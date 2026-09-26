RotoBaller's updated Week 3 defense (DST) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football DEF rankings and win more.
Welcome back, RotoBallers, to more fantasy football rankings for Week 3. Most fantasy managers stream team defenses in a given week. At RotoBaller HQ, we have updated our D/ST rankings to help managers find that streamer or decide which defense to start, with our Week 3 defense (D/ST) streamers, starts, and tiered rankings. Find out where key defenses such as the Seahawks, Eagles, 49ers, Panthers, Bills, Rams, Bengals, and Vikings are listed in the latest rankings.
Our defense fantasy football rankings for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 3 Team Defense Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|D/ST Tier
|D/ST Rank
|D/ST Name
|Position
|1
|1
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|1
|2
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|1
|3
|Houston Texans
|DST
|1
|4
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|2
|5
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|2
|6
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|3
|7
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|3
|8
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|3
|9
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|3
|10
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|4
|11
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|4
|12
|New England Patriots
|DST
|4
|13
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|4
|14
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|5
|15
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|5
|16
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|5
|17
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|5
|18
|New York Giants
|DST
|5
|19
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|5
|20
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|6
|21
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|6
|22
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|6
|23
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|6
|24
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|6
|25
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|7
|26
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|7
|27
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|7
|28
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|7
|29
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|8
|30
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|8
|31
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|8
|32
|New York Jets
|DST
Week 3 Team Defense Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks D/ST has been fantastic through two weeks. They draw a great matchup in Week 3 with the Washington Commanders starting backup quarterback Marcus Mariota. This unit is trending towards getting safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle) back into the lineup this weekend. He is a versatile player who the Commanders will likely have difficulty defending. Concerningly, the team will be without safety Julian Love (calf) this weekend, but this unit should still have no issues handling the Commanders' offense.
Seattle's defense is No. 2 in total yards allowed and No. 1 in passing yards allowed. Those numbers do not bode well for a backup quarterback despite Mariota's extensive NFL experience. Additionally, Seattle's defensive line should have a field day against the Commanders' offensive line. There should be plenty of sacks and opportunities for turnovers. Start this unit with confidence.
Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers D/ST will look to carry its momentum into a Week 3 clash with the Cleveland Browns. The Browns seem like a team worthy of targeting with opposing D/STs as long as Deshaun Watson is the starting quarterback. However, this matchup does carry some risk. The Panthers allowed 59 points to a stellar Bears offense in Week 1, and the team is still struggling to contain the running game. This will be a great litmus test for the Panthers D/ST to see if they can contain struggling running back Quinshon Judkins.
Additionally, the Browns' offense played much better last week than in the opener. If Watson can carry his play into Week 3, the Panthers D/ST may end up being more of a mid-range option. However, this unit should have a solid floor as the Cleveland offense still has yet to score more than 23 points in a game and is always a candidate for committing a turnover or two. There are better options on waivers, but this should be a solid option if you need a start.
Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs defense will face the Miami Dolphins on the road in Week 3. The Chiefs defense held the Denver Broncos to just 10 points in Week 1 before surrendering 30 points to the Indianapolis Colts last week. This defensive unit will now get a favorable matchup against the Dolphins, who have scored 13 points in each of the first two games this season. The Kansas City defense has racked up four sacks, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery in two weeks.
Despite the favorable matchup, this defensive unit could be down DB Chamarri Conner, who is listed as doubtful with a knee injury ahead of Sunday. That said, the Chiefs defense is still ranked as the second-best defense in our RotoBaller Week 3 rankings. Fantasy managers should feel good about plugging the Chiefs' defense into their lineups this week.
Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings' defense has looked superb so far, hounding quarterbacks and holding opponents to just six points in its past six quarters, making them a must-start fantasy option against the winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Two of the NFL's top five leaders in pressures are Vikings (edge rusher Dallas Turner and linebacker Blake Cashman), while Tampa's offense currently has more turnovers (five) than touchdowns (three).
Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield has a modest 398 yards and one passing touchdown through two games, though the entire offense has looked out of sync. Minnesota is just 2-9 in its past 11 trips to Tampa, and Mayfield and the Bucs won the most recent meeting, a 2023 game in Minnesota, as underdogs. But the current form of both teams matters more than series history, so fantasy managers should feel confident relying upon the Vikings' ability to cause chaos.
Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals defense has been one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 season so far, transitioning from one of the worst units in the league to one of the most improved through two weeks. The Bengals held the Houston Texans offense to just six points while racking up four sacks. The Cincinnati defense now has eight sacks and four fumbles recovered through two games in 2026. This defensive unit will now get to face the Pittsburgh Steelers led by a 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers, who has taken six sacks so far this season.
The Steelers offense has also scored the second-fewest points in football through two weeks. The Bengals defense should be able to feast against a weak Steelers offense, but they are dealing with a notable injury. Cincinnati may be without DT B.J. Hill, who is doubtful to play with an Achilles injury, but they should be able to overcome his absence. The Bengals defense is ranked ninth in our RotoBaller Week 3 rankings, making it a top-10 option at this position this week. Fantasy managers should be interested in the Bengals defense this Sunday.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific defenses, including the Seahawks, Eagles, 49ers, Panthers, Bills, Rams, Bengals, and Vikings. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Seahawks, Eagles, 49ers, Panthers, Bills, Rams, Bengals, and Vikings:
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