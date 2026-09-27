TreVeyon Henderson Held to 23 Yards Against Jaguars

Sep 27, 2026, 3:45 PM ET

New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (knee) is questionable to return in Week 3 after sustaining an in-game injury to his knee, ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported via the X platform. Burns sustained an ankle injury in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams and was expected to miss time before appearing in the lineup in Week 3. He joins a growing list of injuries on New York's defense. Burns looked to be in a considerable amount of pain, so it might be a surprise to see him return to a game with rainy, wet weather in New York.