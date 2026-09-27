Rachaad White Returns After Shoulder Injury

Sep 27, 2026, 2:28 PM ET

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders, according to Gregg Bell. It is a new issue for Emmanwori, who came into the afternoon without an injury designation after practicing fully throughout the week. Seattle was already thin at safety before kickoff. Julian Love is out with a calf injury, while Ty Okada is missing his third straight game because of a hamstring injury. Emmanwori had only just returned to action in Week 2 after missing the opener while working his way back from an ankle injury. Losing him for the rest of Sunday would leave the Seahawks even shorter in a secondary that entered the game without both of its starting safeties.