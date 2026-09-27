Luther Burden III Comes With Risk in Week 3
Sep 27, 2026, 2:09 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III is not an easy player to trust Monday night, though his recent usage at least keeps him in the flex mix. Burden drew seven targets against Minnesota last week, catching three passes for 32 yards, and he has 12 targets through the first two games. Caleb Williams (hamstring) being out changes the outlook, with Case Keenum expected to start against Philadelphia. That is a tougher setup for the Chicago passing game, especially against an Eagles defense that has played well against opposing receivers. Burden sits at WR34 in RotoBaller's PPR rankings this week. There is enough involvement here to use him if the alternatives are thin, particularly in deeper leagues. Managers who have another dependable WR3 or flex option can also justify leaving Burden on the bench rather than taking on the quarterback and matchup risk.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Rashod Bateman Could Have Increased Role vs. Cowboys
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 27, 2026, 1:55 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman could be in for an increased role in a Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Baltimore's No. 1 wide receiver, Zay Flowers (hamstring), is questionable due to a hamstring injury and is considered to be a true game-time decision. Flowers did not play in Week 2. If Flowers does play, he could be on a pitch count. If Flowers is out or limited, this would open up more opportunities for Bateman in the passing game. Bateman currently ranks second on the Ravens in targets (10), behind tight end Mark Andrews (13), and second on the team in receptions (seven), behind Andrews (10). In total through two games, Bateman has totaled seven receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown. The Cowboys are currently allowing 218 passing yards per game. Bateman is RotoBaller's No. 28 wideout for Week 3 and is projected to score 8.1 fantasy points. He is worth putting in your lineup for Week 3.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Deebo Samuel Sr. Could Be Busy for Short-handed 49ers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 27, 2026, 1:41 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. could see a fair amount of targets in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals. The 49ers are dealing with multiple injuries in their wide receiver corps, with Demarcus Robinson (ankle) ruled out, Mike Evans (hip) questionable, rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) on injured reserve, and Ricky Pearsall (knee) already out for the season. Evans is expected to play on Sunday, but even if he is active, there should be plenty of opportunities for Samuel. Tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey will also likely see a fair amount of targets, however. Samuel saw seven targets in Week 1 and four targets in Week 2. He also had one rushing attempt in each of the first two games. Through two games in 2026, Samuel has recorded nine catches for 79 yards and a touchdown, while adding two rushes for 16 yards. He ranks as the No. 24 wide receiver, according to RotoBaller, for Week 3, and is projected to score 9.6 fantasy points. Samuel is worth a look as a WR3 or flex.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
De'Von Achane Questionable to Return vs. Chiefs with Knee Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 27, 2026, 1:29 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (knee) left the Week 3 matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs with a knee injury and is questionable to return. Following an 11-yard run, Achane was able to walk off the field gingerly after being looked at by trainers and went to the medical tent on the sideline. According to Yianni Kourakis of WPBF 25 News, Achane was seen walking to the locker room. The Dolphins sent an update with Achane's questionable tag. While Achane is out of the game, Ollie Gordon is taking over in the backfield for the Dolphins.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Miami Dolphins
Tre Tucker Doesn't Offer Much More Than Flex Appeal vs. Saints
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 27, 2026, 1:18 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker has a Week 3 matchup on the road against a New Orleans Saints defense that is allowing 204 passing yards per game through two weeks (15th in the NFL). In his first two games of the 2026 season, Tucker is tied with tight end Michael Mayer for second on the Raiders with 11 targets in the passing game, behind only running back Ashton Jeanty (13). Tucker leads the team in receiving yards, however, with 146 on seven receptions (20.9 yards per catch). The Raiders are also expected to get tight end Brock Bowers back in Week 3, which will likely cut into Tucker's workload. Still, Tucker should see a fair number of targets. As RotoBaller's No. 45 wide receiver for Week 3, with a projection of 7.6 points, Tucker probably isn't more than a flex play this week, but he is not a must-start player.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Zay Flowers Could Be Limited to 20-30 Snaps if Active
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 1:15 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) could be on a pretty tight snap count if he plays Sunday against Dallas. NFL Network reports Flowers may be limited to around 20 to 30 snaps, which would obviously be well below his normal workload. He missed last week's game against New Orleans and only got back on the practice field Friday in a limited fashion after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. The interesting part here is what Flowers already did on a small number of snaps in Week 1. He caught five of six targets for 150 yards and a touchdown while playing just 20 offensive snaps before leaving with the hamstring issue. Rashod Bateman handled more work with Flowers out last week and turned nine targets into seven catches, 88 yards, and a score. Flowers would still carry plenty of upside if Baltimore clears him, but fantasy managers would also be taking on some obvious risk if the Ravens stick close to that reported 20-to-30-snap range.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Devaughn Vele Offers a Reasonable Flex Case in Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 12:57 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele has done enough through two games to stay in the Week 3 flex conversation against Las Vegas. Vele has caught 12 of 16 targets for 133 yards and a touchdown, topping 60 receiving yards in both games. That steady volume is the strongest part of his case, especially with Vele working as the No. 2 receiver behind Chris Olave while Jordyn Tyson remains sidelined. The matchup adds some hesitation. Las Vegas has allowed 412 passing yards and only one passing touchdown through two games while intercepting three passes, so another efficient afternoon is not guaranteed. Barion Brown is also out with a hamstring injury, which removes one more option from the rotation. Vele is healthy and sits at WR36 in RotoBaller's latest Week 3 rankings. He makes sense as a WR3 or flex for managers who value the target volume, while teams with a stronger alternative can reasonably take the safer route.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Case Keenum Expected to Start Against Eagles
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 12:35 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum is expected to start Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Jay Glazer, as relayed by Harrison Graham. Caleb Williams (hamstring) has already been ruled out, while Tyson Bagent cleared the concussion protocol and returned to practice Saturday. Despite Bagent being available, he will reportedly serve as Keenum's backup. The 38-year-old Keenum has not played in a regular-season game since 2023, when he made two starts for Houston and completed 34 of 53 passes for 291 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. Monday would mark the 67th regular-season start of his career. Keenum is only a desperation option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues after such a long layoff, while the change under center adds some uncertainty for Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, and Chicago's passing game against Philadelphia.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Harrison Graham
Zay Flowers Looking Good in Pre-Game Warmups
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 27, 2026, 12:28 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) is out on the field in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, putting his hamstring to the test to see if he can play in Week 3 on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Flowers is said to be looking good on the field as the Ravens mull their decision, but nothing is official as to whether he will be active. After doing his final sprint before walking off the field, Flowers gave a thumbs-up to the trainers, and the trainers cheered. It is looking good for Flowers' availability in Week 3, but fantasy managers will want to double-check Baltimore's inactives in a few hours just to make sure. The 26-year-old caught five of his six targets for a career-high 150 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening win over the Indianapolis Colts before suffering a hamstring injury that kept him from playing in the Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints. If Flowers is officially active on Sunday, fantasy managers need to lock him into their starting lineups as quarterback Lamar Jackson's go-to option in the passing game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Devin Singletary a Healthy Scratch Against Titans
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 12:25 PM ETNew York Giants running back Devin Singletary is a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, according to Dan Salomone. Singletary had been involved in the backfield through the first two games, but his role was already shrinking. He has nine carries for 25 yards and four catches for 22 yards and a touchdown on the season, with only three rushing attempts coming in last week's loss to the Rams. Cam Skattebo sits atop the Giants' backfield, while Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Najee Harris are both active and available behind him. Leaving Singletary off the gameday roster despite being healthy is another sign that he has slipped down the pecking order in New York. There wasn't much fantasy value left to begin with, and Singletary can be left on waiver wires in most formats unless his role changes.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Dan Salomone
Jaylen Wright Won't Play Against Chiefs
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 12:14 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (stinger, foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to the team. Wright was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday and entered the weekend listed as doubtful. He has only three carries for 10 yards through two games, but he has been much more involved on special teams, returning five kickoffs for 185 yards with a long of 79. Miami's depth chart lists De'Von Achane first, Wright second and Ollie Gordon II third, so Gordon moves up behind Achane with Wright unavailable. Gordon, now in his second NFL season, has three carries for seven yards through two games, all of them coming last week against San Francisco. Wright's absence gives Gordon a clearer path to complementary touches behind Achane while also taking one of Miami's most productive kick returners out of the lineup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Miami Dolphins
Eli Raridon Out for Patriots With Thigh Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 27, 2026, 12:10 PM ETNew England Patriots rookie tight end Eli Raridon (thigh) has been ruled out of the team's Week 3 contest on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Raridon was injured in the team's Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday and will now miss at least one game. The 22-year-old third-rounder from Notre Dame will be hoping to gain clearance to make his return next weekend for a divisional clash against the Buffalo Bills on the road on Sunday, Oct. 4. With Raridon sidelined on Sunday against Jacksonville, it will give quarterback Drake Maye one less big body in red-zone situations, and it will also make Hunter Henry a much more attractive tight end streamer. Through his first two NFL games in 2026, Raridon has caught both of his targets for 32 yards and a touchdown, with his touchdown coming in the season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Right now, Raridon is not rostered in any Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New England Patriots
Keon Coleman Will Play Against Chargers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 27, 2026, 12:03 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (ankle) is officially active for the Week 3 contest on Sunday against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers after being listed as questionable on the final injury report on Friday. Additionally, the Bills will have receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) active after he suffered an AC joint sprain in his shoulder in the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions. It is good news for quarterback Josh Allen as the Bills look to start the year 3-0. Coleman was only going to be a flex option in deeper fantasy football leagues if he was active and Moore was ruled out. The 23-year-old former second-round pick in 2024 from Florida State caught all six of his targets for 63 yards in the win over the Lions after Moore exited the game. Now that Moore is back, it will be hard to trust Coleman for consistent production against the Chargers as the WR3 behind Moore and Khalil Shakir. In the Week 1 win over the Houston Texans, Coleman caught his only target for one yard.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Buffalo Bills
Tyjae Spears Active Against Giants
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 12:02 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the New York Giants, according to Turron Davenport. Spears missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning in a limited capacity Friday and carried a questionable designation into the weekend. He has 10 carries for 53 yards and four catches for 41 yards through the first two games. Spears has continued to work behind Tony Pollard while maintaining a role as both a runner and receiver out of the backfield. Pollard is also available after dealing with an ankle issue this week, so Tennessee will have both of its top running backs against New York.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Turron Davenport
Adonai Mitchell Ruled Out for Jets With Finger Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 27, 2026, 11:56 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) is inactive for the team's Week 3 game on the road at the Detroit Lions, according to the team. Mitchell injured his finger in the Week 2 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers and will now miss at least one game. It is disappointing for fantasy managers who were looking forward to potentially using the 23-year-old after he caught six of 12 targets for 63 yards last week against Green Bay. With Mitchell, rookie Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), and tight end Mason Taylor (thumb) all out for this weekend, it will open the door for rookie first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq to have a big game in what should be a pass-heavy game script for the Jets against the Lions. Behind WR1 Garrett Wilson, Isaiah Williams could be quarterback Geno Smith's next-best target in the passing game. Mitchell's next chance to return as the WR2 for New York will be in their Week 4 contest next Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Chicago Bears.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Jets
Xavier Legette Inactive Against Browns
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 11:53 AM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Legette missed Thursday's practice before returning in a limited capacity Friday and entered the weekend listed as questionable. He has two catches for 64 yards through the first two games, with both receptions coming against Atlanta last week. Jalen Coker is active after dealing with an ankle injury of his own, while John Metchie III is next up behind Legette and could see more work with him unavailable.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Michael Pittman Jr. Active for Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 27, 2026, 11:49 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is officially active for Sunday's game against the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals after being listed as questionable on Friday's final injury report, according to PGH Steelers Now's Alan Saunders. A foot injury kept Pittman from playing in last week's loss to the New England Patriots, but he made enough progress in practice this week to get the green light to return to a Steelers offense that has not looked great at all through the first two weeks of the season. The 28-year-old had a decent debut with the Steelers in their season-opening win over the Atlanta Falcons, catching all three of his targets for 58 yards. The former second-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2020 from USC does not have a ton of fantasy football upside in Pittsburgh's lackluster offense, but he could continue to draw the eye of quarterback Aaron Rodgers on short underneath routes. Going into Sunday's contest against an improved Bengals defense, fantasy managers should view Pittman as a low-upside WR4/flex option in his return to action.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PGH Steelers Now - Alan Saunders
Jalen Coker Active Against Browns
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 11:47 AM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Coker was limited Wednesday, sat out Thursday, and returned to practice on a limited basis Friday before carrying a questionable designation into the weekend. He has 16 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns through the first two games, including eight receptions for 66 yards against Atlanta last week. Coker will be available for Bryce Young and the Panthers after there was some uncertainty surrounding his status entering Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Jaylen Warren Active Against Bengals
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 27, 2026, 11:44 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (shoulder) is officially active on Sunday for a Week 3 divisional clash against the Cincinnati Bengals after he was listed as questionable on Friday's final injury report, according to Alan Saunders of PGH Steelers Now. Meanwhile, backfield mate Rico Dowdle (toe) has been ruled out, which means that Warren should have a much bigger role out of Pittsburgh's backfield this weekend. Fantasy managers should be starting Warren for an increase in volume wherever they have him rostered. Rookie running back Eli Heidenreich is a surprise healthy scratch with Dowdle out due to injury. The Steelers signed Travis Homer to their active roster on Saturday, so he is expected to be the primary change-of-pace option for the team behind Warren against Cincy. The 27-year-old Warren has been more efficient than Dowdle through the first two weeks of the season, rushing for 89 yards on 21 carries while adding seven receptions on 10 targets for 61 yards through the air.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PGH Steelers Now - Alan Saunders
DJ Moore Officially Active for Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 27, 2026, 11:35 AM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) is officially active on Sunday for the team's Week 3 contest against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers after he suffered an AC joint sprain in the team's Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions last Thursday. Moore's status was in doubt going into Sunday, but he has been cleared after some extra time to heal up between the Week 2 and Week 3 games. In addition to Moore, quarterback Josh Allen will have Keon Coleman (ankle) active after he was also listed as questionable for this weekend's game. The 29-year-old Moore did not catch a pass last Thursday before leaving with his shoulder injury, but he was heavily involved in the season-opening win over the Houston Texans, catching five of his eight targets for an even 100 yards and his first touchdown of the year in his debut with the team. Against the 0-2 Chargers, Moore should be returned to all starting fantasy lineups in Week 3 now that he is officially active.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Buffalo Bills
Adonai Mitchell Expected to Be Inactive Against Lions
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 11:25 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) is expected to be inactive for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, according to Jeremy Fowler. Mitchell was considered a game-time decision after injuring his finger during Thursday's practice and remaining limited Friday. He was heavily involved against Green Bay last week, catching six passes for 63 yards on a team-high 12 targets. Garrett Wilson remains the Jets' top receiver, while Isaiah Williams could take on more work with Mitchell expected to sit. Rookie Malik McClain is also on the active roster after being promoted earlier this week.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeremy Fowler