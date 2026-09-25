John Johnson's five fantasy football bold predictions for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Expert predictions for Garrett Wilson, Deebo Samuel Sr., Romeo Doubs, Omarion Hampton, and Javonte Williams.
There's nothing that gets a fantasy football analyst burned like looking back at his old bold predictions articles and calling out all of his misses. But bold predictions are fun to ponder, which is why they continue to draw interest every season.
There are no shortages of surprising performances every week in the NFL. And it's better that way, because seasons in which a handful of known elite players dominate all year and breakout performances don't happen, fantasy football is less interesting.
All the bold predictions in this piece coming true would definitely be the less likely outcome, but never say never. And it's worth analyzing certain matchups as putting players in positions to rack up a ton of fantasy points. So, let's break down five bold predictions for fantasy football in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Garrett Wilson Puts Up 25+ PPR Fantasy Points
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has played well through two games this season, but as fantasy football managers, we desperately want huge performances from our star players. In the case of Wilson, he scored 13.9 and 16.7 PPR fantasy points in his first two games.
Those are respectable numbers, but it's hard not to look at someone like Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and be envious of his massive day in Week 2. Regarding WRs picked later in fantasy drafts, Green Bay Packers wideout Christian Watson scored 32.7 PPR fantasy points in Week 1.
Geno Smith ➡️ Garrett Wilson for the TD
GBvsNYJ on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/9EsUYlmkpo
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
A matchup with the struggling Detroit Lions presents the perfect opportunity for Wilson to rack up a ton of points. The Lions are missing their two best safeties, Kerby Joseph (knee) and Brian Branch (Achilles), due to injuries. They were shredded by both the New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills in Week 1 and Week 2, respectively.
The Saints had WR Chris Olave total 180 receiving yards in Week 1 while quarterback Tyler Shough eclipsed 400 yards passing. And the Lions have given up six passing touchdowns in those two games. Wilson is primed to finally explode with an upgrade at quarterback in Geno Smith.
(after review) HOLY ONE-HAND GARRETT FREAKING WILSON TOUCHDOOOOOWN❕❕❕#HOUvsNYJ on @NFLonPrime pic.twitter.com/htLVwK7TA6
— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 1, 2024
Wilson is an incredibly talented receiver who's languished on bad offenses due to poor quarterback play. Smith, while not being an elite passer, is the best signal-caller who's thrown to him in his career other than QB Aaron Rodgers, who preferred to get the ball to WR Davante Adams anyway.
Expect Wilson to have a huge game in Week 3.
Deebo Samuel Sr. Totals Two Touchdowns Against Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals were just blown out of the water by their divisional rival, the Seattle Seahawks, in Week 2. That doesn't figure to change much in Week 3, when they'll face another divisional rival in the San Francisco 49ers.
The 49ers have been dominant over the Cardinals over the past four years, winning six of their eight meetings. The last matchup had the 49ers blasting the Cards 41-22. SF is coming off two huge wins, having blown out the Los Angeles Rams 27-7 in Week 1 and the Miami Dolphins 35-13 in Week 2.
— Follow @ZeroChillSports (@FollowZeroChill) September 11, 2026
Samuel logged his first touchdown of the season in Week 1, but was significantly quieter in Week 2, with just 31 receiving yards on three catches. The Cardinals present a golden opportunity for him to rush for one touchdown and catch another, evoking the Samuel of old that we all know so well.
Arizona is not a competitive team right now. A Week 1 win against the Los Angeles Chargers featured the less terrible of two terrible teams coming out on top, but they can't hold a candle to the 49ers when they're firing on all cylinders. Samuel should be the beneficiary of yet another dominant win for San Francisco on its way to a 3-0 start.
Romeo Doubs Cracks 100 Receiving Yards
New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs didn't catch a single pass in Week 1, but improved in Week 2 by grabbing three of his four targets for 96 yards. He also played 11 percent more of his team's offensive snaps, jumping from 56 percent in Week 1 to 67 percent in Week 2.
The Patriots will next face the Jacksonville Jaguars. Doubs is the No. 1 receiver for the Patriots now and will face a defense that's been vulnerable to big plays, like that of Cleveland Browns WR Denzel Boston in Week 1.
Denzel Boston with his first NFL TD#CLEvsJAX on CBS pic.twitter.com/2EzcBkQMF5
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 13, 2026
Boston's long touchdown came late in a blowout game, but Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has shown far more upside as a passer than Browns QB Deshaun Watson. And the Patriots severely lack other legitimate receiving threats.
Doubs is just getting started, and could have a monster day in a game where he's desperately needed by his team to produce. The rust from Week 1 is likely shaken off by now, and Doubs is a player known for having good hands, so season-long drop issues would be way outside the norm for him.
He should be started as a WR3/flex in fantasy football leagues.
Omarion Hampton Scores 30+ PPR Fantasy Points
Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton's 2026 campaign is off to a rocky start. Despite being fully healthy after the ankle fracture he suffered last season, he's struggled thanks to a few factors -- the overall ineptitude of the offense, the injuries that have depleted the interior offensive line, and his fumbling problems.
Hampton wasn't known as a major fumbler entering the NFL, but he's lost two fumbles through two games. That didn't stop him from scoring 17.5 PPR fantasy points in Week 2, and he's had a pair of touchdowns so far this year. But Week 3 could be an ideal matchup.
Cam Akers bounces outside to put Houston ahead 🙌
📺: #BUFvsHOU on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/gzl8O1UckM
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024
The Buffalo Bills have consistently had one of the worst run defenses in the NFL for the past few seasons. Perhaps that's changed a bit now that former head coach Sean McDermott was fired, but their defense still prefers to take away the big pass plays as much as possible, which leaves them vulnerable to running back receiving production.
In Week 1, Houston Texans running back David Montgomery wasn't efficient, but he scored three total touchdowns in the loss. Running back Woody Marks averaged nearly five yards per carry, and in Week 2, Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs racked up over 18 PPR fantasy points on receiving usage alone.
Hampton should find success both on the ground and as a pass-catcher as the Bills continually sell out to stop big plays downfield and leave more space in the short areas of the field for Hampton to run in.
Javonte Williams Gets Held Under 50 Total Yards
The Dallas Cowboys will face the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil in Week 3. Baltimore's run defense is one of the better units in the NFL. And through two weeks, Williams averages under 3.0 yards per rush, which ranks among the worst of all running backs so far.
The Ravens are the toughest defense Dallas will have faced so far. Games against the New York Giants and Washington Commanders just can't compare, as those two teams have had abysmal run defenses for multiple years now.
JAVONTE WILLIAMS GOT A TRUCK FOR CHRISTMAS
DALvsWAS on @Netflix pic.twitter.com/BR1mQCLXBP
— NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2025
It was much different last season. That's because the Cowboys had one of the best run-blocking offensive lines in the NFL. Their best run-blocker, Tyler Smith, is out with a thumb injury, and it's been obvious through two games how important he was.
The Cowboys may not have much of a ground game at all until he comes back, and he's on injured reserve, so that won't be until Week 5 at the earliest. Dallas may just go away from the run game altogether and try to pass its way to victory.
A few receptions for Williams, and I may get burned on this take. But predicting him to be held under 50 rushing yards isn't exactly bold since he is averaging just 35.5 rushing yards through two contests.
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