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High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes - Fantasy Football Pickups for Week 3

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Emmett Johnson -Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Injury News

Our favorite high-upside waiver wire bench stashes, fantasy football sleepers for Week 3 of 2026. Waiver wire stashes include Emari Demercado, Chris Bell, and more.

Hey RotoBallers! Injuries were the storyline in Week 2 of the NFL season, showing how important it is to stash high-upside lottery tickets. These players can save you crucial FAAB dollars and add a potential must-start to your lineup.

Below, we will look at four high-upside stash options worth targeting ahead of Week 3.

Who should we be stashing this week? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes

Only players rostered in fewer than 30% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.

Emmett Johnson, RB - KC
27% Rostered

The first stash option is one of those in shallow leagues, as he is just below the 30% roster threshold. Johnson has operated as the clear No. 2 behind quarterback Kenneth Walker III but has shown flashes of upside when given the ball. In Week 1, he took eight carries for 24 yards and caught two passes for 44 yards.

In Week 2, he brought in another two catches and added 15 yards on just two carries. While Walker has dominated the backfield, Johnson has been deployed as the clear No. 2, suggesting he could see massive work in the event the reigning Super Bowl MVP misses time. The No. 3 option, Brashard Smith, did not log any carries in each of the first two games.

While Walker is looking like a potential RB1 early on, the former Seahawks have been no stranger to missed time, which could open the door for Johnson to become a weekly RB2. He is a must-stash across all leagues.

Emari Demercado, RB - DAL
5% Rostered

While Malik Davis appeared to be the potential high-end handcuff in Dallas, Emari Demercado has since claimed that title. With Davis suffering a knee injury ahead of the season opener, Demercado now stands alone in the backfield behind three-down back Javonte Williams. However, while Johnson who has shown some flashes of standalone value, Demercado's role is much smaller.

Through two games, Demercado has taken just five carries for a low 15 yards and not drawn a single target in the passing game. However, like Johnson, if Williams misses time, he would face minimal competition for a three-down role in one of the game's best offensive units.

Last season, Demercado showed flashes of potential, posting an elite 7.1 YPC. Those with an empty roster spot should consider stashing one of the top handcuffs in fantasy.

Chris Bell, WR - MIA
5% Rostered

A sneaky wide receiver to consider stashing is a rookie in Miami. While fellow rookie Caleb Douglas has drawn much of the attention of the season early on, he exited Sunday's game with an injury and could be in danger of missing time. While the Miami passing offense has struggled, Bell could see a large target share if Douglas misses time.

Bell joined the Dolphins in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Louisville. However, he suffered a torn ACL in November, which kept him sidelined for much of camp and greatly lowered his fantasy stock.

However, leading up to Week 1, Bell quickly claimed a starting role and was even listed as a starter on the team's initial depth chart. In the opener, Bell caught just one pass but ran 19 routes, which was very promising. In Week 2, he failed to bring in his lone target.

While his floor may be low, Bell now has a clear path to operate as the potential WR1 in the offense. Those in deeper three-WR formats needing a high-upside option at the position should consider stashing Bell in the event Douglas' injury lingers.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE - NYJ
15% Rostered

Rounding out this list will be an upside option at the tight end position. While Sadiq may have more short-term value among the names in this piece, he is still viewed as a long-term play for fantasy. In his NFL debut, Sadiq immediately made an impact, punching in a rushing score and catching all three of his targets (for 21 yards).

However, he took a step back in Week 2, bringing in only two of his three targets for a low 17 yards (for no scores). Despite this, Sadiq not only has the talent to emerge as the potential No. 2 alongside Garrett Wilson but enters Week 3 with less competition, as Mason Taylor suffered a thumb injury during their loss to the Packers and rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) is on the injured reserve.

Sadiq has a string of favorable matchups coming up, including the Detroit Lions, who have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and the Chicago Bears, who have struggled to defend the pass.

Those lacking a high-upside option at tight end should prioritize Sadiq on the waiver wire, as he has the skill set to emerge as a weekly top-12 option in the second half, as the Jets lack proven options in the passing attack, outside of Wilson.

Read more player news and updates for Week 3

 

Other High-Upside Bench Stashes

 

Who to Pick Up For Fantasy Football Week 3?

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league -- depending on the league size. Quarterbacks and defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Jonah Coleman RB 26 Add in All Leagues
2 Dalton Schultz TE 56 Add in All Leagues
3 Denzel Boston WR 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
4 Emanuel Wilson RB 1 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
5 Devaughn Vele WR 51 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
6 Romeo Doubs WR 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
7 Tank Bigsby RB 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
8 Kaelon Black RB 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
9 Emmett Johnson RB 26 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
10 Tyler Allgeier RB 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
11 Tre Tucker WR 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
12 Khalil Shakir WR 46 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
13 Tyjae Spears RB 33 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
14 Xavier Worthy WR 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
15 Keenan Allen WR 24 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
16 Dontayvion Wicks WR 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
17 Rashod Bateman WR 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
18 Mike Washington Jr. RB 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
19 Brenton Strange TE 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
20 Adonai Mitchell WR 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 Keon Coleman WR 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
22 Oronde Gadsden TE 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Braelon Allen RB 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
24 Darren Waller TE 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 Keaton Mitchell RB 35 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
26 Brian Robinson RB 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
27 Kayshon Boutte WR 29 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
28 Malik Washington WR 14 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
29 Rashid Shaheed WR 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Kalif Raymond WR 9 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
31 Xavier Hutchinson WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Mack Hollins WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Michael Mayer TE 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Chris Bell WR 6 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
35 Pat Bryant WR 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
36 Ryan Flournoy WR 7 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
37 Antonio Williams WR 14 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
38 Malachi Fields WR 12 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
39 Terrance Ferguson TE 18 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
40 Kenyon Sadiq TE 18 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
41 Alvin Kamara RB 29 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
42 Kendrick Bourne WR 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
43 Pat Freiermuth TE 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
44 T.J. Hockenson TE 30 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
45 Joshua Palmer WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
46 Tyler Badie RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
47 Germie Bernard WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
48 Kyle Juszczyk RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
49 Jaylin Noel WR 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
50 Devin Singletary RB 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
51 Sione Vaki RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
52 Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
53 Kaleb Johnson RB 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
54 Demond Claiborne RB 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
55 Chris Brooks RB 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
56 Will Shipley RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
57 Cody White WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
58 Emari Demercado RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
59 Konata Mumpfield WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
60 Skyy Moore WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
61 Kyler Murray QB 58 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Tyler Shough QB 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Bryce Young QB 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Marcus Mariota QB 50 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
65 Malik Willis QB 36 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
66 C.J. Stroud QB 38 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
67 Daniel Jones QB 21 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
68 Jacoby Brissett QB 8 Add in 2QB Leagues
69 Kirk Cousins QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
70 Tyson Bagent QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
71 Drew Lock QB 3 Add in 2QB Leagues
72 Geno Smith QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
73 Cam Ward QB 10 Add in 2QB Leagues
74 Michael Penix Jr. QB 3 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Deshaun Watson QB 2 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Jack Strand QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Carson Wentz QB 6 Add in 2QB Leagues
78 Kansas City Chiefs DST 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Minnesota Vikings DST 64 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Green Bay Packers DST 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Carolina Panthers DST 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 New York Giants DST 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
83 Cincinnati Bengals DST 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 Las Vegas Raiders DST 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 New Orleans Saints DST 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pick Up Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 3?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Emmett Johnson, Chris Bell, Emari Demercado, Kenyon Sadiq. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Emmett Johnson, Chris Bell, Emari Demercado, Kenyon Sadiq. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Emmett Johnson, Chris Bell, Emari Demercado, Kenyon Sadiq:

Emmett Johnson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tre Tucker
Emmett Johnson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emmett Johnson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emmett Johnson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Emmett Johnson
vs
Denzel Boston
Emmett Johnson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Emmett Johnson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Emmett Johnson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emmett Johnson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Emmett Johnson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Emmett Johnson
vs
Brenton Strange
Emmett Johnson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keon Coleman
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Emmett Johnson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keenan Allen
Emmett Johnson
vs
Darren Waller
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Emmett Johnson
vs
Malik Washington
Emmett Johnson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Emmett Johnson
vs
Brian Robinson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mack Hollins
Emmett Johnson
vs
Michael Mayer
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chris Bell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Pat Bryant
Emmett Johnson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Emmett Johnson
vs
Antonio Williams
Emmett Johnson
vs
Malachi Fields
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Emmett Johnson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Emmett Johnson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyler Badie
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Emmett Johnson
vs
Devin Singletary
Emmett Johnson
vs
Sione Vaki
Emmett Johnson
vs
Seth McGowan
Emmett Johnson
vs
Demond Claiborne
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chris Brooks
Emmett Johnson
vs
Will Shipley
Chris Bell
vs
Michael Mayer
Chris Bell
vs
Pat Bryant
Chris Bell
vs
Mack Hollins
Chris Bell
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Chris Bell
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Chris Bell
vs
Antonio Williams
Chris Bell
vs
Brian Robinson
Chris Bell
vs
Malachi Fields
Chris Bell
vs
Kalif Raymond
Chris Bell
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Chris Bell
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Chris Bell
vs
Alvin Kamara
Chris Bell
vs
Malik Washington
Chris Bell
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Chris Bell
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Chris Bell
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Chris Bell
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chris Bell
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Chris Bell
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Chris Bell
vs
Joshua Palmer
Chris Bell
vs
Darren Waller
Chris Bell
vs
Tyler Badie
Chris Bell
vs
Keenan Allen
Chris Bell
vs
Germie Bernard
Chris Bell
vs
Braelon Allen
Chris Bell
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Chris Bell
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Chris Bell
vs
Devin Singletary
Chris Bell
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Chris Bell
vs
Zach Ertz
Chris Bell
vs
Keon Coleman
Chris Bell
vs
Jaylin Noel
Chris Bell
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Chris Bell
vs
Sione Vaki
Chris Bell
vs
Brenton Strange
Chris Bell
vs
Seth McGowan
Chris Bell
vs
Rashod Bateman
Chris Bell
vs
Demond Claiborne
Chris Bell
vs
Xavier Worthy
Chris Bell
vs
Chris Brooks
Chris Bell
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chris Bell
vs
Will Shipley
Chris Bell
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Chris Bell
vs
Denzel Boston
Chris Bell
vs
Devaughn Vele
Chris Bell
vs
Romeo Doubs
Chris Bell
vs
Tre Tucker
Chris Bell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Chris Bell
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Chris Bell
vs
Cody White
Chris Bell
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Chris Bell
vs
Skyy Moore
Emari Demercado
vs
Cody White
Emari Demercado
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Emari Demercado
vs
Will Shipley
Emari Demercado
vs
Skyy Moore
Emari Demercado
vs
Chris Brooks
Emari Demercado
vs
Kyler Murray
Emari Demercado
vs
Demond Claiborne
Emari Demercado
vs
Tyler Shough
Emari Demercado
vs
Seth McGowan
Emari Demercado
vs
Bryce Young
Emari Demercado
vs
Sione Vaki
Emari Demercado
vs
Marcus Mariota
Emari Demercado
vs
Jaylin Noel
Emari Demercado
vs
Malik Willis
Emari Demercado
vs
Zach Ertz
Emari Demercado
vs
C.J. Stroud
Emari Demercado
vs
Devin Singletary
Emari Demercado
vs
Daniel Jones
Emari Demercado
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Emari Demercado
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Emari Demercado
vs
Germie Bernard
Emari Demercado
vs
Kirk Cousins
Emari Demercado
vs
Tyler Badie
Emari Demercado
vs
Drew Lock
Emari Demercado
vs
Joshua Palmer
Emari Demercado
vs
Geno Smith
Emari Demercado
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Emari Demercado
vs
Cam Ward
Emari Demercado
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Emari Demercado
vs
Deshaun Watson
Emari Demercado
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Emari Demercado
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Emari Demercado
vs
Alvin Kamara
Emari Demercado
vs
Jameis Winston
Emari Demercado
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Emari Demercado
vs
Tyson Bagent
Emari Demercado
vs
Malachi Fields
Emari Demercado
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Emari Demercado
vs
Antonio Williams
Emari Demercado
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Emari Demercado
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Emari Demercado
vs
Green Bay Packers
Emari Demercado
vs
Pat Bryant
Emari Demercado
vs
Jonah Coleman
Emari Demercado
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Emari Demercado
vs
Tank Bigsby
Emari Demercado
vs
Kaelon Black
Emari Demercado
vs
Tyjae Spears
Emari Demercado
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emari Demercado
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Emari Demercado
vs
Braelon Allen
Emari Demercado
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emari Demercado
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emari Demercado
vs
Brian Robinson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Malachi Fields
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Antonio Williams
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Pat Bryant
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Chris Bell
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Joshua Palmer
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Michael Mayer
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tyler Badie
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Mack Hollins
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Germie Bernard
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brian Robinson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Devin Singletary
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kalif Raymond
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Zach Ertz
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jaylin Noel
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Malik Washington
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Sione Vaki
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Seth McGowan
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Demond Claiborne
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Chris Brooks
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Darren Waller
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Will Shipley
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Keenan Allen
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Cody White
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Braelon Allen
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Emari Demercado
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Skyy Moore
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Keon Coleman
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kyler Murray
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brenton Strange

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups Before Week 3
RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 3 Waiver Wire
Top D/ST Matchups: Weeks 3, 4, 5, 6 Streamers


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Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Joan Beringer

Steps Into Bigger Backup Role
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Headed for Imaging on Right Knee
Vít Krejčí

Vit Krejci in the Mix for Portland's Backup Wing Spot
Dallas Mavericks

Dwight Powell Expected to Join Mavericks Camp
Alex Bregman

Taken to Hospital After Being Hit in the Face by Foul Ball
Dorian Finney-Smith

Could be Headed to Atlanta
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Exits Early on Sunday with Lower-Back Tightness
Buddy Hield

Surfaces in Hawks-Hornets Trade Talks
Dylan Cease

to Miss Next Start Due to Shoulder Injury
Kyle Tucker

Leaves Early With Knee Injury on Saturday
Chase Burns

Reds Place Chase Burns on Injured List With Groin Strain
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Jose Calderon to Assistant General Manager
Shohei Ohtani

has "Good Chance" to Play Next Week
Xavier Edwards

Leaves Early on Saturday With Thumb Discomfort
Aaron Judge

Hopes to be Back for Postseason, No Timetable Given
Shohei Ohtani

Takes Simulated At-Bats
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Aroldis Chapman

Won't Pitch This Weekend
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
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