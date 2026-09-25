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NFL Week 3 QB Power Rankings: All 32 Starters (2026)

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Josh Allen - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

NFL Week 3 QB Power Rankings: All 32 Starters. Quincy ranks all 32 starting NFL quarterbacks ahead of Week 3, from Josh Allen to Malik Willis.

The quarterback injuries began to appear in Week 2. Caleb Williams, Jaxson Dart, and Jayden Daniels were all notable names who went down. On the bright side, it would seem that Williams avoided a major injury. However, Daniels and Dart are looking at extended absences.

Despite the injuries, we were treated to more great quarterback play elsewhere. Bryce Young continues to light it up, Patrick Mahomes is all the way back, and Dak Prescott was surgical. When the quarterbacks are performing well, the product on the field is fantastic.

As we head into Week 3, quarterback play should improve in some corners of the league. Most notably, the Falcons are expected to get Michael Penix Jr. back, and the Vikings will roll out Kyler Murray. It will be a big week for both teams. Let's see where each quarterback stands as we head into Week 3.

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No. 32: Malik Willis - Miami Dolphins

Malik Willis is struggling to generate much offense with a limited, inexperienced group of receivers. This is shaping up to be a long season for Willis, who finally got his chance to become a franchise quarterback in Miami.

 

No. 31: Deshaun Watson - Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson put together a nice game on Sunday and led the Browns to their first win of the season. We will see if Watson's success can continue as the season wears on, as this was his first truly good game since he joined the Browns in 2022.

 

No. 30: Cam Ward - Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward showed improvements in Week 2 against a quality Eagles defense. This is exactly the type of progression you want to see from your young quarterback. Ward will look to continue this play as the season wears on and recapture the form he displayed down the stretch of the 2025 season.

 

No. 29: Jameis Winston - New York Giants

Dart is officially out for the season, and for now, Jameis Winston will take over in New York. Winston looked star-struck in Week 2 against the Rams. Giants fans will have to hope that with a week of prep, Winston will look much better in Week 3. Hopefully, the season is not lost for the Giants.

 

No. 28: Geno Smith - New York Jets

Geno Smith and the Jets have been a much more competent offense than the team rolled out in 2025. The team blew a chance to beat the Packers in Week 2, but there is a lot to be excited about in New York right now.

 

No. 27: Michael Penix Jr. - Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons finally have Penix back in the lineup after suffering through two weeks of Cooper Rush. Penix will receive his shot to demonstrate that he is the team's quarterback of the future. At minimum, he should be a much better quarterback in this offense than what Atlanta has rolled out through two weeks.

 

No. 26: Aaron Rodgers - Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers looked poor against the Patriots in Week 2. He continues to struggle to find chemistry with DK Metcalf. This offense has stalled through two weeks, and Rodgers does not have the pop that he once did.

 

No. 25: Kyler Murray - Minnesota Vikings

Murray will be back in the starting lineup in Week 3 after clearing concussion protocol. It will be interesting to see how this offense fares with Murray at the helm. Carson Wentz did well to hold down the fort, but we still have not gotten a good look at Murray under center in Minnesota. Murray will have a great chance to climb this list this coming weekend.

 

No. 24: Marcus Mariota - Washington Commanders

With Daniels going down with a dislocated elbow, this will be the Marcus Mariota show for at least the foreseeable future. Mariota is a serviceable backup, but this does feel like a situation in which the Commanders' season is over before it ever truly started.

 

No. 23: Kirk Cousins - Las Vegas Raiders

Kirk Cousins has been playing solid football with the Raiders, but we need to see this team face a test before concluding that Cousins is truly back. The defense is the reason this team has gone 2-0, with the offense being up-and-down at times.

 

No. 22: Daniel Jones - Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones played substantially better in Week 2 than he did in Week 1. The Colts held their own against a quality Chiefs defense, narrowly losing the game in overtime. Even so, Indianapolis' record reads 0-2. Jones has his work cut out for him.

 

No. 21: Jacoby Brissett - Arizona Cardinals

Jacoby Brissett followed up a stellar Week 1 with a dud in Week 2. Brissett could not get anything going against a relentless Seahawks defense. Brissett's life may not get easier in Week 3 against a 49ers defense that is playing very well.

 

No. 20: Baker Mayfield - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield continues to struggle in 2026. Tampa Bay dropped a bad loss to the Browns, and the offense only managed to score 19 points. This team will need to play much better moving forward if it expects to compete in the NFC. Mayfield is at the center of that urgency.

 

No. 19: Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert and the Chargers' offense could not find themselves in Week 2. Herbert threw a bad interception in the fourth quarter and was once again not provided any help by his supporting cast.

 

No. 18: C.J. Stroud - Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud aired it out 55 times in Week 2, resulting in just six points for the Texans. Stroud is not receiving much help from his offensive line or his vaunted defense. However, Stroud himself has been playing solid football through two weeks.

 

No. 17: Tyler Shough - New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough is becoming a bit of a comeback king. After falling behind to the Ravens in Week 2, Shough led the Saints to a 24-17 victory. The second-year quarterback leads the NFL in passing yards through two weeks. This could be the start of a major breakout.

 

No. 16: Bo Nix - Denver Broncos

Bo Nix improved in Week 2 with better play calling. The Broncos relied more heavily on offseason acquisition Jaylen Waddle. Nix still has yet to put together a monster game, but he is working in the right direction.

 

No. 15: Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers

Through two weeks, Young has looked like the talented quarterback the Panthers thought they were drafting in 2023. Most importantly, Young is pushing the ball deep effectively, something he did not do through the first three years of his career.

 

No. 14: Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love was stymied by the Jets' improved defense in Week 2. With the Packers experiencing their fair share of defensive deficiencies, Love will need to pick up his play to make up for it in a division that is suddenly wide open.

 

No. 13: Drake Maye - New England Patriots

Drake Maye led the Patriots to a win in Week 2, but the Steelers' defense still made life hard on the third-year pro. Maye has now faced off against two of the best defenses in the NFL to begin the year. He has been inconsistent as he looks to follow up his MVP-level season in 2025.

 

No. 12: Sam Darnold - Seattle Seahawks

New reports this week suggest that Sam Darnold may be on track to play in Week 3. If he does, he will have an easy matchup against the Commanders to ease his way back into football.

 

No. 11: Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts put on a cape once again in Week 2 as he guided the Eagles to a game-winning drive. Hurts has been clutch this season, even if he and the Eagles' offense have allowed the first two games to be close matchups.

 

No. 10: Caleb Williams - Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams still has a chance to play on Monday night as he recovers from a minor hamstring injury. It seems more likely that the third-year pro will take the field in Week 4, but sometimes, miracles can happen. For now, we will leave him in the power rankings.

 

No. 9: Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott was back in a big way in Week 2. He tossed four touchdown passes with ease. With the defense still finding itself, Prescott's level of play will need to remain high. This will be a big test against the Ravens in Week 3.

 

No. 8: Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence followed up an excellent Week 1 performance with a bit of a dud against an excellent Broncos defense. Hopefully, this was only a one-off performance because we have seen Lawrence be inconsistent in the past.

 

No. 7: Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow has played just ok to begin the season as the Bengals' defense has carried the team to two victories. Burrow has historically played poorly at the start of each season, so this is no surprise. Once his play picks up, Burrow will be a force to be reckoned with.

 

No. 6: Jared Goff - Detroit Lions

Jared Goff struggled against the Bills in Week 2. He ended the game with a solid stat line, but make no mistake: the Lions' offense was bullied this past week. Goff and company will need to be nearly flawless moving forward until the defense gets healthier.

 

No. 5: Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy remained surgical in Week 2. Despite the 49ers' injuries continuing to mount, the offense has remained efficient and effective with Purdy under center. With Brandin Cooks joining this team, perhaps the offense will be even better.

 

No. 4: Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford was back in Week 2. Even with no Puka Nacua in the lineup, Stafford carved up the Giants with several excellent connections with Davante Adams. It was a good sight to see for Rams fans who may have come out of Week 1 reeling from the bad loss to the 49ers.

 

No. 3: Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson looked great against the Saints in Week 2, until everything fell apart towards the end of the game. After an offensive barrage in Week 1, the Ravens struggled in the second half of Week 2. However, the offense should cruise in Week 3 against a struggling Cowboys defense.

 

No. 2: Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes is definitely back in a big way. Against a Colts team that was able to keep up with scoring in Week 2, Mahomes turned back the clock and tossed for 382 yards and three touchdowns. The league better be on watch now.

 

No. 1: Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen was Superman once again in Week 2. The Lions had no answer for the early MVP favorite. Allen has accounted for nine touchdowns in two games. There is simply no stopping the heater he is on.

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