, leaving room for improvement.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
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Sep 27, 2026, 9:39 AM ET

Los Angeles Kings right winger Mats Zuccarello (shoulder) recorded a goal and two assists in Saturday's 6-2 preseason win over the Anaheim Ducks. The Norwegian veteran was in action for the first time in preseason after recovering from a minor shoulder issue. He set up two even-strength goals and potted a power-play marker. Zuccarello will aim for a sixth consecutive 50-point campaign in 2025-26. Last season, he averaged nearly a point per game, producing 15 goals and 39 assists in 59 appearances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Sep 27, 2026, 9:34 AM ET

St. Louis Blues defenseman Logan Mailloux sustained an upper-body injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Chicago Blackhawks. He was on the ice for just six shifts, totaling 5:54 of ice time. Mailloux had his rookie campaign in 2025-26, recording 13 points (five goals, eight assists), 80 SOG, 56 blocks, and 93 hits in 67 games. He must recover by Oct. 2 to avoid missing time at the start of his sophomore year. With Tyler Tucker (knee) also battling an injury and unlikely to play in the first game of the season, the Blues' defensive depth could be tested in the opening weeks.--Taavi Pailk
Source: St. Louis Blues
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Sep 27, 2026, 9:27 AM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (undisclosed) was limited to 8:04 of ice time in Saturday's preseason finale against the Buffalo Sabres. He had his last shift midway through the second period. Penguins head coach Dan Muse told reporters postgame that Rust was still being evaluated. The Penguins have a worrying situation on the frontline, as Ben Kindel (lower body), Blake Lizotte (upper body), Justin Brazeau (lower body), and Andrei Kuzmenko (personal) were already absent on Saturday. The team will be desperate to get some bodies back for opening night on Sept. 30 against the Philadelphia Flyers.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Pittsburgh Penguins PR
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Sep 27, 2026, 9:18 AM ET

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) exited early from Saturday's 3-1 preseason loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was pulled a few minutes into the third period. Luukkonen had a solid performance, stopping 15 of 17 SOG. Colten Ellis finished the game in Luukkonen's place. Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff said Luukkonen left due to a "lower-body tweak." This doesn't sound serious, but it's worth monitoring for fantasy managers, especially since Alex Lyon (upper body) is already unavailable. Ultimately, Ellis may get the nod to start the season in net for Buffalo.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sabres.com
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