👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

See RotoBaller atthe top of Google

Case Keenum a Fantasy No-Go if Active

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 26, 2026, 5:43 PM ET

Chicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum is on standby for this Monday night's outing with the Philadelphia Eagles. Keenum hasn't had a chance to play in-game since the latter part of the 2023 season, but he could be thrust into action in Week 3 after injuries to both Caleb Williams (hamstring) and Tyson Bagent (concussion). As it stands, Bagent has a shot to play on Monday, but he still needs to be symptom-free for a few days before he can be designated active. If he can't get there, Keenum will lead Chicago's offense against an Eagles squad that's been tough to beat through the air. The Bears can find success on the ground against the unit, but fantasy managers can steer clear of this QB room until Williams is back and ready to roll. The 38-year-old journeyman slots in as RotoBaller's QB33 for the weekend ahead.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Power your platform with RotoBaller's award-winning news

More Recent News

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 26, 2026, 5:37 PM ET

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (concussion) is officially listed as questionable for the team's Week 3 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Bagent relieved starter Caleb Williams (hamstring) midway through the fourth quarter of last Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings after the latter left with what appeared to be a serious injury. Fortunately, Williams isn't projected to be out for long, but Bagent isn't guaranteed a start on Monday either, as he picked up a concussion during his stint in the game. Despite clearing protocol, the 26-year-old still has a hurdle or two to clear before being deemed active for the home matchup. If he can't go, veteran Case Keenum will call plays for Chicago. If he can, Bagent still wouldn't be a recommended option for fantasy - even in superflex/2QB formats. The former undrafted free agent is RotoBaller's QB28 if active for Monday's clash.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 26, 2026, 5:22 PM ET

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed running back Travis Homer to their active 53-man roster on Saturday, according to Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. The Steelers are looking for more RB depth going into Sunday's Week 3 divisional clash against the Cincinnati Bengals, with Rico Dowdle (toe) already ruled out and Jaylen Warren (shoulder) listed as questionable. The 28-year-old Homer will serve as the Steelers' RB3 behind rookie Eli Heidenreich with Dowdle out, but he will not have any standalone fantasy football value this weekend. The former sixth-rounder by the Seattle Seahawks in 2019 from Miami appeared in 10 games with the Chicago Bears last year and had just one carry for a loss of two yards. In the Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots, Homer carried the ball twice for 16 yards on just two offensive snaps. The only way that fantasy managers should even consider picking up and starting Homer is if Warren is also ruled out on Sunday, which seems unlikely to happen. Homer has averaged a healthy 5.3 yards per carry on 92 career rushing attempts since debuting for Seattle in 2019.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Mike DeFabo
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 26, 2026, 5:15 PM ET

With wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions, the New York Jets signed wide receiver Jamaal Pritchett to their active 53-man roster and elevated wide receiver Sterling Shepard from their practice squad, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Mitchell was shaping up as an intriguing flex play in fantasy football leagues going into this Sunday's game in Detroit after he caught six of his 12 targets for 63 yards in an overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2. The Jets' moves to add Pritchett and Shepard suggest that the 23-year-old could be on the wrong side of questionable with his finger injury after he was added to the injury report in the middle of the week on Thursday. Mitchell was limited in practice on Friday and was seen wearing a large wrap over his right hand. He is shaping up as a very risky boom/bust fantasy wideout. If Mitchell is inactive, the Jets will be very thin at wideout behind Garrett Wilson. Rookie first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq is lining up as a sneaky TE streamer with Mason Taylor (thumb) already ruled out.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 26, 2026, 4:58 PM ET

The Las Vegas Raiders have elevated wide receiver Cody White from their practice squad to their active roster ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, per Ryan McFadden of ESPN. White had a big game in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, recording two catches for 24 yards and two touchdowns on two targets. Las Vegas has elevated White for all three of their games so far this season, which means that the team will need to sign him to the active roster for him to be eligible to play in Week 4. The 27-year-old White has appeared in 32 games across five NFL seasons. However, there could be an opportunity for him to carve out a regular role with the Raiders if he continues to perform. It's too early for fantasy managers to target White on the waiver wire, but he could be a name to monitor in deeper leagues if he shows well in Week 3.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Ryan McFadden
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 26, 2026, 4:51 PM ET

The Las Vegas Raiders did not elevate any tight ends from their practice squad to their active roster ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, per Sam Warren of The Athletic. With star tight end Brock Bowers (knee) sidelined by a knee injury, Las Vegas elevated tight end Charlie Myarick for each of their first two games of the season. Bowers is officially listed as questionable to play in Week 3, but the Raiders' lack of roster maneuvering could indicate that the team expects him to return against the Saints. While playing through knee issues for much of 2025, Bowers recorded 64 catches for 680 yards and seven touchdowns on 86 targets across 12 games. If he's active in Week 3, Bowers profiles as a must-start tight end for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 26, 2026, 4:42 PM ET

Denver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) is being placed on short-term Injured Reserve with a high ankle sprain, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Coleman had already been ruled out for Denver's Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams and will now remain out through at least Week 6. Coleman got his first chance to contribute in Week 2 and performed well, recording 58 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in Denver's victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. While Coleman was a popular waiver wire pickup earlier this week, it appears fantasy managers will now have to wait for him to return from injury. In Coleman's absence, Broncos running backs J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey will likely handle the team's backfield workload. Coleman remains a worthy stash candidate in deeper leagues, but this is an obvious setback for his value in the first half of the season.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 26, 2026, 4:28 PM ET

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett had a rough day in his team's Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, throwing for just 95 yards, one touchdown, and one interception on 28 pass attempts. However, the veteran signal-caller was significantly better in Arizona's season opener, throwing for 277 yards and a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. In Week 3, Brissett will take on a San Francisco 49ers defense that currently ranks 14th in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.2) and has allowed just one receiving touchdown per game. The 49ers will be without star defensive end Nick Bosa (calf, knee), which should give Brissett more time to make plays. Brissett may also be forced to turn to the air early and often if the Cardinals defense cannot slow down the potent 49ers offense. In his lone start against San Francisco in 2025, the 33-year-old threw for 452 yards and two touchdowns on 57 pass attempts. All in all, Brissett profiles as a low-end QB2 option for fantasy managers in Week 3.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 26, 2026, 4:21 PM ET

Across his first two games of 2026, Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier has recorded 22 carries for 71 yards and four receptions for 18 yards on four targets. Allgeier may eventually give way to rookie Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love. However, the two have split touches almost exactly 50/50 so far, and neither back has been particularly efficient as either a rusher or a receiver. In Week 3, Arizona will take on the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco has been difficult to run against so far this season, allowing just 3.9 yards per carry and one total rushing touchdown through two games. The Cardinals may also have a difficult time slowing down the potent 49ers offense, which may put Arizona's offense in a pass-heavy game script. In Week 3, Allgeier profiles as a deep-league flex option for fantasy managers at best.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 26, 2026, 4:20 PM ET

Philadelphia Eagles running back Tank Bigsby (abdomen) will play Monday night against Chicago, according to Andrew DiCecco. Bigsby missed Thursday's practice, then returned Friday as a limited participant. He ended up with 13 carries for 33 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee last week while Saquon Barkley missed a chunk of the game with a stinger. Bigsby also caught two passes for five yards. Barkley is playing Monday as well, so expecting another 15 touches from Bigsby would be aggressive. He remains the next back up, but his standalone fantasy value is limited with Barkley available.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Andrew DiCecco
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 26, 2026, 4:18 PM ET

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) will play Monday night against the Bears, according to Andrew DiCecco. Smith sat out Thursday before returning to practice Friday on a limited basis. He is coming off his biggest game of the young season, catching 10 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in the comeback win over Tennessee. That followed a three-catch, 53-yard opener against Washington. The hamstring issue briefly made his Week 3 status worth watching, but Smith is set to suit up and should remain one of Jalen Hurts' top targets against Chicago.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Andrew DiCecco
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 26, 2026, 4:17 PM ET

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (stinger) will play Monday night against Chicago, according to Andrew DiCecco. Barkley was limited Thursday before practicing in full Friday, and he said that he expected to be ready. The stinger knocked him out early against Tennessee, but he returned in the third quarter and finished with four carries for nine yards plus one catch for 11 yards. Philadelphia leaned on Tank Bigsby while Barkley was out, but that shouldn't be necessary this week. Barkley is set to be back in his usual lead role Monday night.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Andrew DiCecco
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 26, 2026, 4:10 PM ET

Across his first two games of 2026, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson has recorded seven catches for 74 yards on 14 targets. The 26-year-old is coming off an underwhelming game in a difficult matchup in Week 2, hauling in just two catches for 18 yards against the Seattle Seahawks. In Week 3, Wilson and the Cardinals will take on a San Francisco 49ers defense that currently ranks 14th in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.2) and has allowed just one receiving touchdown per game. However, the 49ers will be without star defensive end Nick Bosa (knee, calf), which should give Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett more time to find Wilson downfield. Wilson also had a monstrous day in his most recent game against San Francisco, recording 15 catches for 185 yards on 18 targets in Week 11 last year. Fantasy managers should not expect Wilson to match that performance, but he profiles as a solid WR3/flex option for fantasy managers in Week 3.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 26, 2026, 4:02 PM ET

New York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields has a little more appeal than his early numbers suggest heading into Week 3 against Tennessee. The rookie has four catches for 55 yards through two games, including two receptions for 30 yards on six targets against the Rams last week. Those six targets were second on the team, and Fields now has 10 looks through two games. Jameis Winston will start in place of Jaxson Dart, who is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. That change adds some volatility, but Winston has never been shy about pushing the ball downfield. Tennessee has allowed 479 passing yards through two games, and this is a better spot for Fields than the raw stat line makes it look. Malik Nabers is healthy and carries no injury designation, so Fields still has plenty of competition for targets. He sits at WR72 in RotoBaller's current Week 3 rankings. Fields is still a deep-league play, but the matchup and growing target count give him some sleeper appeal.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 26, 2026, 3:47 PM ET

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride remains an automatic start for Week 3 despite a tougher matchup with San Francisco. McBride has opened the season with 17 catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns, scoring in both games. He still produced eight receptions for 41 yards and Arizona's only touchdown last week even as the Cardinals managed just seven points against Seattle. His recent history in this matchup is hard to ignore, too. McBride has scored in each of his last three meetings with the 49ers, including a 10-catch, 115-yard performance last November. He is healthy and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday. McBride also remains atop RotoBaller's Week 3 tight end rankings and sits 24th overall. The matchup may lower the ceiling a little, but his workload and weekly involvement are far too strong to consider sitting him. Fantasy managers can keep him locked into lineups.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 26, 2026, 3:32 PM ET

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Monday night's game against Philadelphia. Monangai sat out Thursday's practice before returning as a full participant Friday, and he is no longer listed on the final injury report. The second-year back has gotten 12 touches in each of Chicago's first two games, rushing 20 times for 147 yards and a touchdown while adding four catches for 35 yards. He should be available to continue working alongside D'Andre Swift against the Eagles.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Bears Communications
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 26, 2026, 3:22 PM ET

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (concussion) is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against Philadelphia. Bagent returned to practice Saturday as a full participant after missing Thursday and Friday, but he has not yet fully cleared the league's concussion protocol. He must remain symptom-free after practice before that process is complete. Caleb Williams has already been ruled out with a hamstring injury, leaving Case Keenum in line to start if Bagent is not cleared. Bagent replaced Williams late in last week's loss to Minnesota and completed five of nine passes for 54 yards before entering the protocol himself. Saturday's return is encouraging, but his status will still need to be settled before Monday night.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Bears Communications
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 26, 2026, 3:16 PM ET

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday night's game against Philadelphia. Williams injured his right hamstring on a scramble during the fourth quarter of last week's 9-3 loss to Minnesota and did not practice Thursday or Friday. He completed 15 of 26 passes for 138 yards and one interception before leaving, adding 42 yards on five carries. This will be the first game Williams has missed since Chicago selected him first overall in 2024. Tyson Bagent is questionable while working through the concussion protocol, so the Bears haven't completely settled the quarterback situation behind Williams yet. If Bagent isn't cleared, veteran Case Keenum would get the start against the Eagles.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Bears Communications
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 26, 2026, 3:08 PM ET

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love has flashed through two games, but the workload still is not heavy enough to make him an easy Week 3 start against San Francisco. Love has 20 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown, along with five catches for 25 yards. He handled 12 touches against Seattle last week, while Tyler Allgeier had seven, but Allgeier still played more snaps and has led the backfield in playing time in both games. Head coach Mike LaFleur has also made it clear that the two backs will continue to rotate. That leaves Love needing efficiency or a touchdown to make his workload pay off. San Francisco has allowed 224 rushing yards on 58 carries through two games, just 3.9 yards per attempt, with one rushing score. Love sits at RB25 in RotoBaller's updated Week 3 rankings. He still has plenty of upside, but fantasy managers with a steadier flex option do not need to force him into lineups.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 26, 2026, 2:50 PM ET

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been on the field plenty through two games, but the targets simply have not followed. Harrison caught one pass for 33 yards on three targets in Week 1, then went without a catch on one target against Seattle. He has run 62 routes and drawn only four targets, leaving him well behind Trey McBride and Michael Wilson in Arizona's passing game. Week 3 does not offer an obvious bounce-back spot, either. San Francisco has been one of the tougher matchups for outside receivers, and Harrison is expected to see plenty of Deommodore Lenoir. Harrison is healthy and carries no injury designation, so usage is the concern here, not availability. He sits at WR63 in RotoBaller's updated Week 3 PPR rankings. The talent and big-play ability are still there, but fantasy managers need to see Arizona actually involve him before trusting Harrison in a starting lineup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 26, 2026, 2:33 PM ET

Tennessee Titans running back Michael Carter has been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Giants, according to Mike Garafolo. The move comes with Tyjae Spears questionable because of an ankle injury after missing Wednesday and Thursday before returning to a limited practice Friday. Spears has 10 carries for 53 yards and four catches for 41 yards through two games. Carter gives Tennessee another backfield option alongside Tony Pollard and rookie Nick Singleton if Spears is limited or unable to play. The former Jets back also returns to MetLife Stadium, where he spent the first three seasons of his NFL career.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Garafolo
See More News

More News About Case Keenum

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jonah Coleman

Being Placed on Injured Reserve with High-Ankle Sprain
Caleb Williams

Ruled Out for Monday Night
Tyler Tucker

Expected to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Sire Gaines A Game-Time Decision
Jason Dickinson

Likely to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Hollywood Smothers Good to Go
Filip Chytil

Canucks Place Filip Chytil on Injured Reserve
CFB

Optimism That Eric Singleton Will Play vs. Ole Miss
CFB

Kewan Lacy Not Expected to Play vs. Florida
Brock Faber

Exits Preseason Game After Being Hit by Puck
Jaxson Dart

Giants Making Calls On QBs After Injury To Jaxson Dart
CFB

Terrance Carter Out in Week 4
Tyler Seguin

Returns to Action Friday
Pyotr Kochetkov

Re-Ups With Hurricanes on Two-Year Deal
Zay Flowers

Will "Likely Be on a Pitch Count" if Active for Week 3
Phoenix Suns

Kennedy Chandler Joins Suns on Training Camp Deal
Jayden Daniels

Could Undergo Surgery After the 2026 Season
Dallas Mavericks

Seth Lundy Lands Training Camp Deal with Mavericks
Jalen Williams

Looks Fantastic After Full Offseason
Kyrie Irving

Enters Mavericks Camp Without Restrictions
Dwight Powell

Returns to Mavericks on One-Year Deal
Stephen Curry

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Warriors
Minnesota Timberwolves

Drew Timme Lands Training Camp Deal with Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves

Kenyon Martin Jr. Joins Timberwolves on Training Camp Deal
Grant Williams

Suffers Right-Hamstring Injury
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Kon Knueppel

to Miss Preseason with Hamstring Injury
Memphis Grizzlies

D'Angelo Russell Waived by Grizzlies
Zach Charbonnet

Could Return to Practice Next Week
RJ Harvey

Will Return in Week 3
DeVonta Smith

Returns to Practice on Friday
Saquon Barkley

to Wear Neck Collar on Monday Night
Sam Darnold

Set to Play in Week 3
Mike Evans

Questionable for Week 3
Jadarian Price

a "Full Go" for Week 3
Malik Nabers

Off the Injury Report, Good to Go for Week 3
Zay Flowers

Officially Listed as Questionable for Week 3
Jaylen Warren

Questionable With Shoulder Injury
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Nico Collins

Officially Ruled Out for Week 3
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Rico Dowdle

Ruled Out for Week 3
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Michael Pittman Jr.

Questionable for Week 3
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Brock Bowers

Questionable to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Aaron Jones Sr.

Will be Active in Week 3
Travis Etienne Jr.

Good to Go for Week 3
CFB

Nate Frazier Expected to Play on Saturday
CFB

Hollywood Smothers a Game-Time Decision Against Tennessee
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Mason Lohrei

Returns to Practice
Ivan Demidov

Expected to Return to the Ice Friday
PIT

Ben Kindel Considered Week-to-Week
Ajay Mitchell

Tabbed by Sam Presti for Bigger Role
TOR

Nicholas Paul Could Miss Opening Night
Jared McCain

Earns High Praise From GM Sam Presti
Alex Ovechkin

Logs Full Practice
Gary Trent Jr.

Remains Under NBA Investigation
Oliver Moore

Blackhawks Sign Oliver Moore to Five-Year Extension
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Experiments with More Off-Ball Work
CFB

Hauss Hejny Doubtful For Saturday
Adam Fantilli

Agrees to Six-Year Extension With Blue Jackets
Tyrese Haliburton

Cleared for Pacers Training Camp
CFB

Three Schools Trying To Join American Conference
Jalen Brunson

Fully Cleared Ahead of Camp
Jakob Poeltl

Moving Well Ahead of Raptors Training Camp
Anthony Davis

"Focused and Ready" as Extension Talks Wait
Julian Reese

Lands Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
Alexandre Sarr

Expected to Be Ready for Opening Night
CFB

DJ Lagway Set to Return on Saturday
CFB

Hollywood Smothers Misses Practice Thursday
CFB

Gio Lopez Upgraded to Probable
CFB

DJ Vonnahme Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Kamari Moulton Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Chris Jones to Help Mississippi State Retain Kamario Taylor
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Listed As Questionable
CFB

Danny Scudero Ruled Out For Week 4
Mattias Samuelsson

Out Week-to-Week
Dante Fabbro

Could Miss Opening Night
Damon Severson

Questionable for Season Opener
Jake Oettinger

Dealing With Lower-Body Issue
Dylan Larkin

Joins Red Wings for Practice
Dan Vladar

Avoids Major Injury
Brady Tkachuk

Considered Day-to-Day
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
CFB

David Stone an Unknown vs. Georgia
CFB

 Nate Frazier Questionable vs. Oklahoma
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
CFB

Hollywood Smothers' Status Up in the Air
Dylan Cease

Ends his Season on the Injured List
CFB

Eric Singleton Questionable Against Ole Miss
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players