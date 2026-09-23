👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Falcons vs. Packers TNF Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Jordan Love, Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, Tucker Kraft and More

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Christian Watson - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em lineups advice for the Falcons vs. Packers Thursday game in Week 3 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and TNF starts/sits for Week 3.

In This Article hide
Atlanta Falcons @ Green Bay Packers
Falcons vs. Packers Matchup Breakdown
Must-Starts for Fantasy Football Lineups
Possible Starts for Fantasy Football Lineups
Consider Sitting for Fantasy Football Lineups
Kirksey’s Thursday Night Football Picks
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome to Week 3 Thursday Night Football, featuring the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers! You loved last week's game between the Lions and Bills that produced 72 total points? Well, get ready for two teams in the bottom five of expected points added (EPA) per play. The Falcons and Packers likely don't get into the same shootout we saw last week.

There are still plenty of intriguing fantasy football decisions in this matchup, especially with both teams dealing with injuries and changing roles early in the season. The Falcons will turn the offense over to Michael Penix Jr., while the Packers continue to try and figure out a crowded group of running backs and pass-catchers around Jordan Love.

I will bring you Thursday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Let's dive into this Week 3 matchup at Lambeau Field. You can also check out our main Week 3 rankings for all other players. Good luck in Week 3, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Atlanta Falcons @ Green Bay Packers

Thursday, September 24, 8:15 p.m. ET

Notable Injuries:

 

Falcons vs. Packers Matchup Breakdown

Here we have the first of three straight weeks with primetime games featuring Atlanta, the most inept offense in the NFL. Yikes. Things could hardly have gone worse for Atlanta until now.

The Falcons are 0-2, have scored just 16 points, and are coming off a 34-3 home loss to Carolina in which Cooper Rush and Jack Strand combined to turn the ball over five times. The good (hopefully?) news is that Michael Penix Jr. is back and will make his first start since suffering a season-ending ACL injury last November.

Green Bay hasn't exactly looked like an offensive juggernaut either, but the Packers escaped New York with a 20-17 overtime win after trailing 17-7 in the fourth quarter. Jordan Love threw for only 145 yards, although he did toss two touchdowns, and the Packers have now tossed four touchdowns to Christian Watson.

The biggest fantasy development may be the absence of Jayden Reed, who left Sunday's game with a neck/back injury and appears to be out for a while. That should further concentrate Green Bay's passing game around Watson, Matthew Golden, and Tucker Kraft. Watson and Golden combined for 17 of Love's 29 targets against the Jets, while Kraft played all 50 offensive snaps.

 

Must-Starts for Fantasy Football Lineups

Bijan Robinson (RB, ATL)

In Atlanta's 34-3 loss against Carolina, Robinson managed 16 carries for 72 yards and three catches for nine yards. He already has 236 rushing yards and 99 receiving yards through two games, and Penix's return should finally give defenses something else to focus on. We start Bigan Robinson regardless of matchup.

Christian Watson (WR, GB)

Healthy and with a new contract, Watson has quickly re-established himself as Green Bay's most dangerous receiver. After exploding for 147 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1, he saw 11 targets against the Jets and caught four passes for 41 yards and another touchdown. With Reed likely out, Watson should have even more volume and is on the WR1 borderline this week.

Matthew Golden (WR, GB)

Golden followed his six-catch, 95-yard opener with four catches for 58 yards against New York. He now has 153 receiving yards through two games. He saw six targets and drew two long pass-interference penalties against the Jets. Reed's injury should solidify Golden's spot in all two-wide-receiver sets for Green Bay.

Tucker Kraft (TE, GB)

Even after just two catches for seven yards in Week 2, I'm going to keep starting Tucker Kraft. He played every offensive snap against New York after producing 65 yards in Week 1, and Reed's likely absence opens additional opportunities in the middle of the field. The tight end landscape isn't deep enough to bench a player like Kraft.

 

Possible Starts for Fantasy Football Lineups

Drake London (WR, ATL)

Drake London might be fantasy's biggest non-injured wide receiver disappointment this year, producing only six catches for 80 yards through two games. At least he showed some signs of life with four catches for 51 yards against Carolina, and the return of Penix is a massive upgrade for his outlook. I'll probably get London back into lineups as a WR2/WR3, but I don't feel great about it.

Kyle Pitts (TE, ATL)

Here we go again with Kyle Pitts and the lack of production. Pitts went without a catch in Week 1 and caught just one of three targets for 15 yards against Carolina. I understand not wanting to start Pitts this week, and I would fully support that decision. The Falcons have made comments this week about getting him more involved, so I will go back to this well one more time.

Jordan Love (QB, GB)

Jordan Love has thrown two touchdowns in each of Green Bay's first two games, but he only had 145 passing yards on 29 attempts in Week 2. He still has Watson, Golden, and Kraft against an Atlanta secondary that will be without A.J. Terrell (and J.D. Bertand is also on IR), so there is enough upside to use him as a low-end QB1.

MarShawn Lloyd (RB, GB)

This Green Bay backfield is getting messy without Josh Jacobs. MarShawn Lloyd had six carries for 20 yards and caught two passes for six yards and a touchdown against the Jets, but he also lost a fourth-quarter fumble and played only 14 snaps.

Chris Brooks and Kaleb Johnson are both involved, making Lloyd a risky RB2 or Flex who needs either a touchdown or a bigger workload to pay off. The Falcons haven't allowed a rushing touchdown yet this year, but that's more because they are getting gashed through the air long before opponents make it to the goal line.

 

Consider Sitting for Fantasy Football Lineups

Michael Penix Jr. (QB, ATL)

Penix returning is hopefully great news for London, Pitts, and Robinson, but that doesn't mean fantasy managers should immediately put him into lineups in a hostile road game. This will be his first game action since tearing his ACL last November, and he's walking into Lambeau Field on a short week with an offense that has scored 16 points all season.

Brian Robinson Jr. (RB, ATL)

Brian Robinson was listed as limited on Atlanta's Monday practice report because of his ankle injury. Even if he plays Thursday, Bijan Robinson remains the focus of this backfield. There isn't enough volume here to justify starting a backup running back. Brian Robinson got 13 touches in Week 2 only because of the massive blowout.

Olamide Zaccheaus and Jahan Dotson (WRs, ATL)

Atlanta doesn't even have enough passing production to support London and Pitts, much less the secondary receivers. Zaccheaus has only two catches for eight yards through two games, while Dotson caught one pass for 19 yards in Week 1 and has no dependable role. Fantasy managers shouldn't have to dig this deep Thursday night.

Skyy Moore and Bo Melton (WRs, GB)

Jayden Reed's injury theoretically creates more snaps for Green Bay's other receivers, but Watson and Golden are clearly the only wide receivers fantasy managers should target. Moore played 18 snaps and caught two passes for six yards in Week 2, while Melton played only seven snaps and did not catch his lone target. Even with Jordan Love, there isn't enough volume here to chase either player.

Chris Brooks and Kaleb Johnson (RBs, GB)

Green Bay used a legitimate three-man rotation against the New York Jets in Week 2, with Brooks playing 22 snaps and Lloyd and Johnson getting 14 apiece. Johnson actually led the group with 32 rushing yards, while Brooks totaled 26 yards from scrimmage, and Lloyd got the touchdown. Lloyd is risky enough himself, which makes Brooks and Johnson another tier below him.

 

Kirksey’s Thursday Night Football Picks

Current Spread: GB -6
Over/Under: 43.5

The return of Michael Penix should make the Atlanta Falcons offense at least slightly more competent, but can he completely fix an offense that's scored 16 total points? I'm skeptical. I think Green Bay comes off the Jets' win as a wake-up call and puts their foot on the offensive gas in Lambeau this week.

Watson and Golden have emerged as a strong wide receiver duo, and they should be able to put up points even without Jayden Reed. Unless Penix has developed some unknown skills during his rehab, I don't see a world where they stay within six points of Green Bay this week.

Even if the Packers pick up the scoring pace (42 points in two games), asking Penix to put up 21 or more in his first game back from injury seems a bit too much. My prediction will be something like Green Bay 27, Atlanta 13, which gets us to the -6 and the under.

The Pick: GB -6, Under 43.5

2026 Overall Record:
Spread (1-1), Over/Under (2-0)

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fantasy Football Risers and Fallers: Week 3
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 3
High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups Before Week 3


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Sam Darnold

Seahawks Leaving the Door Open for Sam Darnold to Play in Week 3
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Miami Heat

Heat Claim Bez Mbeng Off Waivers for Training Camp
Kawhi Leonard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Raptors
Dorian Finney-Smith

Heads to Atlanta
Ryan Nembhard

Traded to Hornets, Expected to be Waived
Buddy Hield

Traded to Hornets
Brock Bowers

Expected to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
Mason Taylor

Likely to Miss Week 3 With Thumb Injury
CFB

Junior Sherrill Could Have Another Big Day
CFB

Kamario Taylor is a QB2 Against Missouri
CFB

LJ Martin Coming Off Breakout Effort
CFB

Tyrell Henry Looks to Repeat Productive Effort
CFB

KJ Duff Projected to Feast
CFB

Collin Dixon Faces Toughest Task Yet in Week 4
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Riding High
CFB

Drew Mestermaker With Another Chance to Explode
Rico Dowdle

Considered Day-to-Day With Toe Injury
CFB

Arch Manning Has Tough Matchup in Week 4
CFB

Kenny Minchey Coming Off Strong Performance
CFB

Darian Mensah Faces Stingy Pass Defense in Week 4
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Hopes to Get Back on Track
CFB

Malachi Toney Looks to Keep it Rolling
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Jaxson Dart

Could Miss the Rest of the Season
CFB

Benji Blackburn's Volume Keeps Him in the Week 4 Mix
Tyson Bagent

in the Concussion Protocol
CFB

Rocky Beers Faces His Toughest Test at Georgia
Caleb Williams

Unlikely to Play Monday, Could Face 2-4 Week Recovery
CFB

Benjamin Brahmer Faces Lower Floor Against Wisconsin
Alec Pierce

"No Guarantee" Alec Pierce is Able to Return by Midseason
CFB

Jeremiah Hasley Draws Favorable Week 4 Spot
CFB

Luke Reynolds Carries Must-Start Status Into Boston College
CFB

Jadan Baugh Remains a Must-Start Against Ole Miss
CFB

Savion Hiter Is a Risky Play Against Iowa
CFB

Wayne Knight Faces His Toughest Test Yet
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Returning for Second Game of Doubleheader Tuesday
Puka Nacua

Rams "Hopeful" Puka Nacua Can Play in Week 3
Isaac McKneely

Signs Training Camp Deal with Hawks
New Orleans Pelicans

Solomon Washington Joins Pelicans on Training Camp Deal
Drake Allen

Lands Training Camp Deal with Pistons
Denver Nuggets

Keonte Jones Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Denver Nuggets

Reese Dixon-Waters Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Matthew Stafford

Gets Right in Big Win Over Giants
Davante Adams

Puts Up an Elite Performance on Monday Night Football
Isaiah Likely

Leads Team in Targets Against Rams
Malik Nabers

Popped His Shoulder in Place on the Sideline
Jaxson Dart

Diagnosed with a Sprained MCL in Week 2
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Sign DJ Armstrong
Malachi Smith

Lands Two-Way Deal with Raptors
Alec Pierce

Set to Miss "Several Weeks," Could Return Midseason
Jaden Bradley

Lands Four-Year Deal with Raptors
Jalen Duren

Weighs Pistons' $200 Million Offer
Henri Veesaar

Expected to Miss 2026-27 Season with Torn ACL
Puka Nacua

Ruled Out for Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Will "Have to be Managed This Week"
Dylan Cease

Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
Alex Bregman

has Multiple Facial Fractures, Hopes to Return in Playoffs
David Njoku

Headed to Injured Reserve With Fibula Injury
Jonathon Brooks

Considered Week-to-Week
Dallas Goedert

to Miss a Few Weeks With Sprained MCL
Michael Penix Jr.

Set to Start for Falcons in Week 3
Justin Verlander

Scheduled to Make One More Start on Saturday
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return During Regular Season
Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Houston Rockets

Montrezl Harrell Works Out for Rockets' G-League Affiliate
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Mike Conley

Settles Into Veteran Mentor Role
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Bez Mbeng
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Graham Ike

Lands Two-Way Deal with Warriors
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Zach LaVine

Eyes Bounce-Back Season with Kings
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Joan Beringer

Steps Into Bigger Backup Role
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Headed for Imaging on Right Knee
Alex Bregman

Taken to Hospital After Being Hit in the Face by Foul Ball
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Exits Early on Sunday with Lower-Back Tightness
Dylan Cease

to Miss Next Start Due to Shoulder Injury
Kyle Tucker

Leaves Early With Knee Injury on Saturday
Chase Burns

Reds Place Chase Burns on Injured List With Groin Strain
Shohei Ohtani

has "Good Chance" to Play Next Week
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Fantasy Football Risers and Fallers: Week 3
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 3
High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups Before Week 3