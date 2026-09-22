Our favorite high-upside waiver wire bench stashes, fantasy football sleepers for Week 3 of 2026. Waiver wire stashes include Emari Demercado, Chris Bell, and more.
Hey RotoBallers! Injuries were the storyline in Week 2 of the NFL season, showing how important it is to stash high-upside lottery tickets. These players can save you crucial FAAB dollars and add a potential must-start to your lineup.
Below, we will look at four high-upside stash options worth targeting ahead of Week 3.
Who should we be stashing this week? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
Only players rostered in fewer than 30% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.
Emmett Johnson, RB - KC
27% Rostered
The first stash option is one of those in shallow leagues, as he is just below the 30% roster threshold. Johnson has operated as the clear No. 2 behind quarterback Kenneth Walker III but has shown flashes of upside when given the ball. In Week 1, he took eight carries for 24 yards and caught two passes for 44 yards.
In Week 2, he brought in another two catches and added 15 yards on just two carries. While Walker has dominated the backfield, Johnson has been deployed as the clear No. 2, suggesting he could see massive work in the event the reigning Super Bowl MVP misses time. The No. 3 option, Brashard Smith, did not log any carries in each of the first two games.
While Walker is looking like a potential RB1 early on, the former Seahawks have been no stranger to missed time, which could open the door for Johnson to become a weekly RB2. He is a must-stash across all leagues.
Emmett Johnson Remains a Strong Long-Term Stash https://t.co/w95eE6Z2uE
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) September 21, 2026
Emari Demercado, RB - DAL
5% Rostered
While Malik Davis appeared to be the potential high-end handcuff in Dallas, Emari Demercado has since claimed that title. With Davis suffering a knee injury ahead of the season opener, Demercado now stands alone in the backfield behind three-down back Javonte Williams. However, while Johnson who has shown some flashes of standalone value, Demercado's role is much smaller.
Through two games, Demercado has taken just five carries for a low 15 yards and not drawn a single target in the passing game. However, like Johnson, if Williams misses time, he would face minimal competition for a three-down role in one of the game's best offensive units.
Last season, Demercado showed flashes of potential, posting an elite 7.1 YPC. Those with an empty roster spot should consider stashing one of the top handcuffs in fantasy.
Chris Bell, WR - MIA
5% Rostered
A sneaky wide receiver to consider stashing is a rookie in Miami. While fellow rookie Caleb Douglas has drawn much of the attention of the season early on, he exited Sunday's game with an injury and could be in danger of missing time. While the Miami passing offense has struggled, Bell could see a large target share if Douglas misses time.
Bell joined the Dolphins in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Louisville. However, he suffered a torn ACL in November, which kept him sidelined for much of camp and greatly lowered his fantasy stock.
However, leading up to Week 1, Bell quickly claimed a starting role and was even listed as a starter on the team's initial depth chart. In the opener, Bell caught just one pass but ran 19 routes, which was very promising. In Week 2, he failed to bring in his lone target.
While his floor may be low, Bell now has a clear path to operate as the potential WR1 in the offense. Those in deeper three-WR formats needing a high-upside option at the position should consider stashing Bell in the event Douglas' injury lingers.
Kenyon Sadiq, TE - NYJ
15% Rostered
Rounding out this list will be an upside option at the tight end position. While Sadiq may have more short-term value among the names in this piece, he is still viewed as a long-term play for fantasy. In his NFL debut, Sadiq immediately made an impact, punching in a rushing score and catching all three of his targets (for 21 yards).
However, he took a step back in Week 2, bringing in only two of his three targets for a low 17 yards (for no scores). Despite this, Sadiq not only has the talent to emerge as the potential No. 2 alongside Garrett Wilson but enters Week 3 with less competition, as Mason Taylor suffered a thumb injury during their loss to the Packers and rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) is on the injured reserve.
Sadiq has a string of favorable matchups coming up, including the Detroit Lions, who have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and the Chicago Bears, who have struggled to defend the pass.
Those lacking a high-upside option at tight end should prioritize Sadiq on the waiver wire, as he has the skill set to emerge as a weekly top-12 option in the second half, as the Jets lack proven options in the passing attack, outside of Wilson.
Read more player news and updates for Week 3
Other High-Upside Bench Stashes
- Jaylen Wright, MIA
- Raheim Sanders, CLE
- Seth McGowan, IND
- DeMario Douglas, NE
- Ryan Flournoy, DAL
Who to Pick Up For Fantasy Football Week 3?
Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league -- depending on the league size. Quarterbacks and defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|26
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|56
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|31
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|4
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|1
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|5
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|51
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|6
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|60
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|7
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|29
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|8
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|56
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|9
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|26
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|10
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|51
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|11
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|12
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|46
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|13
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|33
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|14
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|55
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|15
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|24
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|16
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|17
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|18
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|44
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|19
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|20
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|21
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|22
|Oronde Gadsden
|TE
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|23
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|24
|Darren Waller
|TE
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|25
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|35
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|26
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|27
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|29
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|28
|Malik Washington
|WR
|14
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|29
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|30
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|9
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|31
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|32
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|33
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|34
|Chris Bell
|WR
|6
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|35
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|10
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|36
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|7
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|37
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|14
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|38
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|12
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|39
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|18
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|40
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|18
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|41
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|29
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|42
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|4
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|43
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|44
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|30
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|45
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|46
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|47
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|48
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|49
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|50
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|10
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|51
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|52
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|53
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|54
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|55
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|4
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|56
|Will Shipley
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|57
|Cody White
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|58
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|59
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|60
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|61
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|58
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|62
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|48
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|63
|Bryce Young
|QB
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|64
|Marcus Mariota
|QB
|50
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|65
|Malik Willis
|QB
|36
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|66
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|38
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|67
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|21
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|68
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|8
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|69
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|5
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|70
|Tyson Bagent
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|71
|Drew Lock
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|72
|Geno Smith
|QB
|5
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|73
|Cam Ward
|QB
|10
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|74
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|75
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|2
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|76
|Jack Strand
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|77
|Carson Wentz
|QB
|6
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|78
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|79
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|64
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|New York Giants
|DST
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|83
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|84
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|85
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Emmett Johnson, Chris Bell, Emari Demercado, Kenyon Sadiq. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Emmett Johnson, Chris Bell, Emari Demercado, Kenyon Sadiq. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Emmett Johnson, Chris Bell, Emari Demercado, Kenyon Sadiq:
More Waiver Wire Analysis
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