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Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 3 Fantasy Football (2026)

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Oronde Gadsden II - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Andy breaks down his must add fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Add these players now off the waiver wire and win more.

In This Article hide
2026 Fantasy Football: Week 3 Waiver Wire Adds
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

RotoBaller drops our top fantasy football Week 3 waiver wire pickups for the 2026 season for RB, WR, TE, and QB. This week, we spotlight running backs whose fantasy value has increased due to injuries on their rosters.

This week's must-add fantasy football free agents are hand-picked to ensure you make the right picks to prepare you for the fantasy football championship. These are waiver wire winners heading into Week 3 for running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks. Win more in 2026 with RotoBaller!

Be sure to tune in to RotoBaller Radio on SiriusXM (channel Sirius 210, XM 87) - every weekday morning at 6:00 AM ET, as well as Sunday Gameday at 6:00 AM ET. You can also find new weekly shows on YouTubeSpreaker, SpotifyiTunes, and on the site under RotoBaller Radio podcasts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

2026 Fantasy Football: Week 3 Waiver Wire Adds

All Players are rostered in 60% or less in all Yahoo Leagues

Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos

The top running back on this week's column will be rookie Jonah Coleman. Coleman entered Sunday as the team's No. 2 option as RJ Harvey (hamstring) was unable to play. However, with J.K. Dobbins (hamstring) exiting early, Coleman led the backfield for much of the second half. On 10 carries, Coleman ran for 39 yards and punched in his first career rushing score.

While his fantasy upside is entirely dependent on the health of Dobbins and Harvey, he is worth starting in all leagues. Recent reports suggest Dobbins could play in Week 3, but given his extensive injury history, Coleman could find himself in the starter's role many times this season. Dobbins was the lead option for much of 2025 but missed the final seven games (and five in 2023).

Coleman is a priority pickup ahead of Week 3.

Tank Bigsby, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Next, we spotlight a backfield in the NFC East. During their thrilling victory over the Titans, top running back Saquon Barkley exited due to a stinger but would eventually return to the contest. While Bigsby may quickly revert to the RB2 role ahead of Week 3, his upside as a handcuff is much higher than Coleman's given his previous NFL experience.

In relief of Barkley, Bigsby ran the ball 13 times for 33 yards and a touchdown. Last season, in the one game he led the backfield, he took 17 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown. Seeing Barkley re-enter the game is a positive sign, but the running back is set to undergo an MRI later this week, which could reveal more information.

For now, Bigsby is a high-upside lottery ticket, among stash candidates.

Emanuel Wilson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

The final running back we will spotlight this week is the potential short-term starter in Seattle. Emanuel Wilson entered the game in relief of the injured Jadarian Price and was quite sharp, running for 92 yards on 21 carries. Wilson saw some short-term fantasy value last season while operating as the replacement for Josh Jacobs in Green Bay, and could see similar usage in Seattle.

However, reports on Monday suggest that Price avoided a major shoulder injury and could very well suit up in Week 3. However, like Coleman and Bigsby, if Price is ruled out, Wilson could see near 20+ touches in a game against the Washington Commanders that they should lead.

Tre Tucker, WR. Las Vegas Raiders

While he had appeared to have claimed the WR1 job out of camp, Tre Tucker had a modest effort in the season opener, catching just two of his four targets for 27 yards. However, he enjoyed a massive breakout in Week 2. Facing the Chargers, Tucker led the Raiders' passing attack, catching five of his seven targets for 119 yards and a touchdown.

His even targets tied him alongside Ashton Jeanty, but were four more than No.2 WR Jalen Nailor, further suggesting that he is the clear alpha of this wide receiver room.

While his ceiling may be lowered if Brock Bowers is cleared to suit up in Week 3, for now, Tucker carries solid WR3 upside in deeper formats as he remains the top option for Kirk Cousins.

Oronde Gadsden, TE, Los Angeles Chargers

One of two tight end managers should target with confidence in Oronde Gadsden. Gadsden enjoyed an impressive rookie season, tallying 664 yards and three touchdowns. However, he quickly fell to the No. 3 role in training camp as Charlie Kolar and David Njoku earned the confidence of newly hired OC Mike McDaniel.

While Gadsden prepared to be a major step back in Year 2, both Njoku and Kolar hit the injured reserve on Monday, leaving the young tight end as the only option on the depth chart. While the Chargers are expected to add some depth, Gadsden faces minimal competition to reclaim the lead role.

On Sunday, Gadsden showed his prime in his increased snaps, catching both of his targets for 18 yards and a score. He can carry low-end TE1 value with a clear path to every-down snaps.

Darren Waller, TE, Carolina Panthers

Before spotlighting our next tight end, check your waiver wire for Dalton Schultz and Terrance Ferguson. Schultz turned in a monster showing against the Bengals and could remain C.J. Stroud's go-to with Nico Collins injured.

Ferguson has been discussed earlier in this column and was viewed as a high-end stash option ahead of Week 2. With Pauka Nauca sidelined, Ferguson enjoyed a breakout game, catching six of nine targets for 54 yards and a touchdown. However, given that Schultz already sits above the 55% roster spot mark and Ferguson was previously discussed, let's dig a bit deeper for our No.2 option.

If both are on the waiver wire, prioritize them over the name below.

Waller joined the Panthers later in training camp but has quickly climbed to the top of the depth chart.

On Sunday, Waller caught all three of his targets for 33 yards and two touchdowns. While his upside will be capped by sharing the field with Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, Waller is emerging as an elite red-zone threat for Bryce Young. Last season in Miami, Waller found the end zone six times over just nine games.

Those needing a tight end should consider targeting Waller in an ascending Carolina passing attack.

Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers

As always, our list rounds out with a QB: Bryce Young. Young was an afterthought in all standard one-QB leagues during draft season but has quickly risen to the top among the waiver wire candidates.

Through the first two games, Young has averaged 324.0 passing yards per game and tossed six passing scores with only one interception. In Week 2, he was sharp, going 23-for-36 with 287 yards and three scores. He has even added one score with his legs (back in Week 1).

While his sample size of fantasy dominance is not very long, Young appears to have taken the next step in his development. Seeing Carolina throw the ball at least 36 times in each of the first two games is a very positive sign for his outlook. Additionally, with two emerging wide receivers and the previously noted red-zone threat in Waller, Young could push for a top-12 season.

He has two top matchups in Weeks 3 and 4, facing the Browns and Lions, making him not only a priority pickup but a top streamer.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 3?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Jonah Coleman, Tank Bigsby, Emanuel Wilson, Tre Tucker, Oronde Gadsden, Darren Waller, Bryce Young. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jonah Coleman, Tank Bigsby, Emanuel Wilson, Tre Tucker, Oronde Gadsden, Darren Waller, Bryce Young. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Jonah Coleman, Tank Bigsby, Emanuel Wilson, Tre Tucker, Oronde Gadsden, Darren Waller, Bryce Young:

Jonah Coleman
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jonah Coleman
vs
Denzel Boston
Jonah Coleman
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Emanuel Wilson
Jonah Coleman
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Devaughn Vele
Jonah Coleman
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kaelon Black
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jonah Coleman
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jonah Coleman
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brenton Strange
Jonah Coleman
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keon Coleman
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Jonah Coleman
vs
Braelon Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keenan Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Darren Waller
Jonah Coleman
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brian Robinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Badie
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Jonah Coleman
vs
Devin Singletary
Jonah Coleman
vs
Sione Vaki
Jonah Coleman
vs
Seth McGowan
Jonah Coleman
vs
Demond Claiborne
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chris Brooks
Tank Bigsby
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tank Bigsby
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tank Bigsby
vs
Kaelon Black
Tank Bigsby
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Tre Tucker
Tank Bigsby
vs
Denzel Boston
Tank Bigsby
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tank Bigsby
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tank Bigsby
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tank Bigsby
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tank Bigsby
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tank Bigsby
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tank Bigsby
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tank Bigsby
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tank Bigsby
vs
Brenton Strange
Tank Bigsby
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tank Bigsby
vs
Keon Coleman
Tank Bigsby
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Tank Bigsby
vs
Braelon Allen
Tank Bigsby
vs
Keenan Allen
Tank Bigsby
vs
Darren Waller
Tank Bigsby
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tank Bigsby
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tank Bigsby
vs
Brian Robinson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tank Bigsby
vs
Tyler Badie
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Kyle Juszczyk
Tank Bigsby
vs
Devin Singletary
Tank Bigsby
vs
Sione Vaki
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vs
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vs
Demond Claiborne
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vs
Chris Brooks
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Denzel Boston
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emanuel Wilson
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Dalton Schultz
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tre Tucker
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brenton Strange
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keon Coleman
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
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Oronde Gadsden
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keenan Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Darren Waller
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
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Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brian Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
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Emanuel Wilson
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vs
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vs
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vs
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Tre Tucker
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Tre Tucker
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Tank Bigsby
Tre Tucker
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vs
Romeo Doubs
Tre Tucker
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tre Tucker
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tre Tucker
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Tyler Allgeier
Tre Tucker
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tre Tucker
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Xavier Worthy
Tre Tucker
vs
Denzel Boston
Tre Tucker
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tre Tucker
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Dalton Schultz
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vs
Brenton Strange
Tre Tucker
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tre Tucker
vs
Adonai Mitchell
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Tre Tucker
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Tre Tucker
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Tre Tucker
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Tre Tucker
vs
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Tre Tucker
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Darren Waller
Tre Tucker
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Tre Tucker
vs
Malik Washington
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Kalif Raymond
Tre Tucker
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Xavier Hutchinson
Tre Tucker
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Mack Hollins
Tre Tucker
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Chris Bell
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Pat Bryant
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vs
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Oronde Gadsden
vs
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Oronde Gadsden
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Oronde Gadsden
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Oronde Gadsden
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vs
Mack Hollins
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vs
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vs
Dalton Schultz
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Michael Mayer
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vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Oronde Gadsden
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Zach Ertz
Darren Waller
vs
Keenan Allen
Darren Waller
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Darren Waller
vs
Braelon Allen
Darren Waller
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Darren Waller
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Oronde Gadsden
Darren Waller
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Darren Waller
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Kaleb Johnson
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vs
Malik Washington
Darren Waller
vs
Keon Coleman
Darren Waller
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Darren Waller
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Darren Waller
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Kalif Raymond
Darren Waller
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Brenton Strange
Darren Waller
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Brian Robinson
Darren Waller
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Rashod Bateman
Darren Waller
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Xavier Hutchinson
Darren Waller
vs
Xavier Worthy
Darren Waller
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Mack Hollins
Darren Waller
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Darren Waller
vs
Michael Mayer
Darren Waller
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Darren Waller
vs
Chris Bell
Darren Waller
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Darren Waller
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Pat Bryant
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Tyjae Spears
Darren Waller
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Dalton Schultz
Darren Waller
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Kenyon Sadiq
Darren Waller
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Pat Freiermuth
Darren Waller
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T.J. Hockenson
Darren Waller
vs
Zach Ertz
Bryce Young
vs
Tyler Shough
Bryce Young
vs
Marcus Mariota
Bryce Young
vs
Kyler Murray
Bryce Young
vs
Malik Willis
Bryce Young
vs
Skyy Moore
Bryce Young
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bryce Young
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Bryce Young
vs
Daniel Jones
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Emari Demercado
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Jacoby Brissett
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vs
Cody White
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Kirk Cousins
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Will Shipley
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Drew Lock
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Chris Brooks
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Geno Smith
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Demond Claiborne
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Cam Ward
Bryce Young
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Seth McGowan
Bryce Young
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Deshaun Watson
Bryce Young
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Sione Vaki
Bryce Young
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Michael Penix Jr.
Bryce Young
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Jaylin Noel
Bryce Young
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Jameis Winston
Bryce Young
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Zach Ertz
Bryce Young
vs
Tyson Bagent

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to Miss Next Start Due to Shoulder Injury
Kyle Tucker

Leaves Early With Knee Injury on Saturday
Chase Burns

Reds Place Chase Burns on Injured List With Groin Strain
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Jose Calderon to Assistant General Manager
Shohei Ohtani

has "Good Chance" to Play Next Week
Xavier Edwards

Leaves Early on Saturday With Thumb Discomfort
Aaron Judge

Hopes to be Back for Postseason, No Timetable Given
Shohei Ohtani

Takes Simulated At-Bats
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Aroldis Chapman

Won't Pitch This Weekend
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
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