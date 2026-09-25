Fantasy football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em and lineup advice for all 2026 Week 3 matchups. Joey analyzes in-depth Week 3 matchups via game-by-game breakdowns.
Welcome, RotoBallers, to our weekly Start 'em and Sit 'em article! This Week 3 matchups analysis and fantasy football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em piece will hopefully help you make winning lineup decisions every week of the fantasy season.
Now that we have two weeks under our belt, we have much more information at our disposal. There are players breaking out right in front of our players, star players off to slow starts, and some players stepping up for injured players. This will all help us make better lineup decisions in Week 3 and beyond.
Let's dive into every Week 3 game (Sunday through Monday) and analyze the best starts and sits. Good luck with your fantasy teams in Week 3!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Matchups Analysis - Sunday 1:00 EST Games
Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns
Matchups We Love:
Quinshon Judkins hasn't produced much through the first two weeks, scoring seven PPR fantasy points in Week 1 and 9.8 PPR fantasy points in Week 2. However, he gets a prime matchup in Week 2 against a Panthers defense that has allowed 70+ rush yards to three RBs already this season. Considering Judkins has played above 64% of the team's snaps in both games, he's a nice RB2 play.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
QB Bryce Young
Bryce Young has definitely played his way into being a QB1 option this week. He scored 32.7 fantasy points in Week 1 and scored another 24.1 fantasy points in Week 2. Now he gets a Browns secondary that allowed 245 yards and four passing touchdowns to Trevor Lawrence in Week 1. Young's six passing touchdowns (with one rushing touchdown) so far this season make him a lower-end QB1.
Bryce Young drops it in the 🪣 to Xavier Legette!
CARvsATL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Ia62dGy6wX
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
Deshaun Watson actually threw the ball last week in the Browns' upset win. He threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns en route to a QB12 fantasy finish. Although this Panthers defense allowed Caleb Williams to have a monster performance back in Week 1, Watson should only be started in deeper Superflex formats in Week 3.
Jonathon Brooks being out for the next few weeks means that Chuba Hubbard will have this entire backfield to himself moving forward. That will put him in the high-end RB2 range against a Browns defense that allowed Bucky Irving to total 89 yards on the ground last week. With back-to-back RB10 fantasy finishes, Hubbard should be in most lineups.
Browns WRs
The only WR that fantasy managers should be looking to start on this Browns team is Denzel Boston. Jerry Jeudy didn't catch a pass last week, and KC Concepcion Jr. has just 61 total yards through two weeks. On the other hand, Boston has stepped up for this offense with a top-24 fantasy finish in consecutive weeks. He's always a risk to start, but he looks to have a solid floor due to his 51.8% receiving air yards share.
Boston will be a decent flex option in 12+ team leagues.
Panthers WRs
Both Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker have been solid fantasy options to begin the year. McMillan is coming off a five-year, 101-yard performance last week, while Coker has caught eight passes in back-to-back games. That makes both playmakers WR2 plays this week. The Browns have allowed four receiving touchdowns to wideouts this year, and four different WRs have scored in double figures.
Darren Waller grabbed two touchdown passes last week and finished as the overall TE5 last week. However, expectations should be tempered for the veteran in Week 3. He hasn't played above 45% of the team's snaps in either game so far and only has five targets on the season. There are better options to start than him unless you need some touchdown upside.
Harold Fannin Jr. was a bit more involved in the passing game in Week 2, catching five passes for 54 yards. His target share jumped to 20%, and his target-per-route rate rose to 25% last week. Both are encouraging signs for Fannin's fantasy value in the coming weeks. Nevertheless, he will fall outside the top-12 at the position this week against a Panthers defense that has yet to allow more than 35 receiving yards to a TE.
Injuries:
- Jonathon Brooks (groin)
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
Matchups We Love:
RB Chase Brown
Chase Brown should continue to be in all fantasy lineups in Week 3. He has totaled over 75 yards from scrimmage in both games this season and remains the top back in this Bengals offense. Brown will come in as a low-end RB1 this week against a Steelers defense that has allowed the fifth-most rush yards through two weeks.
Pat Freiermuth continues to operate as a security blanket for Aaron Rodgers. He caught five passes for 46 yards and one touchdown back in Week 1 and caught four passes for 32 yards in Week 2. After Dalton Schultz just totaled 12 catches for 140 yards against this Cincinnati defense last week, Freiermuth has some appeal in deeper formats.
Matchups We Hate:
QB Joe Burrow
This is a tough matchup for Joe Burrow. The Steelers have been great on the defensive side to start the season and only let Drake Maye score nine fantasy points last week. Although Burrow will still come in as a low-end QB1 this week, he isn't necessarily a must-start in this difficult matchup. He only scored 16.2 fantasy points in a tough matchup against the Texans last week.
There is a real chance that Rico Dowdle does not play in Week 3 after missing the first two days of practice due to a toe injury. That would put Jaylen Warren in the driver's seat to handle a larger workload. Warren's potential workload will put him in the RB2 range. However, this won't be an easy matchup, as the Bengals have allowed the fewest rush yards through the first two weeks.
Other Matchups:
QB Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers should not be started in most leagues, even Superflex formats this week. He scored just 12.5 fantasy points in Week 1 and five fantasy points in Week 2. There isn't much upside in starting him unless you absolutely have to. The Bengals have also allowed zero passing touchdowns through the first two weeks.
Bengals WRs
The tough matchup for Burrow could hurt Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins' numbers. Still, both WRs should be in most lineups. Chase is a must-start WR1, while Higgins comes in as a lower-end WR2. Both WRs could still have solid fantasy days despite Pittsburgh's secondary. Last week, Romeo Doubs totaled 96 yards through the air against this same secondary a week ago.
Steelers WRs
DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. will be low-floor, low-ceiling plays in Week 3. Metcalf has yet to score in double figures through two weeks, and Pittman is coming off an injury that sidelined him for last week's game. Since this Bengals defense has allowed no passing touchdowns so far, both Metcalf and Pittman are riskier plays. Metcalf will be a WR4, and Pittman comes in as a low-end WR4.
Injuries:
- Rico Dowdle (toe)
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
Matchups We Love:
QB C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud has some streaming appeal this week in a plus matchup. Stroud has scored at least 16.5 fantasy points in back-to-back games and gets a Colts defense in Week 3 that has really struggled in the secondary. Both Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes threw for over 320 yards in each of the first two games. Stroud could be a sneaky QB1 play.
Last week was a weird game for David Montgomery. He only saw six carries in the loss and didn't see many opportunities in the second half. However, fantasy managers should expect a bounce-back performance from Montgomery in Week 3. The Colts have allowed the third-most fantasy points and second-most rush yards to opposing RBs this season. That makes the veteran a solid RB2 play.
WR Josh Downs
With Alec Pierce sidelined for the next few weeks, Josh Downs should have a bigger role in this offense. He caught seven passes for 72 yards last week and had a 30% target share. While this Houston secondary is one of the best in the league, this unit has allowed three different WRs to score above 14 PPR fantasy points this season. With Downs set to avoid the Derek Stingley Jr. shadow, he is a sneaky solid play.
TE Dalton Schultz
All signs point to Nico Collins missing another week due to a hamstring issue. Assuming he does, Schultz should be in for another solid game through the air. The veteran TE caught 12 passes for 140 yards with Collins out last week. He now gets a matchup against a Colts defense that allowed nine catches for 101 yards and one touchdown to Travis Kelce last week. Schultz is a must-start TE1.
Matchups We Hate:
QB Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones should only be started in deeper Superflex formats in Week 3. Jones has only thrown for 367 yards and two touchdowns through the first two weeks, and this Houston secondary is no joke. Burrow only scored 16.5 fantasy points last week against this same defense. It's fair to assume that Jones will have a hard time in this contest.
No, you aren't sitting Jonathan Taylor because he is listed in this section. He finished as the overall RB8 in Week 1 and as the overall RB1 last week against the Chiefs. But this is a tough matchup for the Colts running back. The Texans have held both James Cook III and Chase Brown to under 12 PPR fantasy points in the first two weeks.
Other Matchups:
Texans WRs
With Collins trending toward being out again, Kayshon Boutte, Xavier Hutchinson, and Jaylin Noel will all see more looks in the passing game. However, none of these WRs are viable plays this week. Boutte only totaled 6.7 PPR fantasy points last week, Hutchinson had 6.7 PPR fantasy points, and Noel had 5.4 PPR fantasy points. It's too hard to trust any of these WRs.
WR Keenan Allen
Keenan Allen should see a few more looks with Pierce expected to be out for multiple weeks. It might not be a good idea, though, to start him this week against this Texans defense. Allen only caught one pass for five yards last week despite Pierce leaving the contest in the first quarter. He had just a 50.8% snap share while running only 17 routes.
TE Tyler Warren
Tyler Warren will remain a strong TE1 play in Week 3. He has caught a touchdown pass in both games this season and could see a few more looks with Pierce not playing in this game. You're starting Warren with confidence this weekend. Back in Week 1, this same Texans defense allowed Dalton Kincaid to catch five passes for 130 yards.
Injuries:
- Alec Pierce (heel)
- Nico Collins (hamstring)
Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins
Matchups We Love:
QB Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes has balled out in his first two games back from his torn ACL. He scored 22.7 fantasy points against the Broncos in Week 1 and then scored 29 fantasy points against the Colts in Week 2. Mahomes will now go up against a Dolphins defense that allowed three passing touchdowns to Kirk Cousins in Week 1 and 28.5 fantasy points to Brock Purdy in Week 2. That's enough reason to start Mahomes in all formats.
RB Kenneth Walker III
Kenneth Walker is the current RB1 on the season. You're obviously starting him in every format in this plus matchup against the Dolphins. Miami allowed Ashton Jeanty to score 32.7 PPR fantasy points in Week 1 and Christian McCaffrey to score 22.6 PPR fantasy points last week. Walker is a must-start RB1.
Matchups We Hate:
QB Malik Willis
Malik Willis has had no help through the first two weeks of the season. His receiving core remains questionable, and his offensive line hasn't done a great job protecting him. With a matchup against the Chiefs on the horizon in Week 3, Willis should only be started in Superflex formats this week. The Chiefs have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to QBs this season.
Dolphins WRs
Caleb Douglas is still not practicing after leaving Sunday's game early due to an ankle injury. If he can't go, that would leave Malik Washington, Chris Bell, and Ryan Miller as the top WRs in this offense for Week 3. Fantasy managers shouldn't be starting any of these WRs this week in a tough matchup. Washington is the only one who has some appeal, but he's more of a deep-league start.
Other Matchups:
Things might be tough for De'Von Achane right now, but he is still a solid start in Week 3. Achane has played above 75% of the team's offensive snaps and has had over a 60% rush share in each of the first two games of the season. With the workhorse role still there for the 24-year-old, he's a default start in all leagues.
Chiefs WRs
Even though Mahomes has thrown the ball well across the first two weeks, Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy haven't been big-time contributors. Rice has yet to score above 12.5 PPR fantasy points, and Worthy has yet to total over 25 receiving yards. That puts Rice on the high-end WR3 line, and Worthy as a potential flex option in 16+ team leagues.
TE Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce has been Mahomes' favorite target in the passing game to start the season. He caught three passes for 71 yards in Week 1 and nine passes for 101 yards and one touchdown last week. Those two performances make Kelce a strong TE1 option this weekend. The Dolphins also just let George Kittle catch four passes for 80 yards and one touchdown last week.
Injuries:
None
Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills
Matchups We Love:
If there is a game for Justin Herbert to have a big-time performance, it's this one against the Bills. Buffalo has allowed over 270 yards and multiple passing touchdowns in both games this season, which included letting Jared Goff throw for 327 yards and four touchdowns last week. Herbert could go off this week in a potential high-scoring game. He's a low-end QB1.
There are some concerns about Omarion Hampton moving forward, especially given his limited usage in the passing game. Hampton has only run 14 routes through two weeks and has just a 3.8% target share. However, Hampton will be a must-start RB2 this week in a really good matchup. Buffalo allowed three touchdowns to Montgomery in Week 1, and Gibbs poured in 23.3 PPR fantasy points last week.
Ladd McConkey was obviously a bit limited last week with that rib issue that he suffered in Week 2. He only played 45.6% of the team's snaps and saw just three targets in the contest. But with McConkey getting in a full practice on Wednesday, he should be back to 100% in Week 3. That's enough reason to start him as a solid WR2. He'll operate in the slot, where Amon-Ra St. Brown totaled 142 yards against this Bills defense last week.
WR Dalton Kincaid
Dalton Kincaid is emerging as a must-start TE moving forward. He scored 18 PPR fantasy points in Week 1 and followed that up with a 22.5 PPR fantasy point day in Week 2. Considering Kincaid leads all TEs in receiving air yards and yards per route run through two weeks, he should be started in most leagues this week. The Chargers also allowed nine catches for 95 yards and one touchdown to Trey McBride back in Week 1.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
QB Josh Allen
There should be no questions about Josh Allen this week. Start him as a QB1.
James Cook will remain a strong RB1 start this week against the Chargers. Cook is coming off a 20.9 PPR fantasy point day in Week 2 behind a 135-yard, one-touchdown performance on the ground. Los Angeles has done a good job stopping the run this year (78.5 rush yards allowed), but Cook should be in all fantasy lineups.
Quentin Johnston has been extremely quiet through the first two weeks. He caught just two passes for 17 yards in Week 1 and one pass for seven yards in Week 2. Even though this Bills secondary allowed Nico Collins to explode for a 21.2 PPR fantasy point day on the outside back in Week 1, it's too risky to roll with Johnston in most leagues. He has a 20.8% target share so far.
WR DJ Moore
It remains to be seen whether DJ Moore will be able to play in Week 3. Despite Moore telling reporters that he "feels good" on Wednesday, the veteran wideout did not practice on Thursday. If he plays, he'll be a high-end WR3 in a game that could feature a lot of points. If he misses, Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir get a slight bump. Shakir would be a solid flex option, while Coleman could be an option in deeper leagues.
WR Oronde Gadsden II
Oronde Gadsden II has a prime opportunity in front of him to be a viable fantasy option once again. With David Njoku and Charlie Kolar out for the next few weeks, Gadsden is the last man standing in this Los Angeles TE room. While no one knows what his role will look like with both TEs out, he could be plugged in as a TE1 in 16+ team leagues this week. The Bills just let Sam LaPorta score 17.2 PPR fantasy points last week.
Injuries:
- DJ Moore (shoulder)
- David Njoku (leg)
New York Jets at Detroit Lions
Matchups We Love:
QB Geno Smith
Geno Smith has taken care of the ball through the first two weeks. While the fantasy results haven't necessarily been there for him to start the season, he has some QB2 potential in Superflex formats this week. The Lions have allowed over 25 fantasy points to both quarterbacks they have faced so far and three passing touchdowns in both contests. Smith could be worth a look.
Jets WRs
Both Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell have been viable fantasy options to start the season. Wilson has scored above 13.5 PPR fantasy points in both contests, while Mitchell has totaled at least 60 receiving yards in back-to-back games. Now these two WRs get a matchup against a Lions secondary that ranks 32nd in receptions and receiving yards allowed to WRs. That makes Wilson a high-end WR2, and Mitchell a low-end WR3.
Geno Smith ➡️ Garrett Wilson for the TD
GBvsNYJ on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/9EsUYlmkpo
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
TE Kenyon Sadiq
If you are in desperate need of a TE this week, Kenyon Sadiq could be a potential option in super deep leagues. The Jets have obviously held back Sadiq's workload early in the season after he missed most of training camp. However, Sadiq has a plus matchup this week against the Lions. Detroit has allowed four touchdowns to TEs this season.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
QB Jared Goff
Jared Goff will be a solid low-end QB1 option this week against the Jets. Goff has thrown multiple passing touchdowns in both games this season and will get this New York secondary in a dome at home. He is a safe quarterback option this week, as he is averaging the fourth-most pass attempts through the first two weeks.
RB Jahmyr Gibbs
Jahmyr Gibbs will remain a must-start RB1 in Week 3. He has finished as the overall RB3 in back-to-back weeks.
RB Breece Hall
Breece Hall has had two completely different games. In Week 1, he provided big numbers on the ground, rushing for 102 yards and one touchdown. In Week 2, he did most of his damage through the air, catching five passes for 63 yards. Despite the different usage in both games, he still finished as a top-14 RB in both weeks. After Cook ran for 135 yards last week against this Lions defense, Hall is a solid RB2 play.
Lions WRs
Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams have had two completely different seasons to date. St. Brown has scored above 28 PPR fantasy points in both games, while Williams has totaled under 50 yards in back-to-back contests. You're obviously starting St. Brown as a WR1 in all formats. As for Williams, he's a riskier WR3 play. The Jets have allowed the second-fewest yards per completion this season.
TE Sam LaPorta
Sam LaPorta has been a reliable fantasy option to start the season. He scored 9.8 PPR fantasy points in Week 1 and scored 17.2 PPR fantasy points in Week 2. LaPorta will remain a strong TE1 play against the Jets in Week 3. Although New York has done a solid job against TEs early on, he should still be in most lineups.
Injuries:
None
Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders
Matchups We Love:
Seahawks QBs
Sam Darnold is pushing to play on Sunday, but the Seahawks could err on the side of caution and start Drew Lock instead. Whoever starts for the Seahawks in Week 3 will be a solid QB2 option. Jalen Hurts threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns against this defense in Week 1, and Dak Prescott threw for 279 yards and four touchdowns against this same defense last week.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba has a prime opportunity in front of him in Week 3. CeeDee Lamb just torched this secondary for 153 yards and two touchdowns last week, and Smith-Njigba is coming off a nine-catch, 155-yard, three-touchdown performance. Start him as a WR1.
TE AJ Barner
AJ Barner has some sneaky upside this weekend against the Commanders. Dallas Goedert caught four passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns, and Jake Ferguson caught four passes for 43 yards and two touchdowns against this Washington defense over the past two weeks. Even though Barner only has three catches on the season, he could be an option in deeper leagues.
Matchups We Hate:
Marcus Mariota will start for the injured Jayden Daniels this week. Unfortunately, this is a super tough matchup for the veteran signal-caller. The Seahawks held Drake Maye (12.8 fantasy points) and Jacoby Brissett (7.5 fantasy points) to under 13 fantasy points, and this secondary has given up the fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs across two weeks. Mariota is a must-sit.
Commanders RBs
It's tough to trust any running back in this Commanders backfield this week. The Seahawks have allowed the fifth-fewest rushing yards so far this season and were one of the best defenses against fantasy RBs last season. That makes both Croskey-Merritt and Rachaad White risky flex plays this week. If you had to start one, White is likely the better play due to his receiving, especially since Seattle allows six catches per game to RBs.
Commanders WRs
Both Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs get downgraded this week with Mariota at quarterback. Both WRs also have a tough matchup on the other side. A.J. Brown didn't do anything before leaving with an injury, and both Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. were held in check. Diggs will come in as a low-end WR3, while McLaurin is more of a WR4.
Other Matchups:
It remains up in the air whether Jadarian Price will be able to suit up in Week 3. The rookie is dealing with a chest/shoulder injury and left last week's game early. If he suits up, he will come in as a potential flex option against a Commanders defense that held Saquon Barkley to nine PPR fantasy points in Week 1 and Javonte Williams to eight PPR fantasy points in Week 2.
Injuries:
- Jayden Daniels (elbow)
- Jadarian Price (chest/shoulder)
Tennessee Titans at New York Giants
Matchups We Love:
WR Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers was battling a shoulder issue for most of last week, but he is good to go for Week 3. The problem is that Winston didn't really look Nabers' way on Monday night. The superstar playmaker was held ot just one catch for one yard. With a full week of Winston having first-team reps, though, Nabers should be more involved. He could have a big game after the Titans just let DeVonta Smith total 27.7 PPR fantasy points.
RB Tony Pollard
Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears have split this Titans backfield through the first two weeks. Pollard hasn't really had the results through the first two weeks, scoring only 4.4 PPR fantasy points in Week 1 and 7.5 PPR fantasy points in Week 2. However, he has some flex appeal this week in a good matchup. The Giants
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
QB Cam Ward
Cam Ward put together one of his best fantasy performances of his career in Week 2. He scored 20 fantasy points behind a two-rushing-touchdown day. But fantasy managers shouldn't expect that to continue into Week 3. Ward has thrown for 323 yards and one touchdown through the first two weeks. He's a low-end QB2 play this week even against a Giants defense that allowed four passing touchdowns last week.
Jameis Winston has always been a gun-slinger in his career. You never really know which version of Winston will show up on any given week. For this week, the 32-year-old veteran will be a lower-end QB2 against the Titans. Tennessee played Geno Smith tough in Week 1, but allowed 264 yards and two touchdowns to Jalen Hurts last week.
RB Cam Skattebo
The Giants could lean on Cam Skattebo more with Jaxson Dart now out for the season. Skattebo really didn't do much against the Rams last week, but this is a better matchup for the second-year running back. Breece Hall ran for 102 yards and one touchdown against this defense in Week 1, and then Bigsby managed to rush for 33 yards and one touchdown. That puts Skattebo on the RB2 line this week.
Titans WRs
Fantasy managers can't really trust any Titans WR right now. Carnell Tate has just seven catches for 65 yards, and Wan'Dale Robinson has six catches for 47 yards. Given that Ward has yet to throw for over 200 yards this season, both Tate and Robinson are riskier flex options. It's best to avoid them unless in dire situations.
Despite Winston taking over for Dart for the season, Isaiah Likely will remain a solid TE1 play each week. Likely had a 31.3% target share last week, and most of his targets came after Dart left Monday's game. The Giants playmaker should continue to be a key member of this passing attack. He'll be a top-10 play this week.
Injuries:
- Jaxson Dart (knee)
- Malik Nabers (shoulder)
New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars
Matchups We Love:
None
Matchups We Hate:
QB Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence has another tough matchup on deck in Week 3. After being held to only 7.2 fantasy points against the Broncos in Week 2, Lawrence now has to go up against a vicious Patriots defense. New England held Drew Lock to 12.8 fantasy points in Week 1 and Aaron Rodgers to five fantasy points in Week 2. While Lawrence is a better QB than both, he will be a riskier QB1 option.
Bhayshul Tuten has split this Jacksonville backfield almost evenly this year. He played just 49% of the snaps in Week 1, and 51% of the snaps in Week 2. That split usage, combined with this tough matchup against the Patriots, makes Tuten a lower-end RB2 this weekend. New England has allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points and zero rushing touchdowns through the first two weeks.
Bhayshul Tuten scores on the direct snap
JAXvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/526XfNoO6K
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
Brian Thomas Jr. has posted the exact same stat line in each of his two games this season: three catches for 40 yards. Unfortunately, fantasy managers should expect another poor game from Thomas in Week 3. Christian Gonzalez could shadow Thomas on the outside this week, and Gonzalez just held DK Metcalf to four catches for 27 yards last week. Thomas is a risky flex option.
Brenton Strange is the clear fourth-option in this offense to start the season. He has just four catches for 40 yards and one touchdown through the first two weeks. Therefore, he shouldn't really be an option in most leagues this week, especially against a Patriots defense that has yet to allow more than 40 yards to a TE in two weeks.
Other Matchups:
QB Drake Maye
Drake Maye has not benefited from playing against two elite defenses to begin the season. He scored just 12.8 fantasy points against the Seahawks in Week 1 and nine fantasy points against the Steelers in Week 2. Considering the Jaguars just held Bo Nix to 15 fantasy points last week, Maye will be a lower-end QB1. He could have some rushing upside in this game, though, as Deshaun Watson ran for 38 yards against this defense in Week 1.
Patriots RBs
This Patriots backfield will likely continue to operate in a 50/50 timeshare between TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson. Henderson was the top rusher for this team last week (76 yards and one touchdown), while Stevenson played just 36% of the team's snaps after losing a fumble. Both RBs will be flex plays this week, with Henderson ranking slightly higher after seeing 16 carries a week ago.
Parker Washington has been the clear top WR in this offense through the first two weeks. He caught five passes for 83 yards and one touchdown in Week 1 and totaled seven receptions for 98 yards last week. With a 36% target share and 139.5 receiving air yards per game so far this season, he's a must-start WR2 this week.
WR Romeo Doubs
Romeo Doubs stepped up in the absence of Brown last week, catching three passes for 96 yards. He finished with a 38.8% receiving air yards rate and a 21.1% targets per route run rate in that victory. However, Doubs will be more of a flex option in 14+ team leagues for Week 3. He only saw four targets in Week 2, and Maye has always spread the ball around on offense in his short career.
TE Hunter Henry
The expectation is that Hunter Henry will be more involved in the offense with Brown out. That didn't really happen last week, as Henry caught only three passes for 40 yards. For this week, the 31-year-old playmaker will come in as a low-end TE1 in 12+ team leagues. The Jaguars let Nate Adkins catch three passes for 32 yards and one touchdown last weekend.
Injuries:
- A.J. Brown (hamstring)
Matchup Analysis - Sunday Afternoon Games
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
Matchups We Love:
49ers WRs
The 49ers are hoping that Mike Evans will be good to go for this Week 3 matchup. He has yet to practice this week with what the team is describing as a hip issue. If he's able to suit up, he'll have a plus matchup on the outside. Jaxon Smith-Njigba just torched this secondary for 155 yards and three touchdowns last week. Evans is a mid-tier WR2 this week.
As for Deebo Samuel Sr., he will come in as a WR3 if Evans plays and a mid-tier WR2 if Evans misses. Although Samuel had a quiet performance in Week 2 (three catches for 31 yards), he's a strong matchup in the slot. This is the same Arizona secondary that allowed Ladd McConkey to total 82 yards and one touchdown back in Week 1.
Matchups We Hate:
QB Jacoby Brissett
It's a smart idea to sit Jacoby Brissett in most Superflex formats this week. He only threw for 95 yards and one touchdown against a tough Seahawks secondary last week and has another tough matchup on deck against the 49ers. San Francisco let Matthew Stafford throw for only 155 yards in Week 1, and Malik Willis throw for 197 yards in Week 2.
Cardinals WRs
Both Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. were non-existent in the passing game last week. Both will be hard to trust as top options this week. The 49ers have allowed the third-fewest receptions to opposing WRs through two weeks, and neither Cardinals WR has stepped up in the early going. Wilson will be more of a WR3 this week, while Harrison should be sat in most formats with only one catch across two contests.
TE Trey McBride
It doesn't matter too much that Trey McBride has a tough matchup this week. Every fantasy manager should continue to start him as a TE1 this week. He caught nine passes for 95 yards and one touchdown in Week 1 and totaled eight receptions for 41 yards and one touchdown in Week 2.
Other Matchups:
QB Brock Purdy
Purdy will come into Week 3 as a strong QB1 option. He finished as the overall QB10 in Week 1 and as the overall QB5 in Week 2. With back-to-back 22+ fantasy-point performances, the 49ers signal-caller will be a top start of the week. The Cardinals just let Drew Lock throw for 235 yards and three touchdowns last week en route to a QB9 fantasy finish.
RB Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey will continue to be a must-start RB1 option. His usage is a bit down from last year, as he has played under 56% of the team's snaps in both games this season. Nevertheless, McCaffrey should still be in all lineups. He scored 22.6 PPR fantasy points last week while playing just 27 snaps.
Jeremiyah Love hasn't been a viable fantasy option so far. He scored just 13 PPR fantasy points in Week 1 and 7.5 PPR fantasy points in Week 2. The Cardinals are obviously limiting his usage a bit after sitting out most of the preseason with an ankle injury. The rookie still isn't fully trustworthy, but he's a low-end RB2 this week because of his upside.
TE George Kittle
George Kittle's snap share stayed about the same from Week 1. The 49ers are clearly easing the veteran tight end back into action after last year's Achilles injury. However, Kittle will be a low-end TE1 this week. He's always a good bet to score a touchdown, and the Cardinals let David Njoku total five catches for 58 yards on just 30 snaps back in Week 1.
Injuries:
- Mike Evans (hip)
Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Matchups We Love:
T.J. Hockenson has a favorable matchup ahead of him in Week 3. The Buccaneers let Mike Gesicki catch five passes for 78 yards and one touchdown in Week 1, and then let Harold Fannin Jr. total five catches for 54 yards in Week 2. With Kyler Murray returning in Week 3, Hockenson could be in for a solid all-around fantasy game this weekend. He's a sneaky solid start in some leagues.
Matchups We Hate:
This Vikings defense is no joke. Look at what this Vikings defense did to Caleb Williams before he left due to a hamstring injury last week. Williams threw for 138 yards and zero touchdowns. Given that Baker Mayfield struggled against both the Bengals and Browns in the first two weeks, he is a risky QB2 play this week.
RB Bucky Irving
Bucky Irving has been the clear top back in this Buccaneers backfield to start the season. In Week 2, Irving played 79% of the team's offensive snaps while seeing 21 touches in the loss. However, things won't be as easy for the 24-year-old in this matchup. The Vikings have yet to allow a 50-yard rusher this season and held D'Andre Swift to only 2.8 yards per carry last week. Irving will be a low-end RB2.
Other Matchups:
QB Kyler Murray
Murray will return after missing last week's contest with a concussion. We haven't really seen what Murray looks like in this Kevin O'Connell offense since he played just 11 snaps in Week 1. But he will be a low-end QB1, given his potential rushing upside. The Buccaneers also just let Deshaun Watson throw for 238 yards and two touchdowns last week.
The Vikings weren't shy about giving Aaron Jones a full workload with Jordan Mason (thumb) on injured reserve. Jones played 81% of the team's snaps and saw 23 carries in last week's sloppy win. Although the 31-year-old running back is dealing with some knee soreness now, his return to practice on Thursday is a nice sign for his availability on Sunday. He'll be a mid-tier RB2 against a defense that has allowed 14 receptions to RBs so far.
Vikings WRs
Last week was a weird one for all Vikings WRs with the wet weather. Justin Jefferson was held to just three catches for 55 yards, and Jordan Addison had two catches for 21 yards. Fantasy managers should expect better receiving numbers from both WRs this week, especially with Murray back as the quarterback. Jefferson is a must-start WR1, while Addison is a potential flex option in 12+ team leagues.
Buccaneers WRs
The only WR that fantasy managers can trust in this Buccaneers offense right now is Emeka Egbuka. He has scored in double figures in PPR formats in both games and should be started as a low-end WR2/high-end WR3 this week. As for Chris Godwin Jr., he's more of a low-end flex option in 12+ team leagues. He has yet to score in double figures, and this Minnesota secondary has done a solid job against slot WRs dating back to last season.
Injuries:
- Aaron Jones Sr. (knee)
- Jordan Mason (thumb)
Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys
Matchups We Love:
QB Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson will continue to operate as a must-start QB1. Although he only scored 15.8 fantasy points against the Saints last week, he is due for a big bounce-back game against the Dallas Cowboys in Brazil. Dallas has had a hard time stopping mobile quarterbacks in the first two weeks, letting Dart run for 54 yards in Week 1 and Daniels run for 69 yards in one half.
TE Mark Andrews
Mark Andrews has stepped up for Jackson in each of the first two weeks of the season. He caught four passes for 49 yards in Week 1 and caught six passes for 49 yards in Week 2. If Zay Flowers misses another week, Andrews could be in line for more targets in Week 3. Considering Dallas allowed Isaiah Likely to catch eight passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1, the Ravens TE is a solid TE1 play this weekend.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
QB Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott will continue to be a solid QB1 play each week. He has thrown for multiple passing touchdowns in both games this season and will face a Ravens defense that just let Tyler Shough score 22.4 fantasy points last week. Prescott should be in for a solid game in a contest that has the highest over/under of the week.
Derrick Henry is off to a strong start in his age-32 season. He scored 35.3 PPR fantasy points in Week 1 and 17.7 PPR fantasy points in Week 2. That's enough reason to start Henry in all fantasy formats this week. The Cowboys allowed Cam Skattebo to rush for 81 yards and one touchdown in Week 1.
RB Javonte Williams
Javonte Williams hasn't been as efficient on the ground as last season. He has rushed for only 71 combined yards through the first two weeks and finished as the overall RB34 in PPR formats last week. Still, Williams is a strong RB2 play this week against a Ravens defense that let Jonathan Taylor rush for 98 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1.
Ravens WRs
It remains to be seen if Flowers will play in Week 3. He has yet to practice this week with a hamstring issue, but will travel with the team to Brazil. If he is good enough to go, you're starting him as a strong WR2 against a Cowboys defense that let Stefon Diggs (21.7 PPR fantasy points) post big numbers in the slot. If he can't go, Rashod Bateman jumps to WR3 status after his 21.9 PPR fantasy point day without Flowers last week.
Cowboys WRs
Both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens will be must-starts in Week 3. Lamb is obviously a must-start WR1 following his eight-catch, 153-yard, two-touchdown performance last week. As for Pickens, he should still be started in almost all formats. Although he has come out of the gate slow this year, his time is coming. Pickens still has a 38.5% receiving air yard share and a 25.9% target per route run rate through two weeks.
TE Jake Ferguson
Jake Ferguson caught two touchdown passes last week en route to a TE4 PPR fantasy finish. Given his usage in the red zone dating back to the start of last year, Ferguson has some appeal as a low-end TE1 in some 12+ team leagues this week. The Ravens have allowed a TE to score above 10 PPR fantasy points in each of the first two weeks.
Injuries:
- Zay Flowers (hamstring)
Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints
Matchups We Love:
RB Ashton Jeanty
Ashton Jeanty was held in check last week, only scoring 10.3 PPR fantasy points. Fantasy managers, though, shouldn't expect another poor performance from the Raiders running back in Week 3. The Saints are allowing five yards per carry on the ground this season, and let both Derrick Henry and Jahmyr Gibbs finish as top-6 fantasy RBs in the first two weeks. Jeanty is a must-start RB1.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
QB Tyler Shough
Tyler Shough is playing his way into QB1 territory. He scored 25.2 PPR fantasy points in Week 1 (QB6 finish) and scored 22.4 PPR fantasy points in Week 2 (QB8 finish). Shough currently leads the league in passing yards and passing attempts through the first two weeks. That's enough reason to roll with him as a QB1 in some formats this week.
QB Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins is turning back the clock a bit. He has thrown three touchdowns each in his first two games in Las Vegas. Cousins will look to make it a third straight week in this matchup against the Saints. However, the 38-year-old signal-caller is more of a low-end QB2 on Sunday. New Orleans has held both Goff and Jackson to under 16.5 fantasy points this season.
Travis Etienne's usage through the first two weeks is a bit concerning. He has played under 60% of the team's snaps in both contests and has seen just 17 rush attempts in these two games. It's hard to trust him right now, especially considering Alvin Kamara out-touched him in his first game back from injury (14 to 10). Etienne will be a lower-end RB2 this weekend.
Saints WRs
Both Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele have benefited from Kellen Moore's high-tempo offense through the first two weeks. Leading the league in pass attempts has surely helped both of their fantasy numbers in the early going. Olave has caught 18 passes for 268 yards and one touchdown, while Vele has caught 12 passes for 133 yards and one touchdown.
Olave will be a must-start WR1, while Vele has sneaky WR2 upside this weekend.
WR Tre Tucker
Tre Tucker had a big-time game last week against the Chargers. He caught five of seven targets for 119 yards and one touchdown in the win. Although that performance came after a mere two-catch performance in Week 1, Tucker is worth a look as a flex option in some 12+ team leagues this week. Rashod Bateman just torched this secondary for 88 yards and one touchdown last weekend.
Juwan Johnson remains involved in this Saints passing attack. He finished with 14.4 PPR fantasy points in Week 1 and finished with 10.6 PPR fantasy points in Week 2. The passing volume in this offense right now makes Johnson a potential solid TE1 play in some 12+ team leagues this week. He could be in for another productive day since the Raiders are allowing 12.3 yards per completion this season.
TE Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers could return this week after practicing on both Wednesday and Thursday. If he is able to suit up, it's hard to sit him. While Bowers will likely be limited in his first game back from knee surgery, he is still a top-5 play at the position in Week 3. The Saints allowed both LaPorta and Andrews to catch at least five passes against them in the first two weeks.
Injuries:
- Brock Bowers (knee)
Matchup Analysis - Sunday Night Football
Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos
Matchups We Love:
None
Matchups We Hate:
After a poor Week 1 performance, Matthew Stafford returned to his MVP form in Week 2. He threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns en route to a QB6 fantasy finish. This week, Stafford will have a tougher matchup. The Broncos have allowed fewer than 200 pass yards to a quarterback, and Denver was a top pass defense last season. That puts Stafford as a riskier QB1 option.
QB Bo Nix
Bo Nix hasn't been a great QB option through the first two weeks. He hasn't run much in his return from last year's fractured ankle (eight rush yards in two games) and has not finished top-16 at the position in either contest. Things will now get tougher for him in Week 3 against a Rams defense that held Dart/Winston to under 140 pass yards last week. Nix is more of a QB2.
With Puka Nacua unlikely to play, Davante Adams will lead this Rams WR room again in Week 3. Last week, Adams caught eight passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns as the top WR for this Los Angeles team. However, with Nacua trending toward being out, that means Patrick Surtain II will likely shadow Adams in this matchup. While you are still starting Adams, don't expect a monster performance like Week 2.
Other Matchups:
Rams RBs
Kyren Williams and Blake Corum were both a big part of last Monday's win. Kyren Williams carried the ball 12 times for 85 yards while adding two receptions for 12 yards and one touchdown, and Blake Corum added 12 carries for 79 yards while chipping in one catch for 13 yards. Williams' goal-line usage makes him a must-start RB2, while Corum is a potential flex option in 12+ team leagues after seeing double-digit carries in back-to-back weeks.
Broncos RBs
This whole Broncos backfield is complicated headed into Week 3. All three RBs (JK Dobbins, RJ Harvey, and Jonah Coleman) are dealing with injuries, but if all three RBs wind up suiting up this week, none are really a viable option. We saw this play out in Week 1, as Dobbins had 3.6 PPR fantasy points, Harvey had 6.1 PPR fantasy points, and Coleman only saw a handful of snaps. If all three play, none are worth playing.
Broncos WRs
Jaylen Waddle was more involved in the Broncos' passing attack in Week 2 following a Week 1 disappointment. He caught eight passes for 138 yards and finished as the overall WR12 on the week. As for Courtland Sutton, he has totaled under six PPR fantasy points in back-to-back games to start the season. That's enough reason to start Waddle as a WR2, and Sutton as a low-end WR4.
Terrance Ferguson saw more usage in the passing game last week with Nacua out. With Nacua trending toward being out again in Week 3, Ferguson will be a solid TE1 play on Sunday night. He caught six of nine targets for 54 yards and one touchdown last week and should be the second option for Stafford in the passing game with Adams as the top option this week.
Injuries:
- Puka Nacua (hip/groin)
Matchup Analysis - Monday Night Football
Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears
Matchups We Love:
QB Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts has been a solid fantasy option through the first two weeks of the season. He totaled 24.7 PPR fantasy points in Week 1 and had an 18.2 PPR fantasy point output in Week 2. Now Hurts gets a plus matchup against a Bears defense that is dealing with some injuries in the secondary. The Eagles signal-caller is a strong QB1 play this week.
RB Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley didn't play much in last week's win over the Titans after dealing with a stinger. But his return to practice on Thursday is a good sign for his availability for Monday night. If Barkley is able to suit up, he will be a must-start RB1 option. The Bears allowed Chuba Hubbard to score 23.7 PPR fantasy points in Week 1, and let Aaron Jones Sr. rush for 105 yards last week.
Matchups We Hate:
Bears WRs
There's a lot going against Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III this week. Caleb Williams is out, and Case Keenum is likely starting this game. Neither WR has exactly posted strong numbers in the first two weeks, and this matchup against the Eagles secondary is not ideal. Both Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean have held WRs in check to start the season. Therefore, Burden is a low-end WR3, while Odunze is more of a WR4.
It's not time to fully panic on Colston Loveland yet, but having only one catch for three yards through two weeks is a bit concerning. His low usage in the passing game thus far, plus this difficult matchup against the Eagles, puts him outside the top-12 at the position heading into the week. Philadelphia has allowed the fewest fantasy points to TEs to begin the year.
Other Matchups:
Kyle Monangai missing practice on Thursday could mean D'Andre Swift has an expanded role in Week 3. Even if Monangai is able to suit up, Swift is still a solid RB2 option. He finished as the overall RB5 in Week 1 and as the overall RB16 in Week 2. With the Bears rolling with a backup this week, the team could decide to lean on the running game more. That should boost his numbers.
WR DeVonta Smith
DeVonta Smith did not practice on Thursday due to a hamstring issue. It's unclear whether that hamstring issue will prevent him from playing in Monday's game. If he is good to go, Smith will be a low-end WR1 in a solid matchup against a banged-up Bears secondary. Dontayvion Wicks also has some appeal as a flex option in some 12+ team leagues after scoring above 12 PPR fantasy points in both games.
Injuries:
- Caleb Williams (hamstring)
- DeVonta Smith (hamstring)
- Tyson Bagent (concussion)
- Kyle Monangai (knee)
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