Tennessee Titans Elevate Running Back to Active Roster Amid Injuries
Sep 26, 2026, 2:33 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Michael Carter has been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Giants, according to Mike Garafolo. The move comes with Tyjae Spears questionable because of an ankle injury after missing Wednesday and Thursday before returning to a limited practice Friday. Spears has 10 carries for 53 yards and four catches for 41 yards through two games. Carter gives Tennessee another backfield option alongside Tony Pollard and rookie Nick Singleton if Spears is limited or unable to play. The former Jets back also returns to MetLife Stadium, where he spent the first three seasons of his NFL career.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Garafolo
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Alvin Kamara Needs Receiving Work to Carry Week 3 Value
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 2:23 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara returned last week and immediately found work in the passing game, which is where most of his Week 3 appeal comes from. Kamara managed only 15 yards on nine carries against Baltimore but caught five of six targets for another seven yards. Travis Etienne Jr. actually played more snaps, although Kamara finished with 14 touches to Etienne's 10. Both backs are healthy heading into Sunday's matchup with Las Vegas, so another split should be expected. The Raiders have allowed 100.5 rushing yards per game and 4.0 yards per carry through two weeks, making this a fairly neutral matchup on the ground. Kamara's five catches in his season debut are much more encouraging for PPR managers than the rushing numbers. The latest RotoBaller PPR rankings place him at RB46 for Week 3. He can work as a deeper flex, but the receiving role needs to stay busy if he is going to overcome the committee and limited rushing production.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Laquon Treadwell To See Increased Playing Time In Week 3
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 26, 2026, 2:10 PM ETThe Indianapolis Colts will be without their top wide receiver, Alec Pierce (heel), who was placed on injured reserve after their Week 2 contest. As a result, wide receiver Laquon Treadwell is set to see a big bump in playing time. He caught all three of his targets for 61 yards in Week 2 after seeing just one target and zero catches in Week 1. The Houston Texans are coming to Indianapolis for a Week 3 matchup, meaning Treadwell may have trouble separating and making catches against one of the best pass defenses in the NFL. Houston's secondary is loaded with talent, and have had success against even some of the NFL's best receivers. Treadwell is a depth piece who's being thrust into action because an already thin pass-catching group is dealing with a key injury. He's probably not worth starting in fantasy football leagues in such a tough matchup. For now, he should be a bench stash in deeper leagues.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Nicholas Singleton Could See More Work in Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 2:08 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Nicholas Singleton could see a few more carries against the New York Giants after making his NFL debut last week. Singleton was inactive in Week 1, then ran four times for 10 yards against Philadelphia. Head coach Robert Saleh said Friday that the rookie is "going in the right direction" and that Tennessee hopes to get him a couple more carries. There may be room for that if Tyjae Spears cannot go. Spears is questionable with an ankle injury after missing Wednesday and Thursday before returning to a limited practice Friday. Tony Pollard also dealt with an ankle issue this week, but he has no game designation and is expected to play. The Giants have allowed 116 rushing yards per game, and both Kyren Williams and Blake Corum averaged more than 6.5 yards per carry against them last week. Singleton is RB74 in RotoBaller's current Week 3 rankings. Even with a little more work, he is still a bench stash rather than a starting option.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Cooper Kupp Hard to Trust Despite Favorable Week 3 Matchup
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 1:56 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp gets a favorable matchup with Washington in Week 3, but his role has been too small to trust in most fantasy lineups. Kupp has four catches for 55 yards on only five targets through two games, including two receptions for 20 yards against Arizona last week. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has dominated the passing game, while Rashid Shaheed drew six targets in Week 2 alone. Sam Darnold is back after missing last week with a glute injury, and Kupp does not carry a game designation despite dealing with a back issue during practice. Washington has allowed 482 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns through two games, so the matchup gives Seattle plenty to work with. Kupp just has not been seeing enough of that opportunity himself. He sits at WR74 in RotoBaller's latest Week 3 rankings. The matchup gives him some deep-league appeal, but five targets in two games makes Kupp difficult to use as anything more than a desperation flex.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Keenan Allen A Potential Deep-League Option In Week 3
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 26, 2026, 1:50 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen will be thrust into a bigger role due to the injury to Colts WR1 Alec Pierce (heel). He could have enough targets to be startable in deep leagues for Week 3, though that's a risky prospect considering his production so far this season. Through two games, he has only seven receptions for 37 yards and zero touchdowns. He's been targeted 11 times so far, which is somewhat encouraging, but he hasn't been a downfield threat at all. And in Week 3, the Houston Texans' defense is likely to make it tough on him to do much more than rack up a few PPR fantasy points from catches. Allen is 34 years old, and while he showed upside last season, it could be that this is the year it falls apart for him. WRs of his age almost never have consistent season-long production or dominant games against some of the NFL's best defenses. Outside of deep dynasty leagues, Allen should be left on the bench or on waivers until he proves we should do otherwise.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Harrison Mevis Remains Unproven Despite Strong Offense
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 1:48 PM ETLos Angeles Rams kicker Harrison Mevis continues to have a very low floor heading into Sunday's Week 3 contest against the Denver Broncos. Mevis has been disappointing this season, going 5-for-5 on extra points and 0-for-1 on field goals through two games. It seemed like Mevis was a strong kicking option for this season because of the Rams' incredibly strong offense, but it's fair to wonder if the unit has been too dominant. The Rams have consistently found themselves playing around the goal line, leading to just one field goal attempt through two weeks. If Los Angeles continues to rack up touchdowns, there won't be many opportunities for Mevis to rack up points on field goal attempts. A matchup against a stronger Broncos defense could change that trend, but for now, we'd recommend avoiding Mevis in fantasy football leagues. He's the K18 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 3.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Los Angeles Rams Defense a Borderline Fantasy Option for Week 3
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 1:39 PM ETThe Los Angeles Rams D/ST is coming off a dominant performance against the New York Giants, but their ceiling and floor are dropping as they prepare for a much tougher Week 3 matchup against the Denver Broncos. Los Angeles had two sacks, allowed six points, and intercepted one pass on Monday against the Giants and Jameis Winston. Now, they'll face off against a Bo Nix-led Broncos offense that dropped 392 yards and 20 points on the Jaguars last week. A full-strength Rams defense might be better equipped to handle this matchup, but for now, they remain shorthanded without Myles Garrett (knee). This is still one of the NFL's better defenses on paper, but the unit sans Garrett might have trouble completely shutting down the Broncos. The Rams D/ST ranks #11 in RotoBaller's Week 3 fantasy rankings, which means managers should feel fine about inserting them into lineups, but there could be better options on the waiver wire.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen Nailor Better Left on Benches in Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 1:38 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor has not done enough through two weeks to make himself a comfortable Week 3 option against New Orleans. Nailor has four catches for 36 yards on eight targets, and he played only 60% of the offensive snaps in each of the first two games. He is still listed as a starter opposite Tre Tucker, but the role has not produced much. Brock Bowers is also questionable after missing Friday's practice, and his return would add another target to an offense that already has several mouths to feed. The matchup itself is workable, with New Orleans allowing 204 passing yards per game through two weeks. Nailor sits at WR71 in RotoBaller's latest Week 3 rankings, which fits how difficult he is to trust right now. Unless the Raiders suddenly lean on him more heavily, Nailor belongs on fantasy benches in most leagues this week.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Konata Mumpfield a Deep-League Dart Throw for Week 3
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 1:31 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield should take on a sizable snap share against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, but he's not a lock to get onto the fantasy radar. Mumpfield played 69% of the snaps with Puka Nacua (hip) sidelined last week, catching just one pass for 12 yards. Nacua is expected to miss his second game in a row on Sunday, leaving Mumpfield installed as the de facto No. 2 receiver. However, it remains to be seen if that will lead to meaningful fantasy production, especially since Matthew Stafford has shown a strong preference for throwing to wide receiver Davante Adams and tight end Terrance Ferguson. The projected high snap share could make Mumpfield an intriguing option in extremely deep leagues, but otherwise, he's probably worth avoiding this week. He's the WR95 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 3.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Travis Hunter Set for Larger Two-Way Role?
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 1:25 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter is expected to see more work on both sides of the ball Sunday against New England, according to Cameron Wolfe. Hunter has played only 10 offensive snaps through two games, including six in last week's loss to Denver, while handling a much larger role at cornerback. He has one catch for eight yards and one carry for three yards this season. Head coach Liam Coen said earlier this week that Jacksonville wanted to give Hunter more and continue finding ways to get him involved. The Jaguars still have to balance his workload between offense and defense, but that role is expected to grow against the Patriots.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Cameron Wolfe
Tyler Warren Faces Another Tough Test vs Texans in Week 3
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 26, 2026, 1:20 PM ETIndianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren had a touchdown in each of his team's first two games of the 2026 NFL season. He was targeted 12 times, hauling in nine passes for 34 yards and the two scores. The low production in the passing game is concerning for his upside in Week 3, as the touchdowns have completely saved his games from being low-scoring affairs. To Warren's credit, Indy's first two opponents, the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, were excellent at stopping opposing tight end production last season. The test won't get much easier, though, against the Houston Texans in Week 3. They also have an excellent defense. The absence of Colts WR1 Alec Pierce (heel) helps Warren's upside case, and he should see plenty of volume as one of the team's top-2 pass-catchers alongside slot receiver Josh Downs. Warren is still worth starting in fantasy football leagues in case he catches another touchdown pass, but his scoring floor is worryingly low for now.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Xavier Legette Hard to Trust If Active in Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 1:20 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette is questionable for Week 3 against Cleveland after dealing with a knee injury this week. He missed Thursday's practice, returned as a limited participant Friday, and head coach Dave Canales said Legette will be a game-time decision. Even if he plays, there is not much here for fantasy managers to lean on. Legette has two catches for 64 yards on six targets through two games, with 55 of those yards coming on one play against Atlanta. He has also played only 53% and 50% of Carolina's offensive snaps, clearly behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. Coker is questionable with an ankle injury but is expected to play Sunday. Legette sits at WR89 in RotoBaller's updated Week 3 rankings, which fits where his role stands right now. The big play last week was encouraging, but the targets have been scarce and the knee issue adds another reason to stay away from him in most fantasy lineups.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Cam Little Remains Reliable Kicking Option in Week 3
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Sep 26, 2026, 1:17 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little remains a top fantasy kicking option entering Week 3 against the New England Patriots. He did miss a 54-yard field goal last week against the Denver Broncos, but has otherwise been reliable. The Jaguars offense remains potent enough to support a good fantasy kicker, and Little still has the leg to make long field goals. He may not be quite at the level of being a contender for top kicker in fantasy at the current moment, but he is still an easy start for fantasy managers. His stats would look a lot better if he made his 54-yard attempt, which is promising for his upside going forward. In a matchup with the Patriots. Little could be in line for more 50-yard attempts, meaning a potentially great fantasy outing in Week 3.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Cam Little RotoBaller
Daniel Jones Too Risky To Start In Fantasy Football In Week 3
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 26, 2026, 1:12 PM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones will face the Houston Texans at home in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Through two games, Jones has looked like a shadow of his former self, failing to eclipse 200 passing yards per game on average and throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions. The tear of his Achilles tendon last season likely has much to do with that, and he may not be 100 percent until near the end of the season or the offseason. Houston's defense is one of the best in the NFL, and Jones is missing his top wide receiver, Alec Pierce (heel), who's been placed on injured reserve. A rocky road forward lays in front of Jones, with perhaps his toughest test upcoming this week. The Texans allowed 36 points in Week 1 and got blown out in Week 2, but those games came against quarterbacks Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, who are far more accomplished than Jones thus far, making him a bench candidate even in superflex and 2QB leagues. Jones is prone to games with multiple turnovers, and should be avoided in fantasy football for Week 3.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Mike Washington Jr. Remains a Bench Stash in Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 1:10 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. has a favorable matchup with New Orleans in Week 3, but the workload still makes him tough to use. Washington has 10 carries for 48 yards through two games, with seven of those attempts coming in the opener. He dropped to three carries for seven yards against the Chargers and also drew one target. Ashton Jeanty remains the clear lead back and is not listed on Las Vegas' final injury report, so there is no obvious path to a bigger role this week. The matchup is at least encouraging. New Orleans has allowed 273 rushing yards on 55 attempts through two games, good for 5.0 yards per carry. Washington is still listed second behind Jeanty on the Raiders' depth chart and would become much more interesting if the starter were forced out. For Week 3, though, he is better left on fantasy benches as an upside handcuff rather than trusted in a starting lineup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Terrance Ferguson an Emerging Option at Tight End for Week 3
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 1:09 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson took a huge step forward last week, and he's suddenly on the fantasy radar as a low-end TE1 option for Week 3 against the Denver Broncos. Ferguson came on strong at the end of the 2025 season, and it didn't take long this season for him to pick up where he left off. After a quiet season opener, Ferguson exploded for six catches, 54 yards, and one touchdown in Week 2. The second-year tight end was Matthew Stafford's No. 2 target (behind Davante Adams) with Puka Nacua (hip) sidelined. All signs point to Nacua missing Sunday Night Football against the Broncos, leaving Ferguson in line to handle a very large role once again. He has earned Stafford's trust and ranks as the overall TE13 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 3.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jacksonville Jaguars a Mid-Tier D/ST in Week 3
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Sep 26, 2026, 1:07 PM ETThe Jacksonville Jaguars defense/special teams unit isn't the best option in fantasy for Week 3. They face off against Drake Maye and the New England Patriots, who are generally viewed as a top offense, but Maye has been turnover-prone of late. This week should tell a lot about both teams, as the Patriots offense will be looking to prove they are still a top offense, while the Jaguars defense will be looking to prove they are a top-tier defense that can match their own offense. The defense played well against the lowly Browns offense, but wasn't the greatest fantasy-wise against the Broncos. Both units feel relatively volatile entering Week 3, making the Jaguars D/ST settle right in the middle of potential options. The Jaguars D/ST has the potential to produce multiple turnovers, but also give up lots of points and yards, making them an okay-at-best option in Week 3.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: D/ST Rankings RotoBaller
Jonathan Taylor An Elite Must-Start RB1 In Week 3 vs Texans
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 26, 2026, 1:05 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor's career would likely be on a Hall of Fame trajectory had he not missed so much time due to injuries in his first six seasons in the NFL. He's showing no signs of slowing down this season. Through two games, he's rushed for 190 yards and four rushing touchdowns and caught seven of his eight targets for another 63 yards. His efforts have him as the fourth-highest scoring running back in PPR fantasy leagues this year. Houston is allowing opponents 3.9 yards per carry this season, which sits around league average. It's possible Taylor has a bigger receiving role this game, as Colts WR1 Alec Pierce (heel) won't be playing due to a heel injury. Game script shouldn't be an issue for Taylor -- typically, he sees less work when his team is getting blown out, but Houston's offense hasn't blown out a team with their starting quarterback active in over a year. Taylor has RB1 overall upside in every week he's healthy and active, and should be locked into starting lineups in all leagues.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Josh Downs Primed For Breakout In Week 3 vs Houston
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 26, 2026, 1:04 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs will be a bigger part of his team's passing offense in Week 3 against the Houston Texans. Colts starting WR Alec Pierce (heel) was placed on injured reserve after aggravating a heel injury in Week 2. With Indy's most productive receiver from last season sidelined, Downs will be tasked with absorbing some of his teammate's vacated targets. Downs has been one of the most efficient receivers in football when on the field. His upside has been limited by a lack of usage in the pass game, playing mainly in the slot, and not seeing much downfield work. Pierce's absence necessitates that some of those things change. The Texans have one of the NFL's better defenses, but they allowed higher-than-average slot WR production in 2025 as a result. Downs and tight end Tyler Warren are the only healthy pass-catchers on the Colts that have shown reasonable upside this season. Expect Downs to eclipse 10 targets this game, and start him as a WR3/flex with upside in fantasy football leagues.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Ben Sinnott A Dart Throw for Week 3 Against Seattle
Kyle McCarthy
Kyle McCarthy
Sep 26, 2026, 1:04 PM ETWashington Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott played the second-highest snap share of his career (67.6%) in Week 2 against the Cowboys. In place of Chig Okonkwo (hamstring), Sinnott started and caught a ball for six yards on the team's first offensive snap of the game. However, that was the third-year tight end's only reception. Sinnott should be expected to see another high snap share in Week 3. Washington's offensive ceiling is lower without Jayden Daniels (elbow), but both of Sinnott's career touchdowns have come from Marcus Mariota. Facing the vaunted Seattle Seahawks defense in Week 3, Sinnott profiles as a desperation tight end option in Week 3, ranking as RotoBaller's TE51.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller