Luke Dehnicke Is Worth Adding After Indiana Breakout
Sep 28, 2026, 3:03 PM ETNorthwestern tight end Luke Dehnicke finally turned his early-season role into a breakout at Indiana, catching seven passes for 140 yards in Friday's 29-23 loss. The performance pushed him to 11 receptions for 208 yards through three games, with five of those catches gaining at least 15 yards. The first two weeks were much quieter, so one huge night should not automatically make Dehnicke a set-and-forget starter. The Week 5 setup is interesting, though. Penn State visits Northwestern after allowing Wisconsin tight end Jacob Harris to catch five passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. Dehnicke is a strong waiver add and a viable Week 5 streamer, especially for managers replacing a tight end on bye. The upside is real, but another solid target week would make the rest-of-season case much stronger.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
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Jacob Harris Has Become a Strong Week 5 Add
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 2:39 PM ETWisconsin tight end Jacob Harris has done enough over the past two weeks to move into the Week 5 waiver conversation. He followed three catches for 89 yards against Eastern Michigan with five receptions for 105 yards and the game-winning 72-yard touchdown at Penn State. Harris now has 11 catches for 203 yards this season, with 194 of those yards coming in the last two games. That recent usage is more convincing than chasing one isolated big play, especially at a thin fantasy position. Wisconsin hosts Michigan State next, giving Harris another playable spot after his role expanded against Big Ten competition. He is a strong waiver add and one of the better Week 5 tight end streamers, but the early-season volume is still too light to call him a must-add.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Jackson Harris' Breakout Creates Real Waiver Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 2:28 PM ETLSU wide receiver Jackson Harris finally broke through against Texas A&M, catching six passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns in the 35-6 win. Harris now has 11 receptions for 280 yards and two touchdowns through four games after entering Saturday with only five catches. Trey'Dez Green's knee injury opened more opportunity, and Lane Kiffin said Harris had shown the traits LSU expected when it brought him in from Hawaii. RotoBaller's Week 5 waiver column expects more deep opportunities as the offense settles in. McNeese is next, so game script could limit volume, but Harris has played his way into strong-add territory rather than being only a one-week streamer.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Caden High Is More Than a Touchdown Chase
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 2:15 PM ETStanford wide receiver Caden High has produced every time he has been on the field this season. He caught four passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's comeback win over Georgia Tech after posting six catches for 92 yards against Miami and five for 43 yards and a score at Duke. That gives High 15 receptions for 226 yards and three touchdowns in three appearances. Stanford's passing game also took a major step forward with Davis Warren throwing for 396 yards against Georgia Tech. High is not listed among RotoBaller's top Week 5 wide receiver waiver targets, so he belongs below the tier occupied by names such as Cayden Lee and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. He is still a strong add in deeper CFF leagues and a viable standard-league pickup ahead of the trip to Wake Forest.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Has Immediate Starting Value
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 2:04 PM ETUSC wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt keeps turning opportunities into production. The true freshman caught seven passes for 114 yards and a touchdown against Oregon, raising his season line to 25 receptions for 372 yards and three scores through five games. He has at least three catches in every game, and RotoBaller's Week 5 waiver column gives him immediate starting value for receiver-needy teams with Trent Mosley banged up. Washington visits USC next, and there is no reason to treat Dixon-Wyatt as a speculative stash after five straight useful performances. USC still has other talented pass catchers, but he has already shown he can keep earning work in that group. Dixon-Wyatt is a priority waiver add with a realistic path to staying in fantasy lineups.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Joseph Williams Has Become a Priority Pickup
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 1:54 PM ETColorado wide receiver Joseph Williams has become difficult to leave on waivers. He caught 11 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown at Baylor, giving him 22 receptions for 361 yards and four scores through four games. Over the past three contests alone, Williams has 20 catches for 338 yards and all four of those touchdowns. Colorado has scored only twice over its last two games, and Williams caught both scores, so the offense's problems have not stopped the ball from finding him. Texas Tech visits Boulder in Week 5, a tougher matchup than some of his early-season spots, but the role is strong enough to trust. Williams is a priority add and has moved into weekly starting consideration rather than streamer territory.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Marshall's Volume Is Too Good to Ignore
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 1:46 PM ETArkansas wide receiver Chris Marshall followed his 136-yard game against Georgia with nine catches for 195 yards and a touchdown against Tulsa. He now has 28 receptions for 473 yards through four games, and his 16 catches for 331 yards over the past two weeks show that this is not one isolated spike. The touchdown against Tulsa was his first of the season, which helps explain why his fantasy production had lagged behind the receiving volume. Arkansas travels to Texas A&M in Week 5, and RotoBaller's current waiver column treats Marshall as a fantasy-relevant receiver rather than a player to chase only after one big game. He is a strong waiver add in standard CFF leagues, especially for teams that need steady target volume.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Cayden Lee Should Not Be on Waivers
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 1:38 PM ETMissouri wide receiver Cayden Lee left little doubt about his waiver status against Mississippi State, catching 11 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns. He entered the game with 16 receptions for 256 yards and two scores, putting him at 27 catches for 412 yards and four touchdowns through four games. Lee has at least five receptions in every outing and already has two 100-yard performances. RotoBaller's Week 5 waiver column lists him first among wide receiver pickups and notes that this may be the last chance to get him. Florida comes to Columbia next, but Lee is well past the point where the matchup should determine whether he is rostered. He is a must-add and belongs in weekly starting lineups.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Whit Weeks Undergoes Surgery on Fibula
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 1:30 PM ETLSU linebacker Whit Weeks (fibula) underwent surgery Monday morning after suffering the injury in Saturday's 35-6 win over Texas A&M, according to Wilson Alexander. There is still optimism that Weeks can return this season, but no firm timetable has been established. The senior was injured during the third quarter against the Aggies after recording four tackles and a quarterback hurry. Weeks has 24 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss through four games and serves as one of LSU's defensive leaders and signal-callers. The Tigers will have to adjust at linebacker while he begins his recovery, with the possibility of a return later in the 2026 season still on the table.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Wilson Alexander
Jeffrey Overton Jr. Has Become a Must-Add
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 1:23 PM ETVirginia Tech running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. needs to be added after what happened at Boston College. He handled 25 carries for 209 yards and the go-ahead 76-yard touchdown, then added three catches for 19 yards. Overton is now at 409 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 60 carries, along with 10 receptions for 114 yards and another score. Marcellous Hawkins still had 10 carries against Boston College, but Overton dominated the workload and has been the more productive back through four games. RotoBaller's latest player update says he appears to be Virginia Tech's RB1 and should be added in all leagues. That fits the evidence. Overton is a must-add wherever he remains available, not merely a short-term streamer after one big game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Lee Beebe Jr. Is a Priority Add After 203-Yard Breakout
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 1:15 PM ETIndiana running back Lee Beebe Jr. took over after Turbo Richard left Friday's win over Northwestern with a lower-leg injury and delivered the biggest game of his career, rushing 24 times for 203 yards and a touchdown. Beebe had already logged 14, 16 and 17 carries over Indiana's first three games, so this was not a one-week role appearing out of nowhere. He now has 398 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 71 carries. Richard's status for Week 5 remains uncertain, while Khobie Martin is still out until around midseason. Even if Richard returns soon, Beebe has been a regular part of Indiana's two-back rotation all year. He is a priority waiver add, and his value jumps further if Richard misses Saturday's trip to Rutgers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Beau Pribula Is One of the Better QB Streamers in Week 5
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 1:02 PM ETVirginia quarterback Beau Pribula accounted for five touchdowns against Delaware, completing 24 of 28 passes for 279 yards and four scores while adding 24 rushing yards and his first rushing touchdown of the season. He now has 793 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception through four games, along with 125 rushing yards. Most of that rushing yardage came in the opener, so the ground-game floor has not been as steady as the season total suggests. The Week 5 matchup is the selling point. Florida State has allowed 279.5 passing yards per game through four contests, one of the weakest marks in the country. Pribula is not a must-add in shallow one-quarterback leagues, but he is one of the better Week 5 streamers and a strong add in two-quarterback formats.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Quincy Porter to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 12:53 PM ETNotre Dame wide receiver Quincy Porter (knee) will undergo season-ending surgery, head coach Marcus Freeman announced Monday. The Ohio State transfer has not appeared in a game for the Fighting Irish this season while working his way back from a left knee injury. Porter underwent surgery before arriving at Notre Dame and then had another minor procedure in August, but was still unable to make it back. He had recently progressed to individual drills and Freeman said last week that the sophomore was getting closer to a return. That comeback will now have to wait until 2027, with Porter officially set to miss the remainder of his first season at Notre Dame.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pete Nakos
Mason Heintschel Is Better as a Stash Than a Week 5 Streamer
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 12:51 PM ETPittsburgh quarterback Mason Heintschel erupted again Saturday, completing 29 of 37 passes for 403 yards and six touchdowns in a 59-0 win over Bucknell. His season totals are huge: 1,191 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, one interception, plus 110 rushing yards and another score. The weekly split is impossible to ignore, though. All 13 of Heintschel's passing touchdowns came against Miami (Ohio) and Bucknell, while he threw none against UCF or Syracuse. Week 5 brings a trip to Virginia Tech, which has allowed only 158.2 passing yards and 16 points per game through four contests. Heintschel is still worth adding in two-quarterback and superflex formats, and the ceiling makes him a useful one-QB stash. For Week 5 specifically, he is a risky streamer rather than a priority start.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Noah Fifita Has Become a Priority Add
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 12:40 PM ETArizona quarterback Noah Fifita followed his four-touchdown game against Northern Illinois with four more passing scores at Washington State. He completed 22 of 36 passes for 297 yards with one interception in the 34-24 win, bringing him to 1,131 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions through four games. He also has two rushing touchdowns. RotoBaller already labeled Fifita a priority pickup after Week 3, and the case is stronger now after another four-score passing day. Cincinnati visits Tucson next after allowing 240.2 passing yards per game through four contests. Fifita does not bring the rushing floor of Michael Hawkins Jr., but he has moved beyond one-week streamer territory. He is a priority add for quarterback-needy teams and worth holding after Week 5.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Michael Hawkins Jr. Remains a Must-Add
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 12:27 PM ETWest Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. finally had a rough passing day against Oklahoma State, completing 10 of 22 passes for 132 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. His fantasy value barely blinked. Hawkins ran 28 times for 102 yards and scored all three of the Mountaineers' touchdowns, pushing his season totals to 425 rushing yards and nine rushing scores through four games. That rushing workload is why he should not be treated as a one-week streamer. Iowa State is next and has allowed just 158.8 passing yards per game, so the matchup is not especially friendly through the air. Hawkins has already shown he can get there without much passing production. If he is still available, he remains a must-add and a weekly starting option.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Cam Edwards Out for Remainder of 2026 Season
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 12:25 PM ETMichigan State running back Cam Edwards (knee) will miss the remainder of the 2026 season, head coach Pat Fitzgerald announced Monday. Edwards injured his right knee early in Saturday's 31-13 loss to Nebraska and was carted off after rushing four times for 16 yards and catching one pass for 23 yards. He finishes the season with 304 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 64 carries, along with four receptions for 35 yards. Jaziun Patterson took on the bulk of the backfield work after Edwards went down, finishing with 16 carries for 54 yards and Michigan State's only touchdown. Marvis Parrish had three carries for six yards, so Patterson has the early edge for additional work as the Spartans reorganize the backfield.--Bruno Mulé
Source: On3
Vernell Brown III Dealing With Low-Grade Knee Strain
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 12:06 PM ETFlorida wide receiver Vernell Brown III (knee) has been diagnosed with a low-grade strain after leaving Saturday's win over Ole Miss, head coach Jon Sumrall said Monday. Sumrall called it the lowest-grade strain possible and said an MRI revealed nothing that should be a long-term issue. Brown's return will largely depend on pain tolerance, and Florida has not provided a firm timetable. The sophomore injured his right knee following a 6-yard run in the second quarter against Ole Miss and did not return. He caught three passes for 25 yards before leaving, bringing his season totals to 17 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns. Florida travels to Missouri on Saturday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zach Abolverdi
Louisville's Lincoln Kienholz a Game-Time Decision For Week 5
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 28, 2026, 11:34 AM ETLouisville quarterback Lincoln Kienholz is a game-time decision for the team's Week 5 matchup against NC State with an undisclosed injury. Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm announced Monday morning that the star quarterback "Has something. We're not going to probably elaborate. It'll be a game time decision". In Week 4, Kienholz was hit late in the game and limped off the field on the final possession. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Nakos Of On3
Dylan Stewart Suspended Indefinitely
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 28, 2026, 8:49 AM ETSouth Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart has been suspended indefinitely after a 49-18 loss to Alabama on Saturday. Reports indicate that during the game, Stewart openly talked back to the coaching staff and refused to leave the game when subbed out. Stewart also threw a punch at an Alabama player during the game. The junior edge rusher was a top-10 consensus player heading into the season and was a projected top-10 pick by many draft analysts. However, he started this season injured and was on a snap count for the Alabama game. It's unclear how long the suspension will last or if Stewart has played his last snap for the Gamecocks. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Thamel Of ESPN
USC's Desman Stephens II Suspended For Week 5
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 28, 2026, 8:41 AM ETUSC linebacker Desman Stephens II has been suspended for the team's Week 5 game against Washington. In USC's Week 4 loss to Oregon, Stephens was ejected for a late hit to the head on quarterback Dante Moore, concussing him and sending him to the hospital. Moore's head scans came back negative, and he was able to travel back to Eugene with the rest of the team. It's unclear if Stephens will face additional suspensions at this time. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN College Football