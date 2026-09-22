Andy breaks down his must add fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Add these players now off the waiver wire and win more.
RotoBaller drops our top fantasy football Week 3 waiver wire pickups for the 2026 season for RB, WR, TE, and QB. This week, we spotlight running backs whose fantasy value has increased due to injuries on their rosters.
This week's must-add fantasy football free agents are hand-picked to ensure you make the right picks to prepare you for the fantasy football championship. These are waiver wire winners heading into Week 3 for running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks. Win more in 2026 with RotoBaller!
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2026 Fantasy Football: Week 3 Waiver Wire Adds
All Players are rostered in 60% or less in all Yahoo Leagues
Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos
The top running back on this week's column will be rookie Jonah Coleman. Coleman entered Sunday as the team's No. 2 option as RJ Harvey (hamstring) was unable to play. However, with J.K. Dobbins (hamstring) exiting early, Coleman led the backfield for much of the second half. On 10 carries, Coleman ran for 39 yards and punched in his first career rushing score.
While his fantasy upside is entirely dependent on the health of Dobbins and Harvey, he is worth starting in all leagues. Recent reports suggest Dobbins could play in Week 3, but given his extensive injury history, Coleman could find himself in the starter's role many times this season. Dobbins was the lead option for much of 2025 but missed the final seven games (and five in 2023).
Coleman is a priority pickup ahead of Week 3.
First TD for the rook!
📺: @NFLonCBS / @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/lwtGesjhr4
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 20, 2026
Tank Bigsby, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Next, we spotlight a backfield in the NFC East. During their thrilling victory over the Titans, top running back Saquon Barkley exited due to a stinger but would eventually return to the contest. While Bigsby may quickly revert to the RB2 role ahead of Week 3, his upside as a handcuff is much higher than Coleman's given his previous NFL experience.
In relief of Barkley, Bigsby ran the ball 13 times for 33 yards and a touchdown. Last season, in the one game he led the backfield, he took 17 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown. Seeing Barkley re-enter the game is a positive sign, but the running back is set to undergo an MRI later this week, which could reveal more information.
For now, Bigsby is a high-upside lottery ticket, among stash candidates.
Emanuel Wilson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
The final running back we will spotlight this week is the potential short-term starter in Seattle. Emanuel Wilson entered the game in relief of the injured Jadarian Price and was quite sharp, running for 92 yards on 21 carries. Wilson saw some short-term fantasy value last season while operating as the replacement for Josh Jacobs in Green Bay, and could see similar usage in Seattle.
However, reports on Monday suggest that Price avoided a major shoulder injury and could very well suit up in Week 3. However, like Coleman and Bigsby, if Price is ruled out, Wilson could see near 20+ touches in a game against the Washington Commanders that they should lead.
Tre Tucker, WR. Las Vegas Raiders
While he had appeared to have claimed the WR1 job out of camp, Tre Tucker had a modest effort in the season opener, catching just two of his four targets for 27 yards. However, he enjoyed a massive breakout in Week 2. Facing the Chargers, Tucker led the Raiders' passing attack, catching five of his seven targets for 119 yards and a touchdown.
His even targets tied him alongside Ashton Jeanty, but were four more than No.2 WR Jalen Nailor, further suggesting that he is the clear alpha of this wide receiver room.
While his ceiling may be lowered if Brock Bowers is cleared to suit up in Week 3, for now, Tucker carries solid WR3 upside in deeper formats as he remains the top option for Kirk Cousins.
Oronde Gadsden, TE, Los Angeles Chargers
One of two tight end managers should target with confidence in Oronde Gadsden. Gadsden enjoyed an impressive rookie season, tallying 664 yards and three touchdowns. However, he quickly fell to the No. 3 role in training camp as Charlie Kolar and David Njoku earned the confidence of newly hired OC Mike McDaniel.
While Gadsden prepared to be a major step back in Year 2, both Njoku and Kolar hit the injured reserve on Monday, leaving the young tight end as the only option on the depth chart. While the Chargers are expected to add some depth, Gadsden faces minimal competition to reclaim the lead role.
On Sunday, Gadsden showed his prime in his increased snaps, catching both of his targets for 18 yards and a score. He can carry low-end TE1 value with a clear path to every-down snaps.
Darren Waller, TE, Carolina Panthers
Before spotlighting our next tight end, check your waiver wire for Dalton Schultz and Terrance Ferguson. Schultz turned in a monster showing against the Bengals and could remain C.J. Stroud's go-to with Nico Collins injured.
Ferguson has been discussed earlier in this column and was viewed as a high-end stash option ahead of Week 2. With Pauka Nauca sidelined, Ferguson enjoyed a breakout game, catching six of nine targets for 54 yards and a touchdown. However, given that Schultz already sits above the 55% roster spot mark and Ferguson was previously discussed, let's dig a bit deeper for our No.2 option.
If both are on the waiver wire, prioritize them over the name below.
Waller joined the Panthers later in training camp but has quickly climbed to the top of the depth chart.
On Sunday, Waller caught all three of his targets for 33 yards and two touchdowns. While his upside will be capped by sharing the field with Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, Waller is emerging as an elite red-zone threat for Bryce Young. Last season in Miami, Waller found the end zone six times over just nine games.
Those needing a tight end should consider targeting Waller in an ascending Carolina passing attack.
Darren Waller with his SECOND TD of the game 😤
📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/7l0FAG8guo
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 20, 2026
Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers
As always, our list rounds out with a QB: Bryce Young. Young was an afterthought in all standard one-QB leagues during draft season but has quickly risen to the top among the waiver wire candidates.
Through the first two games, Young has averaged 324.0 passing yards per game and tossed six passing scores with only one interception. In Week 2, he was sharp, going 23-for-36 with 287 yards and three scores. He has even added one score with his legs (back in Week 1).
While his sample size of fantasy dominance is not very long, Young appears to have taken the next step in his development. Seeing Carolina throw the ball at least 36 times in each of the first two games is a very positive sign for his outlook. Additionally, with two emerging wide receivers and the previously noted red-zone threat in Waller, Young could push for a top-12 season.
He has two top matchups in Weeks 3 and 4, facing the Browns and Lions, making him not only a priority pickup but a top streamer.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Jonah Coleman, Tank Bigsby, Emanuel Wilson, Tre Tucker, Oronde Gadsden, Darren Waller, Bryce Young. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jonah Coleman, Tank Bigsby, Emanuel Wilson, Tre Tucker, Oronde Gadsden, Darren Waller, Bryce Young. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Jonah Coleman, Tank Bigsby, Emanuel Wilson, Tre Tucker, Oronde Gadsden, Darren Waller, Bryce Young:
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