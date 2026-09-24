Corbin analyzes fantasy football WR/CB matchups to find sleepers, targets, avoids for Week 3 of 2026. His WRs to upgrade based on cornerback matchups data.
Welcome back to our WR/CB Matchups for Week 3 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Wide receiver injuries impacted Week 2, so several updates will occur throughout the week as injury reports come in. For those unfamiliar, this weekly series looks at fantasy football matchups for wide receivers versus the cornerbacks who are projected to cover them.
The data we access for offensive and defensive players continues to skyrocket. Though we mainly focus on offensive players, the defensive matchups and coverages sometimes take a backseat. However, the goal of this weekly column is to cover the potential wide receiver upgrades and downgrades based on the weekly WR/CB matchups for fantasy football.
Most teams mix in defensive backs all over the field, with very few cornerbacks shadowing an opposing top receiver. The main takeaway involves not overreacting to a weaker matchup if the receiver is a high-end to near-elite target earner and producer in their respective offense. Based on the weekly matchups, we'll use various tools to find several matchup upgrades and downgrades for the opposing receivers.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
WR vs. CB Chart Details
The WR/CB Matchup Chart is back again for 2026! You can find it below! We'll have the most favorable and unfavorable matchups based on several metrics. We used weighted averages to create an adjusted offensive and defensive score. Some inputs include yards per route run, fantasy points per route run, and targets per route run.
We'll have a weekly matchup score, calculated by adjusting the scores by subtracting the defensive number from the offensive one. The caveat would be the limited data due to injuries among offensive and defensive players, which may skew the matchups to be more or less favorable.
Since this is a relatively new process, there may be some minor adjustments along the way. With more data from the 2026 season, we'll learn what matchups to target and which ones to temper expectations for.
Players can underperform and outperform in a given matchup based on luck and skill factors. There are multiple layers to consider in these matchups, especially since team defenses tend to shift their coverages based on the opposing offenses.
How to Use The WR/CB Chart
One way to use this chart is to identify weaker or tougher projected matchups in the given week. Another purpose is identifying which team-level matchups to target. For instance, if multiple receivers have a positive or green matchup score on the same team, that indicates the opposing secondary could be a favorable matchup.
The flip side is also true. Finally, when a receiver has a positive or negative matchup score, it shouldn’t be used as a start or sit tool. However, it’s more helpful to utilize the matchup score to adjust expectations for that wide receiver. We also know there can be a wide range of outcomes where a receiver thrives or posts a dud, regardless of the matchup and projected game script.
Key Terms and Abbreviations
- TPRR = targets per route run
- YPRR = yards per route run
- FPRR = fantasy points per route run
WR/CB Matchups Chart: Alphabetical
Below, we'll see the WR/CB matchups for Week 3 sorted alphabetically. We also have players marked differently to indicate a new player (red-shaded cell), an injured player (red text), and slot coverage (bold text) to monitor. Rookies will have a yellow-shaded cell.
I also noted the magenta colored text as players who the teams list as safeties, but they tend to cover receivers in the slot. That seems to be a recent trend: safeties have been covering the slot if teams don't prefer another corner, whether it be based on size or coverage skills.
We added additional team-level metrics to the formula to account for team context. The red numbers indicate a more challenging matchup for the receiver, and the green numbers indicate a favorable matchup (or the defender allows a high rate on the given metric). These charts will be updated throughout the week after injury news.
The visual below shows offenses from the Arizona Cardinals to the Cleveland Browns.
The visual below shows offenses from the Dallas Cowboys to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The visual below shows offenses from the Los Angeles Rams to the New York Giants.
The visual below shows offenses from the New York Jets to the Washington Commanders.
Best Projected Week 3 WR/CB Matchups
Worst Projected Week 3 WR/CB Matchups
Week 3 WR/CB Matchup Upgrades
Garrett Wilson vs. D.J. Reed
Adonai Mitchell vs. Rock Ya-Sin
In the first two weeks, Wilson has a 33.3% first-read target share, 37.5% air yard share, and 2.34 yards per route run. Wilson has strong usage, given his 15.4 expected fantasy points per game, ranking him in the 91st percentile. Meanwhile, Mitchell has more expected fantasy points (16.4), but he underproduced, posting 10.7 fantasy points per game.
The Lions defense allows the 7th-most receiving fantasy points per game to outside receivers, where Wilson and Mitchell play often. Detroit has been deploying single-high looks at the 10th-highest rate and allowing the 11th-most fantasy points per dropback. Wilson has a 34% target rate, 0.87 fantasy points per route run, and 3.55 yards per route run against single-high coverage this season.
The visual below shows the overall usage and production against single- and two-high coverages this season for the Jets.
Mitchell has been targeted on 33% of his routes, with 2.93 yards per route run against single-high. Since Mitchell garners deep targets (14.7 aDOT) against single-high and overall, it's a volatile profile. The challenge with rostering Jets' pass catchers is the slow pace (33 seconds per snap, No. 31) and run-heavy approach in neutral game scripts (No. 23 in pass rate).
We expect the Lions to score often on the Jets. That should lead to Geno Smith feeding Wilson and Mitchell as the two primary receiving options with strong usage in Week 3.
Dontayvion Wicks vs. Tyrique Stevenson/Clark Phillips III
Through two games with the Eagles, Wicks has been targeted on 19% of his routes with a 23.1% first-read target share. He produced 2.72 yards per route run with 14.5 expected fantasy points per game (91st percentile). Like the Jets, the Eagles lean on the run game, ranking 22nd in neutral-script pass rate, though Saquon Barkley's injury might impact that.
Wicks faces the Bears' defense, which has been shredded in the secondary. The Bears used man coverage at the 3rd-highest rate and allowed the 18th-most fantasy points per route. Meanwhile, they deployed zone coverage 76.2% of the time (No. 16), with 0.42 fantasy points per route (No. 11).
Guess who wins against man coverage? It's Wicks. He has a 30% target rate (89th percentile), 25.7% route win rate (83rd percentile), and 2.16 yards per route (86th percentile) against man coverage. He has a 0.114 Average Separation Score against man coverage, ranking him in the 78th percentile. That should bode well for Wicks in Week 3 against the Bears.
Wicks projects to face Tyrique Stevenson, who had a hamstring injury in Week 2. If Stevenson can't go, then the Bears might turn to Clark Phillips. Through two games, Stevenson has allowed 1.03 yards per route run. Stevenson struggled with 0.267 EPA per target (47th percentile) and 1.87 fantasy points per target (43rd percentile).
If Stevenson misses Week 3, Wicks could face Phillips, an undersized cornerback, listed at 5-foot-9, who hasn't logged a defensive snap since 2024. Wicks should be started as a WR3 with upside. Monitor the weather in Chicago because it was an issue in Week 2 against the Vikings.
Tetairoa McMillan vs. Mekhi Blackmon
Jalen Coker vs. Myles Harden
Coker (82.9%) and McMillan (90.2%) have been the two Panthers receivers running the most routes. Both have been targeted often, with Coker garnering targets on 26% of his routes and McMillan at 23%. Coker's usage has been elite, with 23.3 expected fantasy points per game, ranking 3rd behind Chris Olave and CeeDee Lamb in the first two games.
McMillan has been a downfield threat, averaging 14.9 depth of target and a 39.2% air yard share. Though McMillan's 12.9 expected fantasy points are significantly lower than Coker's, both have strong usage. That said, Bryce Young could support 2-3 fantasy-relevant pass catchers, as he airs it out downfield more often this season.
For context, Young had a 6.6 aDOT and 70.1% of his pass attempts on short-area attempts (0-9 yards) last season. In the first two games, Young has a 9.6 aDOT and fewer short-area attempts (64.4%). The Panthers will face a Browns defense that uses the highest rate of man coverage. Cleveland's pass defense allows the 15th-most fantasy points per dropback when using man coverage.
Specifically, the Browns love single-high looks (78.1%), over 7 points higher than the Buccaneers, who rank 2nd. Since 2025, McMillan (29%) and Coker (24%) have high targets per route against man coverage. Both average more than 2.00 yards per route run against man, with McMillan at 2.05 and Coker at 2.28 since 2025.
The visual below shows the Panthers' pass catchers against single-high looks.
When we filter to single-high looks, Coker has the highest first-read target share (35%) with a 23% target rate and 2.33 yards per route run. Interestingly, Darren Waller leads the Panthers in yards per route run (2.94) against single high coverage in the first two games, though he has a 45.9% route rate.
McMillan's usage against single high isn't as strong as Coker's, but McMillan garners an 18% target rate and 1.45 yards per route run this season. The Browns' defense's weak spot has been the slot. They allow the 6th-most receiving fantasy points to slot receivers.
Coker projects another smash game against the Browns' slot corner, Myles Harden, who allows 0.23 fantasy points per route and 0.80 yards per route run. Meanwhile, McMillan projects to face Tyson Campbell, who left Week 2 with an ankle/hip injury. For now, McMillan projects to face Mekhi Blackmon.
That said, outside receivers like McMillan can win, with the 13th-most fantasy points per game. Both should be strong in Week 3.
Week 3 WR/CB Matchup Downgrades
Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Deommodore Lenoir
Harrison was one of the highest drafted rookies in fantasy drafts two seasons ago. He underperformed expectations in Year 1, ranking as WR42. Injuries derailed Harrison's second season, with optimism heading into Year 3. Panic has set in, with Harrison having a 6% target share through two games.
If we took away the name value, no one would be considering Harrison. That's evident in his 2.3 expected fantasy points per game, 4.5% first-read target share, and 0.55 yards per route run. Among pass catchers (WR/TE), Harrison tied with Jerry Jeudy in yards per route run (No. 64) out of 70 qualified players with a 70% route rate in the first two weeks.
Harrison, Colston Loveland, Jordan Addison, Quentin Johnston, and Makai Lemon can be seen below.
San Francisco has allowed the 25th-most fantasy points to outside receivers this season. Harrison has weak usage and a tough Week 3 matchup. The 49ers deploy zone coverage at the 2nd-highest rate (89.5%) with the 8th-lowest fantasy points per dropback.
Specifically, the 49ers' defense uses single-high looks at the 9th-highest rate and allows the 14th-most fantasy points per dropback. They've been one of four teams utilizing Cover 3 over 50% of the time, ranking 3rd (52.6%), behind the Saints (59.5%) and Panthers (57.1%).
Trey McBride has been the top target (32%), with Michael Wilson (21%), Kendrick Bourne (12%), and Harrison (11%) behind in target rate against single-high looks. Interestingly, Harrison has been efficient with 1.74 yards per route run against single-high this season in a small 19-route sample.
The visual below shows the top Cardinals pass catchers against Cover 3 (2025-2026).
However, Harrison (1.46) trails McBride (2.07) and Wilson (1.60) in yards per route run against single-high since 2025. Similarly, McBride (26%) and Wilson (23%) have better target rates than Harrison (17%) against Cover 3 over the past two seasons. Against Cover 3, Harrison averages 1.73 yards per route, ahead of Wilson (1.63), and behind McBride (2.17) since 2025.
The larger sample suggests Harrison could bounce back against the 49ers and their Cover 3 scheme. Unfortunately, Harrison projects to face the 49ers' best cornerback, Deommodore Lenoir, who allows 0.11 fantasy points per route run, 0.42 yards per route, and a -0.207 EPA per target (78th percentile).
It's best to sit Harrison in Week 3.
DK Metcalf vs. DJ Turner II
Metcalf has been inefficient in the first two games, with 14.9 expected fantasy points per game and 7.4 actual fantasy points. Furthermore, Metcalf averages -0.454 EPA per target, with a 36.7% first-read target share and a 95.5% route rate. It doesn't help that Aaron Rodgers ranks 30th in adjusted net yards per attempt, 29th in passing success rate, and 25th in completion rate over expected (CPOE).
The Bengals allow the 4th-fewest fantasy points per dropback while using zone coverage (No. 26). Cincinnati's defense uses man coverage at the 11th-highest rate with the 9th-fewest fantasy points per dropback. Metcalf has struggled to produce.
For context, Metcalf averages 1.31 yards per route run against man coverage. However, Metcalf has a decent 18% win rate over the past two seasons, as seen in the visual below.
Meanwhile, they use two-high looks at the 12th-highest rate and allow the 3rd-fewest fantasy points per dropback. Metcalf has seen targets on 29% of his routes and generated 1.32 yards per route run against two-high looks this season.
The visual below shows the Steelers' pass catchers against single- and two-high coverages.
Interestingly, Metcalf wasn't targeted as much in 2025 (19%), yet had better production (1.66 yards per route run) against two-high looks. Historically, Metcalf has been more productive against single-high coverages, averaging 2.38 yards per route run and a 28% target rate in 2025.
However, Metcalf has been dreadful against single-high this year, with a 19% target rate and 0.48 yards per route run. Metcalf projects to face DJ Turner II, arguably their best cornerback. Turner allows 0.11 fantasy points per route and 0.44 yards per route run.
Metcalf can win on volume, ranking 22nd in expected fantasy points through two weeks. However, we should temper expectations against the Bengals' improved defense.
Rome Odunze vs. Quinyon Mitchell
Odunze has a 13% target rate, 9.4% first-read target share, and 1.73 yards per route run in the first two games. He averaged 5.5 expected fantasy points per game, showing weak usage. With the quarterback uncertainty, Caleb Williams injured and Tyson Bagent entering concussion protocol, they could be on their third-stringer.
The Eagles use zone coverage at the 19th-highest rate and allow the 6th-fewest fantasy points per dropback. With their zone usage tendency, the Eagles deploy two-high looks at the 16th-highest rate and allow the 2nd-lowest fantasy points per dropback.
Over the past two seasons, Odunze has been productive against zone coverage (1.88 yards per route run), though Luther Burden III is the zone coverage priority (2.76 yards per route run). When we filter by two-high looks, Odunze has struggled this season, with an 8% target rate and 0.28 yards per route run.
Furthermore, Odunze performs better against single-high looks (2.93 yards per route run) with a 17% target rate, as seen in the visual above. Unsurprisingly, Burden has been efficient against single-high looks (2.37 yards per route run) while earning a target on 29% of his routes. The Eagles' defense should hold Odunze in check, especially with quarterback uncertainties.
Odunze projects to face Quinyon Mitchell, who allows 0.10 fantasy points per route and 0.51 yards per route run. Mitchell's EPA per target ranks in the 83rd percentile alongside Riq Woolen (94th percentile), giving the Eagles two strong outside cornerbacks.
Even without the quarterback uncertainties, we want to temper expectations for Odunze in Week 3.
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!