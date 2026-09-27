Odell Beckham Jr. Dealing with Low Volume and Quarterback Downgrade
Sep 27, 2026, 12:49 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is trending down in fantasy football as a result of his low volume and an unfavorable outlook at the quarterback position. Over the past two weeks, Beckham has played less than 15% of the offensive snaps, and he has yet to command a target on offense. To make matters worse, he and the rest of his Giants teammates will have to deal with a quarterback downgrade as Jameis Winston takes over for Jaxson Dart (knee), who is done for the season. For what it's worth, Beckham wouldn't have been on the fantasy radar even if Dart stayed healthy, but the installation of Winston into the offense is sure to hurt the fantasy outlooks of all Giants receivers. Beckham's comeback story was nice, but just because he made the 53-man roster didn't mean that he was going to have any fantasy relevance. He can continue to be left on waivers in all fantasy leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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LeQuint Allen Jr. Remains a Non-Factor on Offense
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 27, 2026, 12:47 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen Jr. has yet to log an offensive touch through two games this season, and he remains off the fantasy radar heading into Week 3 against the New England Patriots. Allen played 2% of the snaps in Week 1, and although that snap share jumped to 15% last Sunday, his only statistic in the final box score was one target that fell incomplete. The second-year Syracuse product continues to occupy the No. 3 spot on the depth chart behind Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. Allen may have some long-term appeal in dynasty leagues, but this is clearly Tuten's backfield. He belongs on waivers in all redraft leagues as long as Tuten and Rodriguez are healthy.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Roman Wilson Falls Back Down the Depth Chart with Teammate Returning
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 27, 2026, 12:43 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson handled a 79% snap share with five catches in Week 2, but his role is expected to decrease heading into this Sunday's Week 3 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. Wilson's high volume last weekend was a product of Michael Pittman Jr.'s absence, and now that Pittman is back from injury, the 25-year-old will return to the No. 3 role on the depth chart. Pittsburgh's passing game isn't strong enough to support three fantasy-relevant receivers, leaving DK Metcalf and Pittman as the only Steelers wide receivers worth possibly starting on Sunday. The fact that Wilson has six targets in back-to-back games is encouraging for his long-term dynasty outlook, but for now, he can be avoided in most redraft formats.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Dyami Brown Losing Fantasy Value After Fumble and Quarterback Downgrade
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 27, 2026, 12:28 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown briefly flashed fantasy upside with six targets in the passing game last week, but all signs point to the 26-year-old remaining off the fantasy radar going forward. Outside of the six-target performance, Brown has delivered an underwhelming season. He was held without a catch in Week 1, he lost a fumble last week, and he's heading for a quarterback downgrade as Marcus Mariota steps in for the injured Jayden Daniels (elbow). Plus, he's somewhere around third or fourth on the depth chart, competing for snaps with Antonio Williams as the two operate behind Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs. A Mariota-led offense doesn't have the ability to support more than two fantasy-relevant receivers, so McLaurin and Diggs are the only players worth starting right now. Brown can be left on waivers in most leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Troy Franklin Playing a Minimal Role on Offense
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 27, 2026, 12:23 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin has taken a massive step back in 2026, dropping him off the fantasy radar in most leagues. The Broncos' offseason addition of Jaylen Waddle seems to have spelled disaster for Franklin, who has just one catch through two weeks and has yet to play more than 33% of the snaps in a single game this season. In addition to Waddle, both Courtland Sutton and Pat Bryant have also consistently played more than Franklin, which means he's down to the fourth rung on the depth chart. The 23-year-old has a rapport with quarterback Bo Nix dating back to their time at Oregon, so maybe he still has some potential long-term. However, in the short term, he's going to remain buried on the depth chart, keeping him off the fantasy radar.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jake Haener Sign to Giants' Active Roster as Backup Quarterback
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 27, 2026, 12:17 AM ETThe New York Giants have signed quarterback Jake Haener to the 53-man roster for Sunday's Week 3 contest against the Tennessee Titans, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Haener, who had previously been on the practice squad, will operate as the Giants' backup quarterback after Jameis Winston was named the starter in the aftermath of Jaxson Dart's season-ending knee injury. The 27-year-old Fresno State product hasn't played in an NFL game since 2024, when he went 18-for-39 passing with 226 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Haener's stint on the active roster could be short-lived, as Tom Pelissero of The Ringer recently reported that the Giants could trade for a new quarterback as early as Monday.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Efton Chism III Has Yet to Establish a Role in the Patriots Passing Game
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 26, 2026, 10:58 PM ETAcross two games in 2026, New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III has recorded one catch for -2 yards on one target. With star Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) currently on Injured Reserve with a high-ankle sprain, New England is in desperate need of impact pass-catching talent. However, Chism III still appears to be buried on the team's wide receiver depth chart. In the team's first full game without Brown in Week 2, Chism III played fewer offensive snaps than Pats wideouts Mack Hollins, Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, and Kyle Williams. Barring another injury or two in the New England wide receiver room, Chism III should remain off the radar of fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Chimere Dike Facing Uphill Battle for Playing Time in Tennessee
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 26, 2026, 10:48 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike flashed upside during his rookie season in 2025, finishing the year with 48 catches for 423 yards and four touchdowns on 74 targets across 17 games. However, the 24-year-old's role in his team's passing game has taken a backseat so far in 2026, as he's recorded just one catch for seven yards on one target through two contests. The Titans added significant talent to their wide receiver room over the offseason, selecting Carnell Tate with the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and signing veteran slot receiver Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency. As a result, Dike has played just six total snaps on offense so far this season. At this point, fantasy managers are safe to leave Dike on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Darnell Washington Struggling to Earn Pass-Catching Reps in Pittsburgh
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 26, 2026, 10:38 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington had the most productive pass-catching season of his career in 2025, recording 31 catches for 364 yards and a touchdown on 43 targets across 16 games. However, the Steelers have a new playcaller in 2026 in head coach Mike McCarthy, and it appears that Washington's role in his team's passing game has shrunk. Across two games, the 25-year-old has recorded three catches for 25 yards on four targets. Washington has played at least 53% of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps in both contests, but it's been Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth who has emerged as the clear top pass-catching option so far. Barring an injury to Freiermuth, Washington should remain off the radar of fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Elijah Arroyo Remains Buried on Seahawks Tight End Depth Chart
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 26, 2026, 10:26 PM ETA second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Seattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo saw minimal usage as a rookie. However, Arroyo earned some preseason buzz as a potential year-two breakout candidate this past summer. Two games into the 2026 season, that has yet to come to fruition. Arroyo has recorded just one catch for 17 yards on one target so far, and he's failed to play more than 15 snaps in either of Seattle's first two contests. Seahawks tight end AJ Barner remains the team's clear TE1, and Arroyo has also struggled to leapfrog blocking specialist Eric Saubert on Seattle's depth chart at the position. If Barner were to suffer an injury at any point this season, Arroyo could finally get his opportunity to shine in Seattle. Until that point, Arroyo should be off the radar of fantasy managers in redraft leagues.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
John Bates Could See a Larger Role in Commanders Offense
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 26, 2026, 10:18 PM ETAcross his first two games of 2026, Washington Commanders tight end John Bates has recorded just two catches for 13 yards on three targets. However, the 28-year-old could see more playing time in his team's Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Commanders TE1 Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) is set to miss his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury. While Bates was not heavily utilized in Week 2, Washington got uninspiring production from the tight end duo of Ben Sinnott and Colson Yankoff. Bates has recorded just 74 receptions across 84 career games with the Commanders, so he's no guarantee to step in and provide fantasy-relevant production. Still, Bates could be a name to monitor in deep fantasy leagues coming out of Week 3.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Tutu Atwell Remains an Afterthought in Rams Offense Despite Wide Receiver Injuries
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 26, 2026, 10:10 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell had a quiet game in his team's Week 2 win over the New York Giants, recording one catch for 19 yards on two targets. With Rams wideout Puka Nacua (groin) inactive, Atwell had a chance to step up and earn a larger role in his team's passing game. However, the 26-year-old played just 11 offensive snaps, fewer than Rams wideouts Davante Adams, Konata Mumpfield, and Xavier Smith. Atwell played an extremely limited role in Los Angeles in 2025 as well, recording six catches for 192 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets across 10 games. Even with Nacua potentially set to miss Week 3, Atwell should remain off the radar of fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Ray Davis Offers Little Standalone Value
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 26, 2026, 9:53 PM ETBuffalo Bills running back Ray Davis has barely seen any involvement in the backfield through the first two weeks of the season. Davis saw one carry in the season opener, and he didn't do anything in the rushing game last week. It seems highly unlikely that Davis is going to do much of anything on the field while James Cook III is healthy. Cook is the workhorse back, and there's not much room for anyone else in the backfield right now. Fantasy managers shouldn't bother starting Davis in any fantasy formats ahead of the Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. He offers stash value in case Cook ever goes down, but Davis doesn't need to be started.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Seth McGowan is Unlikely to See Consistent Role
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 26, 2026, 9:46 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan has barely seen the field over the first two games of the regular season. Heading into Week 3, McGowan has registered two carries for zero yards and one reception for zero yards. The 24-year-old is unlikely to have standalone value while Jonathan Taylor is healthy. Taylor is the workhorse back, and McGowan only saw the field for six percent of the offensive snaps last week. He remains worth stashing because he could see a significant role if Taylor ever goes down with an injury. Fantasy managers shouldn't bother starting McGowan in any formats ahead of the Week 3 matchup against the Houston Texans.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Velus Jones Jr. is Elevated for Week 3
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 26, 2026, 9:34 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Velus Jones Jr. was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday, Gregg Bell reports. Bell was elevated ahead of the season opener against the New England Patriots, but he didn't log a carry. Lead back Jadarian Price (chest) is cleared to play this weekend after dealing with a chest and shoulder injury. The elevation of Jones could mean a slight downtick in value for Price this weekend. The Seahawks also have Emanuel Wilson and George Holani healthy in the backfield, so it's unlikely that Jones even plays. This is probably just the Seahawks playing it safe in case Price suffers a setback during the game against the Washington Commanders this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Gregg Bell
Dohnte Meyers is off Fantasy Radar in Week 3
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 26, 2026, 9:19 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Dohnte Meyers is hopeful to make a bigger impact against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. Meyers hasn't seen much of the field during the first two games of the season. The rookie wideout has played fewer than 20 percent of the offensive snaps during his first two games of the season. The expectation is that he'll continue to rotate with fellow rookie Colbie Young in four and five receiver sets. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins dominate the target share in this offense. There's not much room for any other receivers to make much noise in this offense right now. Meyers has some stash value, but he isn't a must-roster player even in dynasty formats.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tyquan Thornton is a Deep League Play for Week 3
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 26, 2026, 9:11 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton is coming off a solid performance against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. Thornton hauled in all four of his targets for 86 yards in the overtime victory. The 26-year-old was held without a catch in the opener, but now he appears to be getting on the same page as quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Thornton is currently the third wide receiver in this offense, but is unlikely to provide weekly value. He'll head into a favorable matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. His role is probably too inconsistent at the moment to trust in most fantasy formats.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
49ers Put Demarcus Robinson on Injured Reserve on Saturday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 26, 2026, 7:32 PM ETThe San Francisco 49ers announced on Saturday that they placed wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (ankle) on Injured Reserve. Robinson joins Ricky Pearsall (knee), who is out for the season, veteran Christian Kirk (calf), and rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) as 49ers wideouts on IR. The 32-year-old veteran caught two passes for 50 yards and his first touchdown of the year in the impressive season-opening win over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams in Australia, but he caught three passes for 34 yards before suffering a high right-ankle sprain in last week's blowout win over the Miami Dolphins. He is now facing a recovery timetable of three to six weeks. Robinson will miss at least the next four games, and the earliest he will be eligible to return will be for the team's Oct. 25 game on the road in Atlanta against the Falcons. With veteran Mike Evans (hip) questionable to play in Week 3 against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, Jacob Cowing could be San Francisco's WR2 this weekend behind Deebo Samuel Sr.--Keith Hernandez
Source: 49ers.com
New Orleans Saints D/ST Not a Streaming Option in Week 3 vs. Raiders
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 26, 2026, 7:12 PM ETThe New Orleans Saints defense/special teams unit isn't the best streaming option in fantasy for Week 3. They will face off against Ashton Jeanty and the Las Vegas Raiders, who might get Brock Bowers back. The Raiders may not sound like a worrisome opponent on paper, but they roster one of the league's most exciting young offensive weapon duos. Additionally, the Raiders are tied for the most passing touchdowns (six) and have scored 53 points through two games without Bowers. If Bowers plays, it will be the first time head coach Klint Kubiak has called plays with Bowers at his disposal and could be eager to get him the ball early. The Saints unit enters Week 3 as RotoBaller's D/ST17. In their first two games, the Saints D/ST has produced a three-point and an eight-point fantasy outing against some of the league's best offenses. If possible, the Saints D/ST should remain out of fantasy lineups in Week 3.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Brandon Aubrey the Top Kicker Option in Week 3 vs. Ravens
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 26, 2026, 6:50 PM ETDallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey is coming off his best performance of the young 2026 season. The 31-year-old was perfect in Week 2 with three made field goals, four extra-point makes, and his longest kick was a 60-yard field goal. Aubrey remains attached to one of the league's best offenses and is consistently in field goal range. The veteran enters Week 3 as RotoBaller's K1 in a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil. There were originally concerns about the field's traction and stability, but after adjustments, the league says there are no worries, according to ESPN. However, if there are any issues, it could affect Aubrey's footing while kicking. The Ravens' defense has allowed over 23 or more points in both games and will face its best offensive opponent this week. If the Cowboys get their offense going early, it could allow Aubrey to get plenty of work. Aubrey can be comfortably placed in lineups in Week 3.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Kendrick Bourne a Deep-League Desperation Flex Option vs. the 49ers
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 26, 2026, 6:36 PM ETArizona Cardinals wideout Kendrick Bourne has been the team's most productive receiver through two games. The 31-year-old leads all Cardinals receivers in catches (10) and receiving yards (86). Bourne has been the team's preferred slot receiver and has played at least 60% of Arizona's offensive snaps in both games this season. However, Bourne is the WR3 on the depth chart behind Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson, thus capping his upside. The veteran enters Week 3 as RotoBaller's PPR WR65 against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers defense has allowed the seventh-fewest passing yards this season. The Cardinals could find themselves in a pass-heavy game script early, which could make Bourne fantasy-viable. If Bourne sees a large target share as he did in Week 1, he could produce as a playable flex option in deep leagues on Sunday.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com