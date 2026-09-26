Kyle Monangai Ready to Go for Week 3
Sep 26, 2026, 3:32 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Monday night's game against Philadelphia. Monangai sat out Thursday's practice before returning as a full participant Friday, and he is no longer listed on the final injury report. The second-year back has gotten 12 touches in each of Chicago's first two games, rushing 20 times for 147 yards and a touchdown while adding four catches for 35 yards. He should be available to continue working alongside D'Andre Swift against the Eagles.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Bears Communications
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Tyson Bagent Still Working Through Concussion Protocol
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 3:22 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (concussion) is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against Philadelphia. Bagent returned to practice Saturday as a full participant after missing Thursday and Friday, but he has not yet fully cleared the league's concussion protocol. He must remain symptom-free after practice before that process is complete. Caleb Williams has already been ruled out with a hamstring injury, leaving Case Keenum in line to start if Bagent is not cleared. Bagent replaced Williams late in last week's loss to Minnesota and completed five of nine passes for 54 yards before entering the protocol himself. Saturday's return is encouraging, but his status will still need to be settled before Monday night.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Bears Communications
Caleb Williams Ruled Out for Monday Night
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 3:16 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday night's game against Philadelphia. Williams injured his right hamstring on a scramble during the fourth quarter of last week's 9-3 loss to Minnesota and did not practice Thursday or Friday. He completed 15 of 26 passes for 138 yards and one interception before leaving, adding 42 yards on five carries. This will be the first game Williams has missed since Chicago selected him first overall in 2024. Tyson Bagent is questionable while working through the concussion protocol, so the Bears haven't completely settled the quarterback situation behind Williams yet. If Bagent isn't cleared, veteran Case Keenum would get the start against the Eagles.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Bears Communications
Jeremiyah Love Needs Efficiency to Pay Off in Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 3:08 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love has flashed through two games, but the workload still is not heavy enough to make him an easy Week 3 start against San Francisco. Love has 20 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown, along with five catches for 25 yards. He handled 12 touches against Seattle last week, while Tyler Allgeier had seven, but Allgeier still played more snaps and has led the backfield in playing time in both games. Head coach Mike LaFleur has also made it clear that the two backs will continue to rotate. That leaves Love needing efficiency or a touchdown to make his workload pay off. San Francisco has allowed 224 rushing yards on 58 carries through two games, just 3.9 yards per attempt, with one rushing score. Love sits at RB25 in RotoBaller's updated Week 3 rankings. He still has plenty of upside, but fantasy managers with a steadier flex option do not need to force him into lineups.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Marvin Harrison Jr. Hard to Start in Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 2:50 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been on the field plenty through two games, but the targets simply have not followed. Harrison caught one pass for 33 yards on three targets in Week 1, then went without a catch on one target against Seattle. He has run 62 routes and drawn only four targets, leaving him well behind Trey McBride and Michael Wilson in Arizona's passing game. Week 3 does not offer an obvious bounce-back spot, either. San Francisco has been one of the tougher matchups for outside receivers, and Harrison is expected to see plenty of Deommodore Lenoir. Harrison is healthy and carries no injury designation, so usage is the concern here, not availability. He sits at WR63 in RotoBaller's updated Week 3 PPR rankings. The talent and big-play ability are still there, but fantasy managers need to see Arizona actually involve him before trusting Harrison in a starting lineup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tennessee Titans Elevate Running Back to Active Roster Amid Injuries
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 2:33 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Michael Carter has been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Giants, according to Mike Garafolo. The move comes with Tyjae Spears questionable because of an ankle injury after missing Wednesday and Thursday before returning to a limited practice Friday. Spears has 10 carries for 53 yards and four catches for 41 yards through two games. Carter gives Tennessee another backfield option alongside Tony Pollard and rookie Nick Singleton if Spears is limited or unable to play. The former Jets back also returns to MetLife Stadium, where he spent the first three seasons of his NFL career.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Garafolo
Alvin Kamara Needs Receiving Work to Carry Week 3 Value
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 2:23 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara returned last week and immediately found work in the passing game, which is where most of his Week 3 appeal comes from. Kamara managed only 15 yards on nine carries against Baltimore but caught five of six targets for another seven yards. Travis Etienne Jr. actually played more snaps, although Kamara finished with 14 touches to Etienne's 10. Both backs are healthy heading into Sunday's matchup with Las Vegas, so another split should be expected. The Raiders have allowed 100.5 rushing yards per game and 4.0 yards per carry through two weeks, making this a fairly neutral matchup on the ground. Kamara's five catches in his season debut are much more encouraging for PPR managers than the rushing numbers. The latest RotoBaller PPR rankings place him at RB46 for Week 3. He can work as a deeper flex, but the receiving role needs to stay busy if he is going to overcome the committee and limited rushing production.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Laquon Treadwell To See Increased Playing Time In Week 3
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 26, 2026, 2:10 PM ETThe Indianapolis Colts will be without their top wide receiver, Alec Pierce (heel), who was placed on injured reserve after their Week 2 contest. As a result, wide receiver Laquon Treadwell is set to see a big bump in playing time. He caught all three of his targets for 61 yards in Week 2 after seeing just one target and zero catches in Week 1. The Houston Texans are coming to Indianapolis for a Week 3 matchup, meaning Treadwell may have trouble separating and making catches against one of the best pass defenses in the NFL. Houston's secondary is loaded with talent, and have had success against even some of the NFL's best receivers. Treadwell is a depth piece who's being thrust into action because an already thin pass-catching group is dealing with a key injury. He's probably not worth starting in fantasy football leagues in such a tough matchup. For now, he should be a bench stash in deeper leagues.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Nicholas Singleton Could See More Work in Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 2:08 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Nicholas Singleton could see a few more carries against the New York Giants after making his NFL debut last week. Singleton was inactive in Week 1, then ran four times for 10 yards against Philadelphia. Head coach Robert Saleh said Friday that the rookie is "going in the right direction" and that Tennessee hopes to get him a couple more carries. There may be room for that if Tyjae Spears cannot go. Spears is questionable with an ankle injury after missing Wednesday and Thursday before returning to a limited practice Friday. Tony Pollard also dealt with an ankle issue this week, but he has no game designation and is expected to play. The Giants have allowed 116 rushing yards per game, and both Kyren Williams and Blake Corum averaged more than 6.5 yards per carry against them last week. Singleton is RB74 in RotoBaller's current Week 3 rankings. Even with a little more work, he is still a bench stash rather than a starting option.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Cooper Kupp Hard to Trust Despite Favorable Week 3 Matchup
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 1:56 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp gets a favorable matchup with Washington in Week 3, but his role has been too small to trust in most fantasy lineups. Kupp has four catches for 55 yards on only five targets through two games, including two receptions for 20 yards against Arizona last week. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has dominated the passing game, while Rashid Shaheed drew six targets in Week 2 alone. Sam Darnold is back after missing last week with a glute injury, and Kupp does not carry a game designation despite dealing with a back issue during practice. Washington has allowed 482 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns through two games, so the matchup gives Seattle plenty to work with. Kupp just has not been seeing enough of that opportunity himself. He sits at WR74 in RotoBaller's latest Week 3 rankings. The matchup gives him some deep-league appeal, but five targets in two games makes Kupp difficult to use as anything more than a desperation flex.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Keenan Allen A Potential Deep-League Option In Week 3
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 26, 2026, 1:50 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen will be thrust into a bigger role due to the injury to Colts WR1 Alec Pierce (heel). He could have enough targets to be startable in deep leagues for Week 3, though that's a risky prospect considering his production so far this season. Through two games, he has only seven receptions for 37 yards and zero touchdowns. He's been targeted 11 times so far, which is somewhat encouraging, but he hasn't been a downfield threat at all. And in Week 3, the Houston Texans' defense is likely to make it tough on him to do much more than rack up a few PPR fantasy points from catches. Allen is 34 years old, and while he showed upside last season, it could be that this is the year it falls apart for him. WRs of his age almost never have consistent season-long production or dominant games against some of the NFL's best defenses. Outside of deep dynasty leagues, Allen should be left on the bench or on waivers until he proves we should do otherwise.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Harrison Mevis Remains Unproven Despite Strong Offense
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 1:48 PM ETLos Angeles Rams kicker Harrison Mevis continues to have a very low floor heading into Sunday's Week 3 contest against the Denver Broncos. Mevis has been disappointing this season, going 5-for-5 on extra points and 0-for-1 on field goals through two games. It seemed like Mevis was a strong kicking option for this season because of the Rams' incredibly strong offense, but it's fair to wonder if the unit has been too dominant. The Rams have consistently found themselves playing around the goal line, leading to just one field goal attempt through two weeks. If Los Angeles continues to rack up touchdowns, there won't be many opportunities for Mevis to rack up points on field goal attempts. A matchup against a stronger Broncos defense could change that trend, but for now, we'd recommend avoiding Mevis in fantasy football leagues. He's the K18 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 3.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Los Angeles Rams Defense a Borderline Fantasy Option for Week 3
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 1:39 PM ETThe Los Angeles Rams D/ST is coming off a dominant performance against the New York Giants, but their ceiling and floor are dropping as they prepare for a much tougher Week 3 matchup against the Denver Broncos. Los Angeles had two sacks, allowed six points, and intercepted one pass on Monday against the Giants and Jameis Winston. Now, they'll face off against a Bo Nix-led Broncos offense that dropped 392 yards and 20 points on the Jaguars last week. A full-strength Rams defense might be better equipped to handle this matchup, but for now, they remain shorthanded without Myles Garrett (knee). This is still one of the NFL's better defenses on paper, but the unit sans Garrett might have trouble completely shutting down the Broncos. The Rams D/ST ranks #11 in RotoBaller's Week 3 fantasy rankings, which means managers should feel fine about inserting them into lineups, but there could be better options on the waiver wire.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen Nailor Better Left on Benches in Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 1:38 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor has not done enough through two weeks to make himself a comfortable Week 3 option against New Orleans. Nailor has four catches for 36 yards on eight targets, and he played only 60% of the offensive snaps in each of the first two games. He is still listed as a starter opposite Tre Tucker, but the role has not produced much. Brock Bowers is also questionable after missing Friday's practice, and his return would add another target to an offense that already has several mouths to feed. The matchup itself is workable, with New Orleans allowing 204 passing yards per game through two weeks. Nailor sits at WR71 in RotoBaller's latest Week 3 rankings, which fits how difficult he is to trust right now. Unless the Raiders suddenly lean on him more heavily, Nailor belongs on fantasy benches in most leagues this week.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Konata Mumpfield a Deep-League Dart Throw for Week 3
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 1:31 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield should take on a sizable snap share against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, but he's not a lock to get onto the fantasy radar. Mumpfield played 69% of the snaps with Puka Nacua (hip) sidelined last week, catching just one pass for 12 yards. Nacua is expected to miss his second game in a row on Sunday, leaving Mumpfield installed as the de facto No. 2 receiver. However, it remains to be seen if that will lead to meaningful fantasy production, especially since Matthew Stafford has shown a strong preference for throwing to wide receiver Davante Adams and tight end Terrance Ferguson. The projected high snap share could make Mumpfield an intriguing option in extremely deep leagues, but otherwise, he's probably worth avoiding this week. He's the WR95 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 3.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Travis Hunter Set for Larger Two-Way Role?
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 1:25 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter is expected to see more work on both sides of the ball Sunday against New England, according to Cameron Wolfe. Hunter has played only 10 offensive snaps through two games, including six in last week's loss to Denver, while handling a much larger role at cornerback. He has one catch for eight yards and one carry for three yards this season. Head coach Liam Coen said earlier this week that Jacksonville wanted to give Hunter more and continue finding ways to get him involved. The Jaguars still have to balance his workload between offense and defense, but that role is expected to grow against the Patriots.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Cameron Wolfe
Tyler Warren Faces Another Tough Test vs Texans in Week 3
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 26, 2026, 1:20 PM ETIndianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren had a touchdown in each of his team's first two games of the 2026 NFL season. He was targeted 12 times, hauling in nine passes for 34 yards and the two scores. The low production in the passing game is concerning for his upside in Week 3, as the touchdowns have completely saved his games from being low-scoring affairs. To Warren's credit, Indy's first two opponents, the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, were excellent at stopping opposing tight end production last season. The test won't get much easier, though, against the Houston Texans in Week 3. They also have an excellent defense. The absence of Colts WR1 Alec Pierce (heel) helps Warren's upside case, and he should see plenty of volume as one of the team's top-2 pass-catchers alongside slot receiver Josh Downs. Warren is still worth starting in fantasy football leagues in case he catches another touchdown pass, but his scoring floor is worryingly low for now.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Xavier Legette Hard to Trust If Active in Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 1:20 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette is questionable for Week 3 against Cleveland after dealing with a knee injury this week. He missed Thursday's practice, returned as a limited participant Friday, and head coach Dave Canales said Legette will be a game-time decision. Even if he plays, there is not much here for fantasy managers to lean on. Legette has two catches for 64 yards on six targets through two games, with 55 of those yards coming on one play against Atlanta. He has also played only 53% and 50% of Carolina's offensive snaps, clearly behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. Coker is questionable with an ankle injury but is expected to play Sunday. Legette sits at WR89 in RotoBaller's updated Week 3 rankings, which fits where his role stands right now. The big play last week was encouraging, but the targets have been scarce and the knee issue adds another reason to stay away from him in most fantasy lineups.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Cam Little Remains Reliable Kicking Option in Week 3
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Sep 26, 2026, 1:17 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little remains a top fantasy kicking option entering Week 3 against the New England Patriots. He did miss a 54-yard field goal last week against the Denver Broncos, but has otherwise been reliable. The Jaguars offense remains potent enough to support a good fantasy kicker, and Little still has the leg to make long field goals. He may not be quite at the level of being a contender for top kicker in fantasy at the current moment, but he is still an easy start for fantasy managers. His stats would look a lot better if he made his 54-yard attempt, which is promising for his upside going forward. In a matchup with the Patriots. Little could be in line for more 50-yard attempts, meaning a potentially great fantasy outing in Week 3.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Cam Little RotoBaller
Daniel Jones Too Risky To Start In Fantasy Football In Week 3
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 26, 2026, 1:12 PM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones will face the Houston Texans at home in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Through two games, Jones has looked like a shadow of his former self, failing to eclipse 200 passing yards per game on average and throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions. The tear of his Achilles tendon last season likely has much to do with that, and he may not be 100 percent until near the end of the season or the offseason. Houston's defense is one of the best in the NFL, and Jones is missing his top wide receiver, Alec Pierce (heel), who's been placed on injured reserve. A rocky road forward lays in front of Jones, with perhaps his toughest test upcoming this week. The Texans allowed 36 points in Week 1 and got blown out in Week 2, but those games came against quarterbacks Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, who are far more accomplished than Jones thus far, making him a bench candidate even in superflex and 2QB leagues. Jones is prone to games with multiple turnovers, and should be avoided in fantasy football for Week 3.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Mike Washington Jr. Remains a Bench Stash in Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 1:10 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. has a favorable matchup with New Orleans in Week 3, but the workload still makes him tough to use. Washington has 10 carries for 48 yards through two games, with seven of those attempts coming in the opener. He dropped to three carries for seven yards against the Chargers and also drew one target. Ashton Jeanty remains the clear lead back and is not listed on Las Vegas' final injury report, so there is no obvious path to a bigger role this week. The matchup is at least encouraging. New Orleans has allowed 273 rushing yards on 55 attempts through two games, good for 5.0 yards per carry. Washington is still listed second behind Jeanty on the Raiders' depth chart and would become much more interesting if the starter were forced out. For Week 3, though, he is better left on fantasy benches as an upside handcuff rather than trusted in a starting lineup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller