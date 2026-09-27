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Mike Evans is Ruled Out with Rib Injury

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Sep 27, 2026, 6:05 PM ET

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (rib) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, Nick Wagoner reports. Evans was carted off the field during the first half of this game after taking a major hit. The veteran wideout seemed to be having trouble trying to breathe. The team is ruling him out with a rib injury, but the severity of the issue is unknown at the moment. Evans finished this game with three receptions on six targets for 34 yards and a touchdown. Deebo Samuel Sr., George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey will be asked to do the heavy lifting with this offense banged up. Fantasy managers will need to check back for another update on Evans later.--Andy Webb
Source: Nick Wagoner
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Sep 27, 2026, 5:57 PM ET

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith was very efficient and effective in the team's 31-24 loss to the Lions in Week 3. Smith was 31-for-37 passing for 321 passing yards and three touchdowns and added two carries for 12 rushing yards. It was a highly productive day for Smith, who found tight ends Kenyon Sadiq and Jeremy Ruckert for touchdown passes and also found his top receiver Garrett Wilson for a passing score. Smith took advantage of a fairly porous Lions defensive unit and had a great fantasy day. Look for Smith to continue his good season especially when receiver Adonai Mitchell returns from injury and adds another weapon to the passing attack.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
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Sep 27, 2026, 5:48 PM ET

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (hand) was forced to exit during Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Andrews is currently considered questionable to return after suffering a hand injury during the first half of this game, Nick Harris reports. Before leaving, Andrews hauled in one of his three targets for nine yards. Rookie tight end Matt Hibner could see an expanded role if Andrews is unable to return. Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman should be the primary pass-catchers while Andrews is out. Fantasy managers should stay tuned for more updates on Andrews as the second half rolls on.--Andy Webb
Source: Nick Harris
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Sep 27, 2026, 5:47 PM ET

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had a bit of a tough time on the ground against a tough Texans defense in the team's 19-17 victory. Taylor carried the ball 23 times for just 68 rushing yards and added two receptions for just four receiving yards. Taylor was a fantasy disappointment in this game after setting a high bar by scoring two rushing touchdowns in each of his first two games this season. He can still be counted on as an elite option at running back, but this game was a rough one against a very good defense in Houston. Look for Taylor to bounce back in Week 4 during the team's matchup with the Washington Commanders.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
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Sep 27, 2026, 5:40 PM ET

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (head) suffered a head injury on the team's final possession of its loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 3. According to Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, Wilson cleared his head evaluation, so "he should be just fine". Wilson cleared the protocol on the sidelines but did not have time to get back into the game. Wilson had 10 catches for 107 receiving yards and a touchdown prior to exiting on the final drive of the game.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: New York Jets
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Sep 27, 2026, 5:38 PM ET

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (rib, chest) was forced to exit during the first half of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Evans needed to be carted off the field after suffering a rib/chest injury, Matt Lively reports. It appears the injury made it difficult for Evans to walk or breathe. Before leaving, Evans hauled in three of his six targets for 34 yards and a touchdown. Fantasy managers should consider Evans as questionable to return to this contest. Deebo Samuel Sr., Jacob Cowing, and KhaDarel Hodge will be asked to step up for this offense in his absence. Fantasy managers should stay tuned for more updates on Evans during the second half of this game.--Andy Webb
Source: Matt Lively
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Sep 27, 2026, 5:28 PM ET

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin was quiet during the first two weeks of the season, but he was able to make some noise on Sunday. McLaurin was able to make an impact in a big way, including a 30-yard touchdown. He finished with six receptions on nine targets for 77 yards and a score in the win over the Seattle Seahawks. This offense seemed to do just fine with backup quarterback Marcus Mariota under center. McLaurin should remain on the WR2 radar for next week's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in London.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
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Sep 27, 2026, 5:23 PM ET

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a great day at Washington with 10 catches on 14 targets for 128 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the team's 33-31 loss to the Commanders. The talented wide receiver out of Ohio State now has a touchdown in each of his team's first three games and multiple touchdowns in two of the three contests. Smith-Njigba backed up his three-TD performance in Week 2 against the Cardinals with this huge fantasy performance and is quickly establishing himself as one of the top fantasy receivers. The Seahawks had Sam Darnold back in the lineup at quarterback after missing most of two games with a glute injury. This should be a healthy connection all season long and Smith-Njigba should be an elite fantasy wide receiver.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
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Sep 27, 2026, 5:16 PM ET

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (quad) was forced to exit during Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns. He was taken out in the second half, and he never returned to the contest. Afterwards, Coker said that he doesn't believe the quad injury is too serious, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Coker finished the game with two receptions on four targets for 18 yards in the loss. The expectation is that he'll undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury. Fantasy managers will need to check on his status throughout the week to see if he'll be available for the Week 4 matchup against the Detroit Lions.--Andy Webb
Source: Joe Person
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Sep 27, 2026, 5:14 PM ET

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans noted that wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) is making good progress from his hamstring injury. "Nico has been progressing really well," Ryans said, according to Aaron Wilson, a Texans reporter for KPRC 2 Houston. "We'll see if he can get back out there." Collins has missed the past two games due to injury. He had seven catches for 75 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening loss to the Bills. It's positive news to hear from the head coach after the Texans fell to 0-3 on the year. The team and fantasy managers could use Nico Collins back in the lineup. Collins is a top-tier wide receiver when healthy, and this is a positive sign that he could make a comeback for Week 4 against the Cowboys.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Aaron Wilson
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Sep 27, 2026, 5:01 PM ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced via the X platform. McMillan was targeted once and didn't record a catch before exiting Sunday's game. The third-year receiver missed most of training camp and Tampa Bay's season-opener because of the knee injury. Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr. are active in Sunday's game, and rookie receiver Ted Hurst III has a receiving touchdown on one target for Tampa Bay.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Buccaneers Communications via X.com
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Sep 27, 2026, 4:58 PM ET

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had another productive game in Week 3 as the Chiefs outscored the Miami Dolphins 24-10. The veteran tight end caught both of his targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in Miami. While Kelce's production decreased in comparison to his 100-yard performance last week, he remained a top-two target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Sunday. Kelce will look to continue scoring touchdowns next week against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders' defense has been a tough matchup for opposing offenses early in the year, but the Chiefs are no ordinary offense. Kelce should continue to be one of the most productive tight ends in fantasy due to his usage in the offense and his chemistry with Mahomes. Kelce should be viewed as a TE1 heading into Week 4.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
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Sep 27, 2026, 4:56 PM ET

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (knee) is dealing with a concerning outlook after leaving Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Head coach Jeff Hafley said the Dolphins are still gathering information, but the early outlook does not sound optimistic, according to Will Manso. Achane hurt the knee in the first quarter and was initially questionable to return before Miami eventually ruled him out. He finished with three carries for 17 yards. The Dolphins have not announced a diagnosis or a timetable, so there is still plenty that needs to be learned about the injury.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Will Manso
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Sep 27, 2026, 4:55 PM ET

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to an ankle injury, the team reported via the X platform. The veteran wideout caught both of his targets and registered 32 yards before leaving Sunday's game. The former All-Pro was viewed as a top fantasy performer heading into Week 3 against a struggling Buccaneers defense. T.J. Hockenson had the only other reception for Minnesota, and Tai Felton missed his one target. Jordan Addison and Jauan Jennings are both active for the Vikings.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Minnesota Vikings via X.com
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Sep 27, 2026, 4:51 PM ET

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker continued his strong start to the season by finding the end zone twice in the 24-10 win over the Miami Dolphins. Walker rushed 18 times for 70 yards and a score and also caught two passes for three yards and a touchdown. The superstar back rushed for fewer than 100 yards for the first time this season, but was able to make up for it with the two scores. Walker will look to improve his rushing efficiency next week against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders defense has been one of the strongest units to start the season, but they will now face their toughest test in the Chiefs. Walker is integral to the Kansas City game plan every week, and his volume of opportunities should continue to make him one of the most valuable running backs in fantasy. Walker should continue to be viewed as a strong RB1 heading into Las Vegas.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
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Sep 27, 2026, 4:48 PM ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game, the team reported via the X platform. McMillan missed most of training camp and was out of the Bucs' season opener because of the knee injury, and didn't make it on the stats sheet when he returned in Week 2. Tampa Bay will continue leaning on Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr. to lead the receiving corps.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Buccaneers Communications via X.com
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Sep 27, 2026, 4:46 PM ET

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price had a rough afternoon in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Washington Commanders, finishing with five carries for 15 yards and one catch for seven yards. Price lost a fumble early in the first quarter, his second lost fumble in as many games, and his workload dropped off sharply after the mistake. He did not record another carry until the third quarter. Emanuel Wilson wound up leading the backfield with nine carries for 14 yards, while George Holani also remained involved with three attempts for 10 yards. Price entered the game cleared from the chest injury that ended his Week 2 afternoon early, so the usage is worth noting. Seattle was already rotating its running backs before Sunday, and another ball-security mistake does not help Price separate from the group. He remains part of the fantasy picture, but this backfield looks much more like a committee than a situation with one dependable lead option right now.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 27, 2026, 4:42 PM ET

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers had a quiet day at the office in Week 3, logging five receptions for just 26 yards and no touchdowns in a 12-7 win against the Tennessee Titans. Nabers sustained a shoulder injury during Week 2's loss to the Los Angeles Rams but returned to practice during the week leading up to Sunday's home battle against the Titans. Running back Cam Skattebo led with 40 receiving yards, rounding out a disappointing day for the Giants' receiving corps against a Titans defense that allowed 467 yards over the first two games of the 2026 season.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
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Sep 27, 2026, 4:35 PM ET

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs logged 20 carries for 99 yards and two rushing touchdowns while adding seven receptions for 75 yards and one receiving touchdown in a 31-24 win against the New York Jets. It is the third week straight that Gibbs has been productive in both the ground and the air game, although it was especially impressive in Week 3 against a Jets defense that allowed the fewest yards in the league heading into Sunday's game in Detroit. Gibbs remains a top fantasy producer across various league formats.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
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Sep 27, 2026, 4:33 PM ET

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson was quiet in Sunday's 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, finishing with eight carries for 23 yards. His longest run went for five yards, and New England never got much going on the ground. Rhamondre Stevenson had seven carries for 22 yards, while Corey Kiner added 18 yards on six attempts as the Patriots spread the work around. Henderson's line was a big step back from his 2026 debut against Pittsburgh, when he ran 16 times for 76 yards and a touchdown. New England was down 28-3 by the end of the third quarter, so the game got away from them quickly. Still, the drop from 16 carries to eight stands out. Henderson remains fantasy relevant, but Sunday's usage showed Stevenson and Kiner are still part of the backfield mix.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 27, 2026, 4:32 PM ET

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a relatively easy day at the office in the 24-10 win over the Miami Dolphins. Mahomes completed 20 of his 24 pass attempts (83%) for 246 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. The Chiefs superstar was doing nearly everything he wanted to do and did not take a sack in the afternoon. Mahomes and the Chiefs offense appeared to be rolling once again and will look to carry that momentum into their Week 4 matchup at Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Raiders defense has been strong to begin the 2026 season, holding opposing offenses to just 13.5 points per game while racking up four sacks and 1.5 interceptions per game. Mahomes and company will face a tough matchup next week, but their playmakers' talent and the offense's creativity should help them overcome it. Mahomes has vaulted himself right back into fantasy relevance following his ACL injury, and he should be considered a solid QB1 every week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
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More News About Mike Evans

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Mark Andrews

is Questionable to Return with Hand Injury
Jonathan Taylor

Finds Going Tough in Week 3 vs. Texans
Garrett Wilson

Clears Concussion Evaluation
Mike Evans

Carted Off with Rib/Chest Injury
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Has Huge Performance in Loss to Commanders
Nico Collins

Making Good Progress From Injury
De'Von Achane

Injury Outlook Doesn't Sound Optimistic
Justin Jefferson

Questionable to Return Against Buccaneers
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Explodes For Three-TD Day Against Jets
Breece Hall

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Jalen Coker

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Brock Bowers

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De'Von Achane

Ruled Out With Knee Injury
Emari Demercado

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Mike Evans

Active Against Cardinals
Zay Flowers

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William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
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