Elijah Arroyo Remains Buried on Seahawks Tight End Depth Chart
Sep 26, 2026, 10:26 PM ETA second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Seattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo saw minimal usage as a rookie. However, Arroyo earned some preseason buzz as a potential year-two breakout candidate this past summer. Two games into the 2026 season, that has yet to come to fruition. Arroyo has recorded just one catch for 17 yards on one target so far, and he's failed to play more than 15 snaps in either of Seattle's first two contests. Seahawks tight end AJ Barner remains the team's clear TE1, and Arroyo has also struggled to leapfrog blocking specialist Eric Saubert on Seattle's depth chart at the position. If Barner were to suffer an injury at any point this season, Arroyo could finally get his opportunity to shine in Seattle. Until that point, Arroyo should be off the radar of fantasy managers in redraft leagues.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
More Recent News
John Bates Could See a Larger Role in Commanders Offense
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 26, 2026, 10:18 PM ETAcross his first two games of 2026, Washington Commanders tight end John Bates has recorded just two catches for 13 yards on three targets. However, the 28-year-old could see more playing time in his team's Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Commanders TE1 Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) is set to miss his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury. While Bates was not heavily utilized in Week 2, Washington got uninspiring production from the tight end duo of Ben Sinnott and Colson Yankoff. Bates has recorded just 74 receptions across 84 career games with the Commanders, so he's no guarantee to step in and provide fantasy-relevant production. Still, Bates could be a name to monitor in deep fantasy leagues coming out of Week 3.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Tutu Atwell Remains an Afterthought in Rams Offense Despite Wide Receiver Injuries
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 26, 2026, 10:10 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell had a quiet game in his team's Week 2 win over the New York Giants, recording one catch for 19 yards on two targets. With Rams wideout Puka Nacua (groin) inactive, Atwell had a chance to step up and earn a larger role in his team's passing game. However, the 26-year-old played just 11 offensive snaps, fewer than Rams wideouts Davante Adams, Konata Mumpfield, and Xavier Smith. Atwell played an extremely limited role in Los Angeles in 2025 as well, recording six catches for 192 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets across 10 games. Even with Nacua potentially set to miss Week 3, Atwell should remain off the radar of fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Ray Davis Offers Little Standalone Value
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 26, 2026, 9:53 PM ETBuffalo Bills running back Ray Davis has barely seen any involvement in the backfield through the first two weeks of the season. Davis saw one carry in the season opener, and he didn't do anything in the rushing game last week. It seems highly unlikely that Davis is going to do much of anything on the field while James Cook III is healthy. Cook is the workhorse back, and there's not much room for anyone else in the backfield right now. Fantasy managers shouldn't bother starting Davis in any fantasy formats ahead of the Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. He offers stash value in case Cook ever goes down, but Davis doesn't need to be started.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Seth McGowan is Unlikely to See Consistent Role
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 26, 2026, 9:46 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan has barely seen the field over the first two games of the regular season. Heading into Week 3, McGowan has registered two carries for zero yards and one reception for zero yards. The 24-year-old is unlikely to have standalone value while Jonathan Taylor is healthy. Taylor is the workhorse back, and McGowan only saw the field for six percent of the offensive snaps last week. He remains worth stashing because he could see a significant role if Taylor ever goes down with an injury. Fantasy managers shouldn't bother starting McGowan in any formats ahead of the Week 3 matchup against the Houston Texans.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Velus Jones Jr. is Elevated for Week 3
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 26, 2026, 9:34 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Velus Jones Jr. was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday, Gregg Bell reports. Bell was elevated ahead of the season opener against the New England Patriots, but he didn't log a carry. Lead back Jadarian Price (chest) is cleared to play this weekend after dealing with a chest and shoulder injury. The elevation of Jones could mean a slight downtick in value for Price this weekend. The Seahawks also have Emanuel Wilson and George Holani healthy in the backfield, so it's unlikely that Jones even plays. This is probably just the Seahawks playing it safe in case Price suffers a setback during the game against the Washington Commanders this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Gregg Bell
Dohnte Meyers is off Fantasy Radar in Week 3
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 26, 2026, 9:19 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Dohnte Meyers is hopeful to make a bigger impact against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. Meyers hasn't seen much of the field during the first two games of the season. The rookie wideout has played fewer than 20 percent of the offensive snaps during his first two games of the season. The expectation is that he'll continue to rotate with fellow rookie Colbie Young in four and five receiver sets. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins dominate the target share in this offense. There's not much room for any other receivers to make much noise in this offense right now. Meyers has some stash value, but he isn't a must-roster player even in dynasty formats.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tyquan Thornton is a Deep League Play for Week 3
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 26, 2026, 9:11 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton is coming off a solid performance against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. Thornton hauled in all four of his targets for 86 yards in the overtime victory. The 26-year-old was held without a catch in the opener, but now he appears to be getting on the same page as quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Thornton is currently the third wide receiver in this offense, but is unlikely to provide weekly value. He'll head into a favorable matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. His role is probably too inconsistent at the moment to trust in most fantasy formats.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
49ers Put Demarcus Robinson on Injured Reserve on Saturday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 26, 2026, 7:32 PM ETThe San Francisco 49ers announced on Saturday that they placed wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (ankle) on Injured Reserve. Robinson joins Ricky Pearsall (knee), who is out for the season, veteran Christian Kirk (calf), and rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) as 49ers wideouts on IR. The 32-year-old veteran caught two passes for 50 yards and his first touchdown of the year in the impressive season-opening win over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams in Australia, but he caught three passes for 34 yards before suffering a high right-ankle sprain in last week's blowout win over the Miami Dolphins. He is now facing a recovery timetable of three to six weeks. Robinson will miss at least the next four games, and the earliest he will be eligible to return will be for the team's Oct. 25 game on the road in Atlanta against the Falcons. With veteran Mike Evans (hip) questionable to play in Week 3 against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, Jacob Cowing could be San Francisco's WR2 this weekend behind Deebo Samuel Sr.--Keith Hernandez
Source: 49ers.com
New Orleans Saints D/ST Not a Streaming Option in Week 3 vs. Raiders
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 26, 2026, 7:12 PM ETThe New Orleans Saints defense/special teams unit isn't the best streaming option in fantasy for Week 3. They will face off against Ashton Jeanty and the Las Vegas Raiders, who might get Brock Bowers back. The Raiders may not sound like a worrisome opponent on paper, but they roster one of the league's most exciting young offensive weapon duos. Additionally, the Raiders are tied for the most passing touchdowns (six) and have scored 53 points through two games without Bowers. If Bowers plays, it will be the first time head coach Klint Kubiak has called plays with Bowers at his disposal and could be eager to get him the ball early. The Saints unit enters Week 3 as RotoBaller's D/ST17. In their first two games, the Saints D/ST has produced a three-point and an eight-point fantasy outing against some of the league's best offenses. If possible, the Saints D/ST should remain out of fantasy lineups in Week 3.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Brandon Aubrey the Top Kicker Option in Week 3 vs. Ravens
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 26, 2026, 6:50 PM ETDallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey is coming off his best performance of the young 2026 season. The 31-year-old was perfect in Week 2 with three made field goals, four extra-point makes, and his longest kick was a 60-yard field goal. Aubrey remains attached to one of the league's best offenses and is consistently in field goal range. The veteran enters Week 3 as RotoBaller's K1 in a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil. There were originally concerns about the field's traction and stability, but after adjustments, the league says there are no worries, according to ESPN. However, if there are any issues, it could affect Aubrey's footing while kicking. The Ravens' defense has allowed over 23 or more points in both games and will face its best offensive opponent this week. If the Cowboys get their offense going early, it could allow Aubrey to get plenty of work. Aubrey can be comfortably placed in lineups in Week 3.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Kendrick Bourne a Deep-League Desperation Flex Option vs. the 49ers
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 26, 2026, 6:36 PM ETArizona Cardinals wideout Kendrick Bourne has been the team's most productive receiver through two games. The 31-year-old leads all Cardinals receivers in catches (10) and receiving yards (86). Bourne has been the team's preferred slot receiver and has played at least 60% of Arizona's offensive snaps in both games this season. However, Bourne is the WR3 on the depth chart behind Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson, thus capping his upside. The veteran enters Week 3 as RotoBaller's PPR WR65 against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers defense has allowed the seventh-fewest passing yards this season. The Cardinals could find themselves in a pass-heavy game script early, which could make Bourne fantasy-viable. If Bourne sees a large target share as he did in Week 1, he could produce as a playable flex option in deep leagues on Sunday.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Colston Loveland's Stock Continues to Slide Following Rough Start
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Sep 26, 2026, 6:23 PM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland falls in the fantasy ranks ahead of a Monday night matchup against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles. A projected top option at the position heading into the year, Loveland's production has cratered compared with his late-season run in 2025. In two appearances, the 22-year-old has just one catch and three receiving yards on a paltry five targets. It's an enormous disappointment, to say the least, and the immediate road ahead doesn't look any brighter. Aside from quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) likely out for a few weeks - muddying the offense's potential - Chicago's passing attack will get a stiff test in Week 3 against an Eagles' defense allowing only 166 yards per game. Loveland remains a fringe top asset at the position, but a downgrade at QB and another tough task in Philly's D make him markedly less stable. The Michigan alum tumbles to RotoBaller's PPR TE12 ahead of Week 3.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Keaton Mitchell Off Deep-League Radars in Week 3 vs. Bills
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 26, 2026, 6:17 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell hasn't turned his explosiveness into fantasy production yet this year. The 24-year-old has nine carries for 33 yards, with his longest run going for 11 yards through two games. He has seen minimal touches and is the clear RB2 behind Omarion Hampton. Mitchell enters Week 3 as RotoBaller's PPR RB47 in a difficult matchup. The Bills defense has allowed the sixth-fewest yards per carry and the 11th-fewest rushing yards this season. The game also has the second-highest over/under total of the week (50.5). The Chargers will attempt to keep pace with the high-powered Josh Allen-led offense, but could be forced to play catch-up early. If Mitchell cannot earn passing-down snaps this week, he could get fazed out of the offense. Mitchell should remain out of fantasy lineups in Week 3 despite his intriguing explosiveness.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Kalif Raymond a Worthy Deep-League Dart Throw
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Sep 26, 2026, 6:12 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond will be tough to trust as more than a deep-league flyer for Monday night's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. Surprisingly, Raymond heads into Week 3 leading all Bears pass-catchers with 13 receptions and 124 yards on 14 targets. The veteran has been a solid producer for Chicago, but enters Monday's contest with a lower floor because of the team's change at signal-caller. Raymond was Caleb Williams' (hamstring) preferred option through two weeks, but his role remains unclear with either Tyson Bagent (concussion) or Case Keenum under center. That said, it's notable that the 32-year-old edged out fellow wideout Luther Burden III by four snaps last Sunday, potentially hinting that he's the favored alternative in two-wide sets. It's a situation to watch for now. Raymond is RotoBaller's PPR WR62 for the weekend's slate of action.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Rome Odunze Boasts Increased Risk Sans QB1
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Sep 26, 2026, 6:07 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze will line up against staunch opposition in the visiting Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 3. Despite a scoring outburst in the team's road opener, Chicago's passing offense has begun the season cold. Preseason injuries to Odunze and teammate Luther Burden III may have contributed to the slow start. Either way, the offense takes a hit as long as quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) is sidelined. The silver lining for Odunze is that he appears to be over the calf injury that plagued him after seeing his snap share nearly double to 84% in Week 2. Still, it's challenging to project a productive day for Chicago's attack in the wake of Williams' soft-tissue ailment. Moreover, Philadelphia's defensive squad has stifled opposing passing attacks to the tune of 166 yards per game - the fifth-best mark in the league. Among a few cons in his profile, the third-year pro takes a dip in value, falling to RotoBaller's PPR WR49 preceding their second home outing.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Luther Burden III a Shaky WR3/Flex Amid QB Change
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Sep 26, 2026, 6:01 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III presents as a precarious option ahead of the team's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Expectations for Burden and Chicago's passing attack were sky-high heading into the campaign, but a few down weeks and a quarterback change have shifted the offense's trajectory. Initially, the 22-year-old was presumed to be a top-three option at worst for the Bears, but Kalif Raymond's emergence has siphoned away opportunities. Furthermore, it's unclear how long Caleb Williams (hamstring) will be shelved, further clouding the offense's outlook. For what it's worth, Raymond outsnapped Burden in Week 2 - a situation fantasy managers must monitor in case the latter has fallen behind the veteran in two-wide receiver sets. Either way, the second-year wideout isn't as enticing as he was in recent weeks, dropping to RotoBaller's PPR WR34 ahead of his bout with Philadelphia.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Kyle Monangai Remains a Low-End Flex
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Sep 26, 2026, 5:56 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai enters a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football without an injury designation. The former seventh-round pick was a DNP earlier in the week due to a knee injury, but he followed it with two full practice sessions. He should be good to go for his typical allotment of snaps against a formidable Eagles defense. Monangai handled 12 touches in each of Chicago's first two outings, cementing himself as a flex option with a solid weekly floor. However, he - and the entirety of the team's attack - will find tougher sledding in their first game without starting quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring). For now, it will be either Tyson Bagent (concussion) or Case Keenum getting the nod under center. Either option makes the offense more volatile, but it also seems likely the running game will get a bit more work in the process. Monangai remains in the flex tier for now - albeit a bit lower than previously - as RotoBaller's PPR RB37 for Week 3's contest.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
D'Andre Swift Loses Fantasy Appeal with QB Uncertainty
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Sep 26, 2026, 5:49 PM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift has a lower overall floor and ceiling in Monday night's home matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 27-year-old has been solid thus far in 2026, averaging nearly five yards per carry (4.97) on 34 totes across the first two contests. Unfortunately, quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) will miss time, dropping the offense's potency for now. On the bright side, Swift was heavily involved in the passing game during Week 2 (five for 54) and could see his overall volume tick up with either Tyson Bagent (concussion) or Case Keenum at the helm. Philadelphia's defense isn't enticing opposition, although they currently rank as a bottom-10 unit against the run, yielding 127 yards per game. The former Georgia Bulldog's value takes a hit in Week 3, but he's still a solid option at the position. Swift is RotoBaller's PPR RB22 ahead of Monday Night Football.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Case Keenum a Fantasy No-Go if Active
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Sep 26, 2026, 5:43 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum is on standby for this Monday night's outing with the Philadelphia Eagles. Keenum hasn't had a chance to play in-game since the latter part of the 2023 season, but he could be thrust into action in Week 3 after injuries to both Caleb Williams (hamstring) and Tyson Bagent (concussion). As it stands, Bagent has a shot to play on Monday, but he still needs to be symptom-free for a few days before he can be designated active. If he can't get there, Keenum will lead Chicago's offense against an Eagles squad that's been tough to beat through the air. The Bears can find success on the ground against the unit, but fantasy managers can steer clear of this QB room until Williams is back and ready to roll. The 38-year-old journeyman slots in as RotoBaller's QB33 for the weekend ahead.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Tyson Bagent a Desperation QB2 if Active on Monday
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Sep 26, 2026, 5:37 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (concussion) is officially listed as questionable for the team's Week 3 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Bagent relieved starter Caleb Williams (hamstring) midway through the fourth quarter of last Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings after the latter left with what appeared to be a serious injury. Fortunately, Williams isn't projected to be out for long, but Bagent isn't guaranteed a start on Monday either, as he picked up a concussion during his stint in the game. Despite clearing protocol, the 26-year-old still has a hurdle or two to clear before being deemed active for the home matchup. If he can't go, veteran Case Keenum will call plays for Chicago. If he can, Bagent still wouldn't be a recommended option for fantasy - even in superflex/2QB formats. The former undrafted free agent is RotoBaller's QB28 if active for Monday's clash.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN