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Puka Nacua Could Return Next Week, Surgery Still an Option

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Sep 27, 2026, 9:09 AM ET

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) "could return as soon as next week against the Eagles," according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Functionally, Nacua is capable of playing, but he has lacked explosiveness while recovering from his injury. Schefter notes that the Rams believe this is a short-term injury and expect to see Nacua back sooner rather than later, but at the same time, they won't rule out the possibility of surgery if he doesn't recover as smoothly as expected. There still seems to be plenty of moving parts here, and Nacua's injury status is far from straightforward. The fact that the Rams have yet to rule out surgery is quite worrisome for fantasy managers, as any sort of operation would likely lead to an extended absence for the superstar receiver. Nacua caught five passes for 74 yards in Week 1, ranked as the overall WR1 in PPR leagues last year, and is a must-start in all formats when healthy. Davante Adams has stepped up as quarterback Matthew Stafford's favorite target in Nacua's absence.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 27, 2026, 8:49 AM ET

Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (knee) is "trending in the right direction" to play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football in Week 3, according to head coach Sean McVay (via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com). The veteran tight end was officially listed as questionable entering this weekend, and it's a little surprising to hear the Rams are optimistic about his status after he missed all three practices this past week. Assuming he does suit up, he'll likely operate as the No. 2 tight end behind Terrance Ferguson once again. Parkinson has three catches for 21 yards so far, but on a more encouraging note, he has played at least 70% of the snaps in each of the Rams' two games. With that said, his role behind Ferguson will drop him outside of the top 30 tight ends in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 3.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
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Sep 27, 2026, 8:39 AM ET

Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive end Myles Garrett (knee) faces a six-week timeline for his recovery after undergoing knee surgery earlier this month, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Garrett made his Rams debut back in Week 1 against the 49ers, but he was clearly playing injured, and it didn't take long for the team to place him on injured reserve. Now, it looks like he'll miss more than the minimum four games, as surgery will sideline him through at least the end of October. Losing Garrett, who had 23 sacks and three forced fumbles last season, is a crushing loss for the Rams, but their defense is equipped to handle his extended absence and continue to play well in the meantime. The Rams D/ST ranks 12th in fantasy scoring this year and will be a must-start unit once Garrett does get back in action.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
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Sep 27, 2026, 8:34 AM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 3 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals despite being listed as questionable, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Pittman missed last Sunday's game due to the foot injury, and he caught three passes for 58 yards on an 88% snap share back in Week 1. Similar volume should bode well for Pittman, who could end up as one of Aaron Rodgers' go-to targets on Sunday afternoon, especially if cornerback DJ Turner shadows DK Metcalf. The 28-year-old ranks as a worthwhile WR3/flex option for fantasy football managers in Week 3.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
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Sep 27, 2026, 8:29 AM ET

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Schefter also reports that the former No. 1 overall pick is expected to miss three to four weeks. Williams exited early last Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, and it turns out the injury will sideline him through mid-October, at the earliest. That's tough news for fantasy managers to swallow, but at least it sounds like he'll be able to avoid a stint on injured reserve. Williams is a mid-range fantasy QB1 when healthy, as evidenced by an electric Week 1 performance in which he racked up 269 passing yards, 65 rushing yards, and four total touchdowns. As long as Williams remains sidelined, we'd expect to see the Bears start Tyson Bagent (concussion) at quarterback if healthy, or Case Keenum, either of which will lower the fantasy ceiling and floor for players like Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, and Colston Loveland.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
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Sep 27, 2026, 8:23 AM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (shoulder) is expected to be active for Sunday's Week 3 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Warren had been listed as questionable after logging a limited practice on Friday. The 27-year-old has a chance to take on a substantially larger role Sunday after teammate Rico Dowdle (toe) was ruled out. Warren has handled modest volume this year, but his pass-catching contributions have allowed him to score at least 9.7 fantasy points (PPR) per game despite failing to find the end zone so far. His ceiling is substantially higher with the backfield essentially all to himself, and he's the overall RB16 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 3.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
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Sep 27, 2026, 8:19 AM ET

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) is a game-time decision for Week 3 and will participate in a pregame workout to determine if he's able to play, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Schefter noted that "the team doesn't sound as if it is counting on him playing." Flowers has been sidelined ever since injuring his hamstring during the middle of an explosive Week 1 performance in which he caught five passes for 150 yards and one touchdown. Rashod Bateman stepped in as Lamar Jackson's No. 1 receiver last week, and it sounds like there's a very real chance he might have an expanded role again in Week 3. If Flowers does manage to suit up, there's a chance his role could be limited, but he'd still be worth starting as a high-end WR2 with WR1 upside.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
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Sep 27, 2026, 8:14 AM ET

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is expected to be active for Sunday's Week 3 contest against the New Orleans Saints, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Bowers had been listed as questionable but is on track to make his season debut this weekend, barring a setback. The 23-year-old has struggled to stay healthy since his rookie campaign in 2024, when he ranked as the overall TE1 with 112 catches, 1,194 yards, and five touchdowns. There's no question that Bowers is capable of returning to his rookie form, but he just needs to stay healthy. He'll look to get his season started on a positive note Sunday, presumably without many limitations in terms of total snaps. The 23-year-old ranks as the overall TE4 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 3.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jeremy Fowler
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Sep 27, 2026, 8:10 AM ET

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (hip) "plans to play" in Sunday's Week 3 contest against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Evans opened the practice week with a pair of absences, but he returned in a limited capacity on Friday, which was seemingly enough to get him ready for Sunday's game. He will continue to operate as the 49ers' No. 1 wide receiver and one of Brock Purdy's favorite targets in the passing game. Evans will look to replicate his performance from his last fully healthy game in Week 1, when he caught six passes for 49 yards and one touchdown. There are plenty of mouths to feed in this Niners offense, but he actually doesn't have too much competition at the wide receiver position after De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Demarcus Robinson (ankle), and Christian Kirk (calf) were all placed on injured reserve.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jeremy Fowler
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Sep 27, 2026, 12:49 AM ET

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is trending down in fantasy football as a result of his low volume and an unfavorable outlook at the quarterback position. Over the past two weeks, Beckham has played less than 15% of the offensive snaps, and he has yet to command a target on offense. To make matters worse, he and the rest of his Giants teammates will have to deal with a quarterback downgrade as Jameis Winston takes over for Jaxson Dart (knee), who is done for the season. For what it's worth, Beckham wouldn't have been on the fantasy radar even if Dart stayed healthy, but the installation of Winston into the offense is sure to hurt the fantasy outlooks of all Giants receivers. Beckham's comeback story was nice, but just because he made the 53-man roster didn't mean that he was going to have any fantasy relevance. He can continue to be left on waivers in all fantasy leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 27, 2026, 12:47 AM ET

Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen Jr. has yet to log an offensive touch through two games this season, and he remains off the fantasy radar heading into Week 3 against the New England Patriots. Allen played 2% of the snaps in Week 1, and although that snap share jumped to 15% last Sunday, his only statistic in the final box score was one target that fell incomplete. The second-year Syracuse product continues to occupy the No. 3 spot on the depth chart behind Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. Allen may have some long-term appeal in dynasty leagues, but this is clearly Tuten's backfield. He belongs on waivers in all redraft leagues as long as Tuten and Rodriguez are healthy.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 27, 2026, 12:43 AM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson handled a 79% snap share with five catches in Week 2, but his role is expected to decrease heading into this Sunday's Week 3 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. Wilson's high volume last weekend was a product of Michael Pittman Jr.'s absence, and now that Pittman is back from injury, the 25-year-old will return to the No. 3 role on the depth chart. Pittsburgh's passing game isn't strong enough to support three fantasy-relevant receivers, leaving DK Metcalf and Pittman as the only Steelers wide receivers worth possibly starting on Sunday. The fact that Wilson has six targets in back-to-back games is encouraging for his long-term dynasty outlook, but for now, he can be avoided in most redraft formats.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 27, 2026, 12:28 AM ET

Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown briefly flashed fantasy upside with six targets in the passing game last week, but all signs point to the 26-year-old remaining off the fantasy radar going forward. Outside of the six-target performance, Brown has delivered an underwhelming season. He was held without a catch in Week 1, he lost a fumble last week, and he's heading for a quarterback downgrade as Marcus Mariota steps in for the injured Jayden Daniels (elbow). Plus, he's somewhere around third or fourth on the depth chart, competing for snaps with Antonio Williams as the two operate behind Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs. A Mariota-led offense doesn't have the ability to support more than two fantasy-relevant receivers, so McLaurin and Diggs are the only players worth starting right now. Brown can be left on waivers in most leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 27, 2026, 12:23 AM ET

Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin has taken a massive step back in 2026, dropping him off the fantasy radar in most leagues. The Broncos' offseason addition of Jaylen Waddle seems to have spelled disaster for Franklin, who has just one catch through two weeks and has yet to play more than 33% of the snaps in a single game this season. In addition to Waddle, both Courtland Sutton and Pat Bryant have also consistently played more than Franklin, which means he's down to the fourth rung on the depth chart. The 23-year-old has a rapport with quarterback Bo Nix dating back to their time at Oregon, so maybe he still has some potential long-term. However, in the short term, he's going to remain buried on the depth chart, keeping him off the fantasy radar.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 27, 2026, 12:17 AM ET

The New York Giants have signed quarterback Jake Haener to the 53-man roster for Sunday's Week 3 contest against the Tennessee Titans, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Haener, who had previously been on the practice squad, will operate as the Giants' backup quarterback after Jameis Winston was named the starter in the aftermath of Jaxson Dart's season-ending knee injury. The 27-year-old Fresno State product hasn't played in an NFL game since 2024, when he went 18-for-39 passing with 226 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Haener's stint on the active roster could be short-lived, as Tom Pelissero of The Ringer recently reported that the Giants could trade for a new quarterback as early as Monday.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
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Sep 26, 2026, 10:58 PM ET

Across two games in 2026, New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III has recorded one catch for -2 yards on one target. With star Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) currently on Injured Reserve with a high-ankle sprain, New England is in desperate need of impact pass-catching talent. However, Chism III still appears to be buried on the team's wide receiver depth chart. In the team's first full game without Brown in Week 2, Chism III played fewer offensive snaps than Pats wideouts Mack Hollins, Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, and Kyle Williams. Barring another injury or two in the New England wide receiver room, Chism III should remain off the radar of fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 10:48 PM ET

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike flashed upside during his rookie season in 2025, finishing the year with 48 catches for 423 yards and four touchdowns on 74 targets across 17 games. However, the 24-year-old's role in his team's passing game has taken a backseat so far in 2026, as he's recorded just one catch for seven yards on one target through two contests. The Titans added significant talent to their wide receiver room over the offseason, selecting Carnell Tate with the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and signing veteran slot receiver Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency. As a result, Dike has played just six total snaps on offense so far this season. At this point, fantasy managers are safe to leave Dike on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 10:38 PM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington had the most productive pass-catching season of his career in 2025, recording 31 catches for 364 yards and a touchdown on 43 targets across 16 games. However, the Steelers have a new playcaller in 2026 in head coach Mike McCarthy, and it appears that Washington's role in his team's passing game has shrunk. Across two games, the 25-year-old has recorded three catches for 25 yards on four targets. Washington has played at least 53% of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps in both contests, but it's been Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth who has emerged as the clear top pass-catching option so far. Barring an injury to Freiermuth, Washington should remain off the radar of fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 10:26 PM ET

A second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Seattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo saw minimal usage as a rookie. However, Arroyo earned some preseason buzz as a potential year-two breakout candidate this past summer. Two games into the 2026 season, that has yet to come to fruition. Arroyo has recorded just one catch for 17 yards on one target so far, and he's failed to play more than 15 snaps in either of Seattle's first two contests. Seahawks tight end AJ Barner remains the team's clear TE1, and Arroyo has also struggled to leapfrog blocking specialist Eric Saubert on Seattle's depth chart at the position. If Barner were to suffer an injury at any point this season, Arroyo could finally get his opportunity to shine in Seattle. Until that point, Arroyo should be off the radar of fantasy managers in redraft leagues.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 10:18 PM ET

Across his first two games of 2026, Washington Commanders tight end John Bates has recorded just two catches for 13 yards on three targets. However, the 28-year-old could see more playing time in his team's Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Commanders TE1 Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) is set to miss his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury. While Bates was not heavily utilized in Week 2, Washington got uninspiring production from the tight end duo of Ben Sinnott and Colson Yankoff. Bates has recorded just 74 receptions across 84 career games with the Commanders, so he's no guarantee to step in and provide fantasy-relevant production. Still, Bates could be a name to monitor in deep fantasy leagues coming out of Week 3.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 10:10 PM ET

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell had a quiet game in his team's Week 2 win over the New York Giants, recording one catch for 19 yards on two targets. With Rams wideout Puka Nacua (groin) inactive, Atwell had a chance to step up and earn a larger role in his team's passing game. However, the 26-year-old played just 11 offensive snaps, fewer than Rams wideouts Davante Adams, Konata Mumpfield, and Xavier Smith. Atwell played an extremely limited role in Los Angeles in 2025 as well, recording six catches for 192 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets across 10 games. Even with Nacua potentially set to miss Week 3, Atwell should remain off the radar of fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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