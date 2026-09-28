Vernell Brown III Dealing With Low-Grade Knee Strain

Sep 26, 2026, 9:36 PM ET

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was taken off the field on a stretcher after a late hit by USC's Desman Stephens II. Moore was scrambling up the middle of the field and slid before Stephens hit him in the head. Moore immediately seized up and appeared to be concussed before he was stretchered off the field and taken to a local hospital. Stephens was immediately ejected and did not appear to be apologetic for the clearly dirty hit; it's unclear if additional punishment will be handed down to Stephens. Transfer junior Dylan Raiola stepped in for Oregon after Moore was injured. Reports said Moore could move his fingers in the locker room before being taken to the hospital.