Giants Considering Long List of Veteran Quarterbacks

Sep 27, 2026, 8:39 AM ET

Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive end Myles Garrett (knee) faces a six-week timeline for his recovery after undergoing knee surgery earlier this month, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Garrett made his Rams debut back in Week 1 against the 49ers, but he was clearly playing injured, and it didn't take long for the team to place him on injured reserve. Now, it looks like he'll miss more than the minimum four games, as surgery will sideline him through at least the end of October. Losing Garrett, who had 23 sacks and three forced fumbles last season, is a crushing loss for the Rams, but their defense is equipped to handle his extended absence and continue to play well in the meantime. The Rams D/ST ranks 12th in fantasy scoring this year and will be a must-start unit once Garrett does get back in action.