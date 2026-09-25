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Should I Drop Kenny Gainwell? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 3 (2026)

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Kenny Gainwell - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Should I drop Kenny Gainwell for fantasy football Week 3? Is Kenny Gainwell a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.

In This Article hide
Should I Drop Kenny Gainwell in Fantasy?
Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The fantasy season just started, but now is the time to evaluate your roster and make decisions to try to optimize your fantasy scoring for the immediate and long-term future. Getting stuck on the players you drafted, especially when their role isn’t providing fantasy points, can sink fantasy lineups quickly.

One player who could fit that billing is Kenny Gainwell, a veteran free agent signing by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason. The hope was that Gainwell would be able to earn a sizable role in the Buccaneers’ backfield with potential for three-down work if Bucky Irving was injured. So far, that has not materialized.

Should fantasy managers drop Kenny Gainwell? Let’s dive in.

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Should I Drop Kenny Gainwell in Fantasy?

Kenny Gainwell was a popular mid-round running back selection throughout the summer. Gainwell was viewed as a potential fantasy contributor thanks to his work as a pass-catching back and complement to Bucky Irving in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ backfield.

Gainwell was coming off a career-best season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, recording 114 carries for 537 yards and five touchdowns while adding 85 targets, 73 receptions, 486 yards, and three touchdowns. That was enough to push Gainwell to an RB20 finish with 13.0 PPR points per game.

The veteran running back signed a two-year, $14 million contract to replace free agent Rachaad White in Tampa Bay’s backfield. Questions about Irving’s health combined with reports and quotes from coaches and quarterback Baker Mayfield pushed Gainwell up draft boards throughout the summer.

Throughout two weeks, it's clear that Irving, not Gainwell, is not in a position to contribute to fantasy lineups at this point in the season.

Irving has an advantage over Gainwell in terms of snap share (70.5% to 40.2%), attempts (25 to 7), touches (36 to 11), and opportunities (36 to 12). More importantly, Gainwell’s path to fantasy relevance, his work in the pass game, has yet to materialize. Gainwell has just five targets, three receptions, and eight yards in two games.

Fantasy managers can’t confidently put Gainwell into their fantasy lineups, but he remains a valuable potential handcuff given Irving’s injury history. The Buccaneers have a strong offensive line, and Gainwell would have only Sean Tucker as competition for touches if Irving were injured.

 

Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?

There have been plenty of injuries early in the fantasy season. While Gainwell would be considered a hold for many, the truth is fantasy managers who need a player with a consistent role may need to churn him, especially if they play in a league with limited bench spots.

Unfortunately, the options at the running back position aren’t dramatically better than Gainwell. Still, there are players who are getting more volume and have a clearer path to fantasy production early in the season.

San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black (50% rostered) has 21 carries and one reception in his first two games, even though his fantasy production (10.5 PPR points) isn’t exceptional. Like Gainwell, he’d be in a position to be a high-end fantasy option in case of injuries.

Arizona Cardinals’ running back Tyler Allgeier (44% rostered) has 22 carries and four targets in two weeks while splitting the Cardinals’ backfield with rookie Jeremiyah Love. Allgeier only had five carries in a negative game script, but had 17 carries in a Week 1 win over the Chargers.

Finally, Kansas City Chiefs’ rookie Emmett Johnson (33% rostered) has back-to-back weeks with two targets and at least 6.0 fantasy points scored. Johnson is stuck behind Kenneth Walker III, but has impressed during his limited opportunities. He could earn more touches if he continues to shine in his limited role, but won’t offer much more production than Gainwell at this point.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 3?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Kaelon Black, Tyler Allgeier, Emmett Johnson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Kaelon Black, Tyler Allgeier, Emmett Johnson. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kaelon Black, Tyler Allgeier, Emmett Johnson:

Kaelon Black
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kaelon Black
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kaelon Black
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kaelon Black
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kaelon Black
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kaelon Black
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Tyjae Spears
Kaelon Black
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Tre Tucker
Kaelon Black
vs
Rashod Bateman
Kaelon Black
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Romeo Doubs
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kaelon Black
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kaelon Black
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kaelon Black
vs
Braelon Allen
Kaelon Black
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Kaelon Black
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Mike Washington Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tyler Allgeier
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Tank Bigsby
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tyler Allgeier
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Brenton Strange
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kaelon Black
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Braelon Allen
Tyler Allgeier
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DeeJay Dallas
Tyler Allgeier
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Mike Washington Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
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Keaton Mitchell
Tyler Allgeier
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Brian Robinson
Emmett Johnson
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KC Concepcion Jr.
Emmett Johnson
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Devaughn Vele
Emmett Johnson
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Romeo Doubs
Emmett Johnson
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Tre Tucker
Emmett Johnson
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Adonai Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
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Terrance Ferguson
Emmett Johnson
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Dontayvion Wicks
Emmett Johnson
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Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
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Emanuel Wilson
Emmett Johnson
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Jonah Coleman
Emmett Johnson
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Tyjae Spears
Emmett Johnson
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Tank Bigsby
Emmett Johnson
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Braelon Allen
Emmett Johnson
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DeeJay Dallas
Emmett Johnson
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Mike Washington Jr.
Emmett Johnson
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Keaton Mitchell

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Jamie Calandro's Week 3 Ranks: Top-Accuracy
Week 3 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 3
Booms and Busts: Fantasy Football Starts/Sits


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